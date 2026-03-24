TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
A cowardly attack
Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia
Activists defiant following acid attack on rights defender
Strait strategy: Iran is sanctioning America

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
A cowardly attack
Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia
Activists defiant following acid attack on rights defender
Strait strategy: Iran is sanctioning America

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Economy, not infantry: Indonesia’s real shield against the Mideast crisis

As global oil prices soar and the rupiah weakens, the government is responding with a display of military hardware that masks, but cannot fix, a deepening economic crisis.

Muhamad Isnur (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, March 24, 2026 Published on Mar. 22, 2026 Published on 2026-03-22T21:06:21+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Army Infantry Battalion Raider 112 troops arrive at Krueng Geukuh Port in North Aceh, Aceh on March 10, 2026 after 15 months of a border security mission in Papua. Army Infantry Battalion Raider 112 troops arrive at Krueng Geukuh Port in North Aceh, Aceh on March 10, 2026 after 15 months of a border security mission in Papua. (Antara/Rahmad)

T

he outbreak of the United States-Israeli war on Iran will directly impact Indonesia's economic resilience. This is particularly true as rising global oil prices approach US$100 per barrel, far exceeding the 2026 budget assumption, which sets Indonesian crude oil at $70 per barrel for fuel subsidies.

However, the government's sensitivity appears misaligned; it focuses more on military displays than on developing an economic policy package to reassure the public. Instead of a financial buffer, the government has adopted a security-oriented response, notably declaring the highest alert status across Indonesia.

This decision risks inciting negative sentiment in markets and among businesses. The public may rightly question the rationale behind deploying military forces in economic hubs and public transportation areas essential for daily life.

The "top alert" military status was communicated via a telegram from the Indonesian Military (TNI) commander and signed by Assistant for Operations Lt. Gen. Bobby Rinal Makmun on March 1. The first directive of this document instructs all operational commanders to prepare personnel and primary weapons systems for patrols at vital strategic points, including airports, seaports, train stations and facilities of state utility PLN.

The second point of this confidential document mandates the National Air Defense Command (Kohanudnas) to conduct continuous early detection and aerial surveillance for 24 hours. The third directive instructs the Strategic Intelligence Agency (Bais) to map the 541,511 Indonesian citizens residing in affected areas, including Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Fourth, the Jakarta Military Command is ordered to patrol embassies to maintain stability. Fifth, intelligence units are tasked with preemptive measures at these sites. Sixth, the Central Implementation Agency (Balakpus) must maintain unit readiness. Finally, all developments must be reported immediately to the TNI chief.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This alert status signifies the highest level of readiness, where personnel must be fully equipped with weapons and ammunition. However, an analysis of the first directive reveals that this force is expected to conduct active patrols, indicating a mobilization of military strength in the field.

Popular

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
A cowardly attack

A cowardly attack
Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia

Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia

Related Articles

IEA discussing further oil stock releases, chief Birol says

House picks new financial watchdog chair after January market crash

High alert order for troops draws scrutiny

Related Article

IEA discussing further oil stock releases, chief Birol says

House picks new financial watchdog chair after January market crash

High alert order for troops draws scrutiny

Demutualization, state and market: Who guides the guide?

Food, gold push inflation to highest level since 2022

Popular

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
A cowardly attack

A cowardly attack
Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia

Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia

More in Opinion

 View more
Muslims perform Friday prayers during Ramadan at Tanah Abang Market, Southeast Asia’s largest textile market, in Jakarta on Feb. 27, 2026.
Academia

Ramadan values provide basis for just welfare distribution

Army Infantry Battalion Raider 112 troops arrive at Krueng Geukuh Port in North Aceh, Aceh on March 10, 2026 after 15 months of a border security mission in Papua.
Academia

Economy, not infantry: Indonesia’s real shield against the Mideast crisis
A man stands onshore against the backdrop of the Callisto tanker on March 12, 2026, anchored at Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat amid a sharp drop in maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz due to the United States-Israeli war with Iran.
Academia

Strait strategy: Iran is sanctioning America

Highlight
Briefing: Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks with several senior journalists, economists and analysts on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java.
Economy

Self-reliance ‘common sense’, Prabowo says, as war tests global order
A person points at a page on the Marinetraffic website that shows commercial shipping traffic on the edge of the Strait of Hormuz near the Iranian coast, on March 4 in Paris.
Editorial

Resilience in a rough world
Former religious affairs minister and graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Qoumas (center) is being escorted out of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta after an interrogation session on March 12, 2026. The antigraft body arrest the former minister one day after a court rejected his pretrial motion challenging his suspect status.
Politics

KPK under fire over Yaqut’s house arrest

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Merdeka Gold files for Hong Kong IPO to broaden investor base
Economy

Public transport passenger numbers climb as ‘mudik’ travel peaks
Economy

Ramadan 2026: More selective, not slower
Archipelago

Forest fires sweep Batam, threatening electrical supply, flights
Academia

Ramadan values provide basis for just welfare distribution

Americas

US deploys immigration agents to airports amid shutdown chaos
Academia

Economy, not infantry: Indonesia’s real shield against the Mideast crisis
Europe

Planet trapped record heat in 2025, says UN
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Economy, not infantry: Indonesia’s real shield against the Mideast crisis

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.