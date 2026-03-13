TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality
Something's gotta give
Women question legal protection as gender violence rages on
High alert order for troops draws scrutiny

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality
Something's gotta give
Women question legal protection as gender violence rages on
High alert order for troops draws scrutiny

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The Hormuz crisis and Indonesia’s food security time bomb

The Strait of Hormuz crisis has exposed our energy fragility. But the far graver threat, one that could unravel the nation, is food.

Alfatehan Septianta (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, March 13, 2026 Published on Mar. 11, 2026 Published on 2026-03-11T17:16:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A person points at a page on the Marinetraffic website that shows commercial shipping traffic on the edge of the Strait of Hormuz near the Iranian coast, on March 4 in Paris. A person points at a page on the Marinetraffic website that shows commercial shipping traffic on the edge of the Strait of Hormuz near the Iranian coast, on March 4 in Paris. (AFP/Julien De Rosa)

B

rent crude surged nearly 20 percent on Monday morning, breaching US$111 per barrel for the first time since July 2022. The Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of global oil and a third of liquefied natural gas transit daily, has been effectively shut since Feb. 28, when Iran closed the waterway following US-Israeli military strikes. 

For Indonesia, a net oil importer that consumes 1.6 million barrels per day but produces only 608,000, the fiscal arithmetic is punishing. The 2026 state budget assumed an Indonesian crude price of $70. Every single-dollar increase above that adds Rp 10.3 trillion in subsidy costs while returning only Rp 3.6 trillion in revenue. The budget is already underwater.

Public attention has understandably fixed on fuel prices and the government has acknowledged that subsidized fuel may rise. Indonesia’s energy reserves cover roughly 25 days. But a parallel vulnerability, one that carries even graver consequences, is receiving almost no attention: food.

Geographically, Indonesia may be among the safest nations in this conflict. If the war escalates and producing nations redirect grain and fertilizer to their own populations, as Russia did with wheat in 2022, Indonesia will be left competing on the open market with dwindling supply and surging prices. 

In a prolonged conflict, the country’s food security comes down to what it has stored and what it can grow with the inputs it already holds. As Sukarno, our founding father, once warned: food is a matter of life and death for a nation; if the people’s food needs are not met, it is a catastrophe.

The link between the Hormuz crisis and Indonesia’s food supply runs through fertilizer. Roughly 40 percent of global urea exports pass through the strait. Urea is the primary input for Indonesian agriculture. When gas prices soar, urea costs follow; when supply is physically cut, the next planting season is in jeopardy. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The Agriculture Minister has reassured the public that national rice stocks can last 324 days. That number, however, bundles state-owned logistics agency Bulog warehouses with standing crops still in the field and rice sitting in household kitchens and traders’ shops, none of which the government controls. Strip all of that away and what the state can actually deploy in a crisis is Bulog’s strategic reserve: 3.76 million tons, enough to feed the country for roughly 44 days. And even that figure assumes normal logistics. 

Popular

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality
Something's gotta give

Something's gotta give

Related Articles

Middle powers and the struggle in a US–China world

Clean air cannot wait for Asia’s megacities

Remilitarization and the fight for civil supremacy

Related Article

Middle powers and the struggle in a US–China world

Clean air cannot wait for Asia’s megacities

Remilitarization and the fight for civil supremacy

Why the world needs the Ocean Impact Summit

Gulf shipping crisis deepens as tankers stranded for fifth day

Popular

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality
Something's gotta give

Something's gotta give

More in Opinion

 View more
People wait in a queue to refuel their vehicles on Sunday near a fuel station in Dhaka.
Academia

Oil shocks and crashes: Where are we headed with the 2026 crisis?
A Garuda Indonesia Airbus A330 lands on July 13, 2021, at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang, Aceh.
Academia

Garuda’s 50 Boeing planes deal: Between ambition and survival
Containers are loaded and unloaded on Feb. 4 at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta.
Academia

Indonesia’s CPTPP accession: Unlocking opportunity

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during Danantara’s anniversary event at Wisma Danantara, Jakarta, March 12, 2026.
Regulations

Prabowo pressures Danantara with return targets, new SOE envoys
Registered scavengers, who mainly collect plastic waste to sell, walking in the Bantar Gebang landfill in Bekasi, West Java on Sept. 14, 2023.
Editorial

Ticking waste time bomb
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) walks with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles ahead of their meeting at the Defense Ministry's office in Jakarta on March 12, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, Australia to expand regional security cooperation

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Sjafrie says Gaza deployment hinges on Board of Peace dynamic
Markets

Coffee exporters target $1.3b in shipments this year amid lower output
Tech

US jury to begin deliberations in social media addiction trial
Academia

Oil shocks and crashes: Where are we headed with the 2026 crisis?
Academia

Garuda’s 50 Boeing planes deal: Between ambition and survival
Archipelago

Rejang Lebong regent arrested for alleged Rp 980 million kickbacks
FEATURES

Idul Fitri without the excess: Finding the real meaning of Hari Raya
Markets

Asian stocks slide as Iran war keeps oil near $100, dents rate-cut bets

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The Hormuz crisis and Indonesia’s food security time bomb

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.