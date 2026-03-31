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Nutrition innovation with purpose

Joris Bernard and Ray Wagiu Basrowi, MD, PhD
Jakarta
Tue, March 31, 2026 Published on Mar. 31, 2026 Published on 2026-03-31T10:54:55+07:00

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Joris Bernard (CEO Danone Specialized Nutrition Indonesia) and Ray Wagiu Basrowi, MD, PhD (Medical Director Danone SN Indonesia; Founder Health Collaborative Center (HCC)) (Courtesy of Danone Indonesia) Joris Bernard (CEO Danone Specialized Nutrition Indonesia) and Ray Wagiu Basrowi, MD, PhD (Medical Director Danone SN Indonesia; Founder Health Collaborative Center (HCC)) (Courtesy of Danone Indonesia)

What truly determines the future of a nation is a fundamental question every nation must answer.

While policy, infrastructure and economic strategy often dominate this conversation, the evidence is increasingly clear that the answer begins in the earliest stages of life, where nutrition shapes the capacity of individuals to grow, learn and contribute.

There are established empirical evidence on this. Some of the most scientifically powerful data was published by The Elsevier Series on Maternal and Child Nutrition in early 2000, demonstrated that undernutrition in early life is associated with a loss of approximately 0.7 years of schooling and a 22 percent reduction in adult earning potential, underscoring its long-term impact on human capital formation.

Longitudinal analyses from the same study further confirmed that children who were not stunted in early life achieved higher cognitive scores, improved educational attainment and increased adult income. At a macro level, countries with high levels of childhood stunting may lose up to 2-3 percent of gross domestic product annually, while every US$1 invested in nutrition can yield up to $23 in economic returns through improved productivity, reduced healthcare burden, and enhanced learning outcomes.

In Indonesia, these findings are even more obvious and concrete. With around 19 percent of under-five children still affected by stunting, and iron deficiency anemia continuing to affect almost one-third of women, children and adolescents, nutrition remains a defining constraint on national development. These conditions do not simply reflect health disparities but also represent a structural limitation on how a nation grows, competes and progresses.

The scientific explanation for this lies in the biology of early life. The period from conception to a child’s second birthday, known as the first one thousand days of life, is a uniquely sensitive developmental window during which nutrition influences neurodevelopment, immune maturation and metabolic programming. According to ESPGHAN global consensus on pediatric nutrition, during this phase, nutritional inputs are not merely consumed, but translated into the architecture of the brain, the efficiency of physiological systems, immunity building blocks and even the overall resilience of the human body.

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When this process is compromised, the consequences are not temporary. They are cumulative and often irreversible. A child may survive but not fully thrive. They may attend school, but with diminished capacity to absorb and process information. In a recent study done by Indonesia Health Development Center (IHDC) in collaboration with Sarihusada that was published in The Open Public Health Journal (2026), it was proven that school-aged children with inadequate protein, calories and micronutrient intake including iron deficiency will lead to lower working memory score, hence potentially weakening their academic performance.

Conversely, when early-life nutrition is optimized, it functions as a powerful multiplier. It enhances cognitive readiness, strengthens immune defense and supports long-term health. In doing so, it contributes not only to individual well-being, but to the broader formation of human capital, the most critical asset of any nation.

In Indonesia, this gap is shaped by structural realities, whereas disparities in access to nutritious foods, variations in health literacy, geographic complexity and evolving dietary patterns driven by rapid socioeconomic change. The result is a landscape where nutritional challenges are no longer singular, but layered, where undernutrition coexists with micronutrient deficiencies and emerging risks of poor dietary quality. Addressing this complexity requires a more systemic approach that integrates scientific precision with operational scale. And this is where specialized nutrition becomes essential.

Specialized nutrition starts from a simple but critical insight: nutritional needs are not one-size-fits-all. They change across life stages and physiological conditions. The needs of a pregnant woman are substantially different from a toddler, just as an infant undergoing rapid brain development requires nutrients that support neural growth and immune maturation, while adolescents need nutrition aligned with accelerated physical and hormonal changes. Robert Black and Zulfiqar Bhutta from their famous 2013 review published in The Lancet reiterates that this life-course variability means that uniform dietary approaches are insufficient. They showed that age-specific and condition-specific nutrition is essential to optimize growth, cognitive development and long-term health outcomes. Therefore, responding effectively to this condition requires delivering the right nutrients, in the right form, at the right time.

For mothers, this means ensuring adequate intake of essential nutrients such as iron, folate and DHA to support fetal development. For infants, it means promoting optimal feeding practices, including breastfeeding as the gold standard, while ensuring safe and appropriate alternatives when needed. For young children, it involves providing nutrient-dense foods that support growth, cognitive development and immuno-related ingredients such as prebiotic, probiotic and symbiotic for immune resilience.

However, precision alone is insufficient. A scientifically robust solution that does not reach those who need it the most cannot fulfill its purpose. Hence, nutrition innovation is not only to discover, but to deliver. In this context, the role of industry becomes both relevant and pivotal.

In a country as vast and diverse as Indonesia, companies with the capability to integrate research, production and distribution at scale become part of the nation’s nutritional delivery system. Their reach allows scientific advances to move beyond laboratories and into households through health care professionals (HCPs), where nutrition is practiced daily and where its impact is ultimately realized. For companies such as Sarihusada, which have long been engaged in maternal and child nutrition for more than 70 years, the current moment calls for a clear evolution in role and responsibility.

Firstly, the innovation must be anchored in population needs. This requires continuous investment in local research to ensure that solutions are responsive to Indonesia’s specific nutritional challenges. One true example of what Sarihusada has done is innovating iron in the form of a novel ingredient combined with vitamin C, and later enhanced with prebiotics to improve iron absorption, thereby helping to prevent millions of under-five children in this country from suffering from iron deficiency anemia.

Secondly, access must be designed with equity in mind. Specialized nutrition should not be confined to those with higher purchasing power. It must be made accessible through thoughtful pricing strategies, adaptable product formats and distribution systems that reach underserved populations.

Thirdly, companies must take an active role in building trust. In an era of information overload, credibility depends on scientific integrity, transparent communication and collaboration with healthcare professionals. The true value of nutrition innovation lies not in units sold, but in its contribution to improved growth, reduced iron deficiency anemia, enhanced cognitive development and stronger population resilience. This evolution is not only an ethical imperative; it is a strategic necessity.

This is why nutrition innovation must be guided by purpose. Purpose ensures that science is directed toward real needs; purpose ensures that scale translates into inclusion; and purpose must also ensure that innovation contributes not only to markets, but to national development.

As leaders in the nutrition industry, we recognize that our role is evolving. We are no longer merely producers of nutritional products. We are participants in a broader system that shapes how a nation grows, learns and thrives.

The future of Indonesia will not be determined solely by what it builds externally, but by what it cultivates internally. And that cultivation begins, fundamentally and irreversibly, with nutrition.

The ideas expressed here do not represent The Jakarta Post's views and policies.

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