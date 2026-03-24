TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
A cowardly attack
Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia
Activists defiant following acid attack on rights defender
Strait strategy: Iran is sanctioning America

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
A cowardly attack
Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia
Activists defiant following acid attack on rights defender
Strait strategy: Iran is sanctioning America

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Beyond the ritual, the power of Indonesia’s 'Lebaranomics' is real

In an economy still heavily skewed toward urban concentration, where capital accumulates disproportionately in Jakarta and major cities, the annual Idul Fitri migration serves as a release valve, channeling economic “lifeblood” back into rural capillaries.

Ronny P. Sasmita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, March 24, 2026 Published on Mar. 23, 2026 Published on 2026-03-23T08:34:14+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An aerial view shows vehicles of homebound travelers lining up to board ferries at Gilimanuk Port in Jembrana, Bali, on March 15, 2026. Six days before Idul Fitri, traffic heading from Bali to Java surged as thousands of people began the annual mudik (exodus) to celebrate the holiday with family. An aerial view shows vehicles of homebound travelers lining up to board ferries at Gilimanuk Port in Jembrana, Bali, on March 15, 2026. Six days before Idul Fitri, traffic heading from Bali to Java surged as thousands of people began the annual mudik (exodus) to celebrate the holiday with family. (Antara/Budi Candra Setya)

E

ach year, Indonesia stages a sociological spectacle unmatched anywhere in the world, the mass homecoming known as mudik (exodus). More than a ritual of reunion or nostalgia, of returning to childhood homes and familiar village rhythms, mudik functions as one of the most organic and large-scale mechanisms of wealth redistribution in existence.

In an economy still heavily skewed toward urban concentration, where capital accumulates disproportionately in Jakarta and major cities, this annual migration serves as a release valve, channeling economic “lifeblood” back into rural capillaries.

In 2026, this phenomenon, often dubbed “Lebaranomics”, arrives at a particularly consequential moment. For the first time in several years, the entire Ramadan-Idul Fitri economic cycle falls squarely within the first quarter (Q1), a period traditionally marked by sluggish economic activity. This calendar alignment alone elevates the strategic importance of this year’s festive economy.

The scale is formidable. The Transportation Ministry projects that 143.91 million people, more than half the population, will travel during the Idul Fitri period, which started on March 16 and is expected to end on March 27. This level of mobility underscores remarkable social resilience, especially against a backdrop of persistent global uncertainty.

Financially, the implications are equally significant. The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) estimates money circulation between Rp 148 trillion (US$8.7 billion) and Rp 162 trillion. Yet deeper analytical models suggest the figure could surge as high as Rp 417 trillion, contingent on sustained middle-class purchasing power.

The economic spillover from this vast movement of people permeates nearly every layer of the real economy. The transportation, retail and tourism sectors are the most immediate beneficiaries, with consumer spending projected to rise by 10 to 15 percent above typical monthly levels.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

What distinguishes 2026 is the accelerating digitization of spending patterns. Electronic wallets are expected to account for roughly 54 percent of retail transactions, signaling a notable deepening of financial inclusion, even in rural destinations.

Popular

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
A cowardly attack

A cowardly attack
Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia

Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia

Related Articles

Celebrate victory, honor the Earth: The guide to a sustainable Idul Fitri

Batam economy surges 7.49% yoy in Q4 2025, outpacing provincial growth

A stronger work ethic won't fix advanced economies

Related Article

Celebrate victory, honor the Earth: The guide to a sustainable Idul Fitri

Batam economy surges 7.49% yoy in Q4 2025, outpacing provincial growth

A stronger work ethic won't fix advanced economies

Deliberation and consensus needed in captive elephant debate

Indonesia's poor maritime safety in spotlight following Labuan Bajo boat accident

Popular

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
A cowardly attack

A cowardly attack
Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia

Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia

More in Opinion

 View more
Muslims perform Friday prayers during Ramadan at Tanah Abang Market, Southeast Asia’s largest textile market, in Jakarta on Feb. 27, 2026.
Academia

Ramadan values provide basis for just welfare distribution

Army Infantry Battalion Raider 112 troops arrive at Krueng Geukuh Port in North Aceh, Aceh on March 10, 2026 after 15 months of a border security mission in Papua.
Academia

Economy, not infantry: Indonesia’s real shield against the Mideast crisis
A man stands onshore against the backdrop of the Callisto tanker on March 12, 2026, anchored at Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat amid a sharp drop in maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz due to the United States-Israeli war with Iran.
Academia

Strait strategy: Iran is sanctioning America

Highlight
Briefing: Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks with several senior journalists, economists and analysts on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java.
Economy

Self-reliance ‘common sense’, Prabowo says, as war tests global order
A person points at a page on the Marinetraffic website that shows commercial shipping traffic on the edge of the Strait of Hormuz near the Iranian coast, on March 4 in Paris.
Editorial

Resilience in a rough world
Former religious affairs minister and graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Qoumas (center) is being escorted out of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta after an interrogation session on March 12, 2026. The antigraft body arrest the former minister one day after a court rejected his pretrial motion challenging his suspect status.
Politics

KPK under fire over Yaqut’s house arrest

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Merdeka Gold files for Hong Kong IPO to broaden investor base
Economy

Public transport passenger numbers climb as ‘mudik’ travel peaks
Economy

Ramadan 2026: More selective, not slower
Archipelago

Forest fires sweep Batam, threatening electrical supply, flights
Academia

Ramadan values provide basis for just welfare distribution

Americas

US deploys immigration agents to airports amid shutdown chaos
Academia

Economy, not infantry: Indonesia’s real shield against the Mideast crisis
Europe

Planet trapped record heat in 2025, says UN
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Beyond the ritual, the power of Indonesia’s 'Lebaranomics' is real

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.