Indonesia’s CPTPP accession: Unlocking opportunity

As the global trading system continues to face pressures and shocks, CPTPP offers a unique platform for ambition: to deepen trade, expand opportunities for businesses and uphold high standards.

I n a global economy increasingly shaped by geopolitical tension and shifting supply chains, one trade framework has continued to expand its relevance: the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

For the United Kingdom, the first European economy to join the bloc, CPTPP has become an important strategic grouping, providing certainty and predictability for businesses in amongst a turbulent global trade environment, and a firm platform from which we can continue to promote and defend the rules-based economic order. We strongly welcome the expansion of CPTPP to dynamic, high standards economies like Indonesia.

CPTPP already brings together 12 key economies across Asia-Pacific, including Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico and Singapore. Collectively they represent around 14 percent of global GDP, and form one of the largest and most sophisticated free trade areas in the world. But CPTPP was never designed to be a closed club. Instead, it is intentionally a ‘living agreement’ built to evolve with the global economy and expand to new members that can uphold its high standards.

CPTPP continues to consider new member economies through its formal accession process. Costa Rica is already undertaking negotiations. Uruguay is now beginning the process. Meanwhile, Indonesia, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates have all been identified by CPTPP ministers as aspirant economies whose applications may proceed in 2026. The UK strongly supports this next phase of expansion.

There are benefits for Indonesia in joining sooner rather than later. Members are already updating the rules that underpin the agreement. The ongoing general review process is an opportunity to modernize provisions on e-commerce, trade in services and customs administration, areas where the UK brings particular expertise and comparative advantage, and there is value in having an early seat at the table.

Widening CPTPP is not simply an administrative exercise. Every new member increases the agreement’s economic value and strengthens its strategic influence.

First, a broader CPTPP creates a more coherent environment for trade and investment. Businesses gain access to consistent rules, streamlined customs procedures and largely tariff free trade across a large, integrated market. For small and medium sized enterprises this reduction in regulatory complexity can be transformative. Instead of navigating a “spaghetti bowl” of bilateral trade deals, companies can design supply chains around a single, predictable set of rules.