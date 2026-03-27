TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention
Resilience in a rough world
Police rescue 64 tourists stranded on tourism island
Pressure for military accountability, reform grows after acid attack on activist

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention
Resilience in a rough world
Police rescue 64 tourists stranded on tourism island
Pressure for military accountability, reform grows after acid attack on activist

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Iran war deals harder blow to natural gas than oil

Key gas infrastructure, liquefaction plants in particular, are more complex and expensive to build and repair than the oil equivalent.

Gavin Maguire (The Jakarta Post)
Reuters/Littleton, United States
Fri, March 27, 2026 Published on Mar. 24, 2026 Published on 2026-03-24T15:38:02+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
QatarEnergy's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facilities were in operation on March 2 amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar. QatarEnergy's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facilities were in operation on March 2 amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar. (Reuters/-)

A

t first glance, the Iran war appears to be hitting oil and gas with equal force, as missiles, drone strikes and shipping disruptions choke flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

But beneath that surface symmetry lies a critical imbalance. The global gas supply chain has fewer rerouting options and less storage capacity than the oil market, making the fallout for gas consumers considerably more acute.

Key gas infrastructure, liquefaction plants in particular, is more complex and expensive to build and repair than the oil equivalent. That means oil refineries can often resume operations more quickly than liquefied natural gas export hubs after a shutdown.

Prices have made the imbalance plain: European and Asian gas benchmarks have risen far more sharply than crude oil since the conflict began, a gap that signals gas faces a longer recovery than oil.

The timing of this disruption also could not be worse for gas.

Global gas demand has grown roughly twice as fast as oil demand over the past decade, according to the Energy Institute, driven by the build-out of pipelines and storage networks.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

And that growth trajectory had been widely expected to continue, especially in emerging economies shifting away from coal.

Indeed, the upbeat demand prospects for gas were the chief driver behind the steady expansion of the global LNG industry.

However, LNG supplies from Qatar, the world's second-largest LNG exporter, have suddenly been choked off after Iranian attacks knocked out 17 percent of the country's export capacity for up to five years.

The resulting jump in gas costs has served as a warning to consumers of the risks of heavy import reliance and is likely to slow the addition of new gas-fired power capacity.

At the same time, utilities, homes and businesses have never had such an array of affordable alternatives to gas for electricity.

Solar panels and battery systems in particular offer power providers a much faster and cheaper way to boost electricity supplies than adding new gas capacity, which can take years to develop.

The costs for key gas power components, turbines especially, have also surged this decade, squeezed by global shifts in manufacturing capacity combined with surging demand from wealthier economies building out data centers.

These forces are already reshaping where new gas capacity is being built.

The US, the world's top natural gas producer and exporter, has increased its share of the planned pipeline for new gas capacity from around 10 percent in 2025 to over 33 percent as of the start of 2026, according to Global Energy Monitor.

The rush to boost electricity supplies for artificial intelligence applications has been a key driver, with US utilities and tech giants bidding up available gas power components.

That aggressive push is squeezing out more cost-sensitive markets. Fast-growing economies such as India, once expected to become a major gas consumer, have been cutting back plans to add gas capacity.

To offset this, India's power firms continue to add coal-fired capacity to the power mix alongside renewables. The country is also expanding its large oil refining base and is expected to grow fuel production and exports through the 2030s.

An additional challenge is that storing gas is much harder than storing oil.

Crude and refined products are liquids at room temperature and can be easily stored in various land-based storage tanks as well as on ocean tankers to build up buffers against supply disruptions.

In contrast, natural gas takes up far more space than oil when stored at room temperature and must be compressed or super-cooled into a liquid for more efficient storage.

That limits where gas can be stored and significantly raises the cost.

Gas consumption patterns are also heavily seasonal, with demand peaking during winter in most economies but then dropping sharply during the shoulder seasons when gas-fired power demand is at its lowest.

This contrasts with the much more regular usage patterns of refined fuels, demand for which is relatively consistent year-round in most major economies.

The large swings in gas usage make it harder for storage operators to time their purchases and sales profitably, compared with fuel storage firms that can reliably expect multiple tank-farm turnovers each year.

Both oil and gas flows have been significantly disrupted by the war. Oil looks set to recover more quickly.

Major Middle East oil suppliers are already rerouting supplies via pipelines to ports outside the Strait of Hormuz, which should help overall oil supplies bounce back even as the Iran conflict drags on.

In contrast, the global gas system has no way to quickly overcome the drop in Qatari supplies, which will send reverberations throughout gas supply chains and likely speed up the search for alternatives to gas by power firms and industry.

Even a swift end to the fighting would offer little relief for gas: Qatar's export damage alone will take years to repair, and buyers who have already begun pivoting away are unlikely to reverse course.

Some major economies such as the US can be expected to remain heavily gas-reliant regardless.

But more cost-sensitive markets may collectively curb their gas exposure in response to the recent supply cuts, leaving a lasting mark on an industry that, until very recently, had been gearing up for exactly the opposite.

---

The writer is a columnist for Reuters. The opinions expressed are personal.

Popular

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention

Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention
Resilience in a rough world

Resilience in a rough world

Related Articles

The responsibility to protect and the war against Iran

Prabowo to host bilateral meeting with Malaysia's Anwar

Thai tanker safely transits Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran

Related Article

The responsibility to protect and the war against Iran

Prabowo to host bilateral meeting with Malaysia's Anwar

Thai tanker safely transits Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran

Trump’s war of choice on Iran: Inquiring into foreign policy making

Trump sends peace plan as Iran opens to 'non-hostile' oil vessels

Popular

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention

Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention
Resilience in a rough world

Resilience in a rough world

More in Opinion

 View more
QatarEnergy's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facilities were in operation on March 2 amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar.
Academia

Iran war deals harder blow to natural gas than oil
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto (third right) leads the Indonesian delegation during a meeting with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer (fourth left) in Washington, US, on Feb. 19 where the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) was signed by both officials.
Academia

Geoeconomic headwinds fracture ASEAN neutrality
A worker monitors production on Aug. 2, 2024, at the nickel smelter of PT Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi. Nickel is a key component in the batteries of electric vehicles, and Indonesia is both the world’s largest producer and home to the biggest known reserves globally.
Academia

The high stakes of Indonesia’s progressive mining royalties

Highlight
An activist light up a candle during a prayer for Andrie Yunus, a Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) activist targeted in an acid attack, in front of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) in Jakarta on March 17, 2026.
Politics

TNI intelligence chief’s resignation ‘not enough’, civil groups say
A protester from an alliance of students and civil society groups holds a poster during a demonstration about the Board of Peace (BoP) outside the parliament building in Jakarta, Friday, on March 6, 2026. Protesters condemned strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, saying they violate international law and global peace, and urged the government to review Indonesia’s agreement in the Board of Peace (BoP) charter, which they said does not align with the mandate of the United Nations Security Council.
Editorial

Troubled Board of Peace
Briefing: Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks with several senior journalists, economists and analysts on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java.
Regulations

Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny

The Latest

 View more
Weekend Five

5 shows not from Hollywood that you can relate to
Companies

Cathay Pacific raises fuel surcharge on all flights by 34%
Middle East and Africa

Iran letting Malaysian oil tankers through Hormuz strait: Anwar
Companies

Ministry's planned PNM takeover may happen this year, Purbaya says
Academia

Iran war deals harder blow to natural gas than oil
Asia & Pacific

Cyclone triggers outages at major Australian LNG plants
Academia

Geoeconomic headwinds fracture ASEAN neutrality
Americas

Trump says ordering airport security workers be paid
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.