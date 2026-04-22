TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Second time surrender
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
After two decades, House passes law to protect domestic workers
A new security architecture for the Middle East
Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Second time surrender
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
After two decades, House passes law to protect domestic workers
A new security architecture for the Middle East
Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Blue economy: Empty promises for Indonesia?

While Indonesia’s Blue Economy Road Map promises a sustainable future, a widening execution gap threatens to leave coastal communities behind in favor of elite industrial interests.

Muhamad Nour and Tauvik M. Soeherman (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Bangkok/Jakarta
Wed, April 22, 2026 Published on Apr. 20, 2026 Published on 2026-04-20T15:13:31+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Fishermen unload their catch from a boat in Fitu fishing village in Ternate, North Maluku, on Sept. 15, 2025. Fishermen unload their catch from a boat in Fitu fishing village in Ternate, North Maluku, on Sept. 15, 2025. (Antara/Andri Saputra)

T

he blue economy is defined as the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs, while preserving ocean ecosystem health. This concept has been integrated into Indonesia’s Blue Economy Road Map as a fresh approach to boost economic growth and now anchors the National Mid-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) 2025–2029.

While this signals a bold shift toward inclusive ocean development, such ambition faces stark challenges. The road map reveals deep gaps in coordination, equity and data.

Indonesia’s blue economy unfolds within unequal power relations, characterized by decentralized governance, fragmented ministries and investment-driven development. These factors frequently privilege capital-intensive projects over ecological protection. The nation suffers not from a vision gap, but an execution gap.

Success is undermined by weak coordination, poor monitoring guidelines, limited local capacity, fiscal tightening and a lack of labor protections for fishers. The real test is whether institutions can truly deliver.

Progress has stalled due to policy friction between the National Planning Agency (Bappenas) and the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry. This rift came to light following nickel exploration by the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, which threatened the marine resources of Raja Ampat. The conflict eventually forced President Prabowo Subianto to revoke four mining permits to protect the region.

As industrial aquaculture and energy expansion reshape coastal landscapes, small-scale fishers and indigenous communities are pushed to the margins. This shift reveals how elite economic interests can quietly undermine sustainability commitments. Indonesia’s policymakers are avoiding uncomfortable truths: the current model may generate impressive metrics, but it is deepening inequality. Without empirical research on subnational governance, the road map risks becoming "blind policymaking", unable to measure progress or grasp local realities.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Regulatory fragmentation has fueled calls for reform. Indonesia’s commitment to ratifying International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention No. 188 by 2026 could establish minimum standards for fishing crews.  However, policymakers have prioritized conservation area size and productivity indicators while neglecting worker safety.

Popular

Second time surrender

Second time surrender
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US

Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
After two decades, House passes law to protect domestic workers

After two decades, House passes law to protect domestic workers

Related Article

Alarming deforestation

Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono faces customary tribunal over stand-up remarks

Indonesia’s growth: Resilient but uneven

Indonesia’s geothermal governance must empower locals

Building a climate-resilient, high-growth Indonesia

Popular

Second time surrender

Second time surrender
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US

Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
After two decades, House passes law to protect domestic workers

After two decades, House passes law to protect domestic workers

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (top, center) speaks at a United Nations General Assembly meeting organized by France and Saudi Arabia in support of a two-state solution between Palestine and Israel as world leaders arrive for the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly on Sept. 22, 2025 in New York City, the United States.
Academia

Leadership that mirrors the world: The UN’s next great test
Fishermen unload their catch from a boat in Fitu fishing village in Ternate, North Maluku, on Sept. 15, 2025.
Academia

Blue economy: Empty promises for Indonesia?
Containers are loaded and unloaded at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2026.
Academia

A canal could rethink Indonesia’s supply chains

Highlight
An activist lights up a candle during a prayer gathering on March 17 for Andrie Yunus, a Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) activist targeted in an acid attack, in front of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) in Jakarta.
Politics

Human rights hit new low in Indonesia: Amnesty
Seeking justice: A woman carries a poster on Sunday, April 12, 2026, calling for the creation of a joint fact-finding team (TGPF), during a commemoration marking 30 days since the acid attack on human rights activist Andrie Yunus, on Jl. Salemba I, Senen, Central Jakarta.
Editorial

Silencing critics, losing touch
United States warship USS Miguel Keith is seen at Tokyo Bay in Yokosuka, Kanagawa, Japan on April 16, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

US warship allowed to pass through Malacca Strait, Navy says, amid Iran war concerns

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Govt eyes renminbi-denominated panda bonds issuance this year
Academia

Leadership that mirrors the world: The UN’s next great test
Love, etc.

Dating, according to the algorithm
Academia

Blue economy: Empty promises for Indonesia?
Archipelago

Three mysterious objects found in Indonesian waters
Markets

Oil, stocks fall as traders weigh outlook after Trump extends truce
Academia

A canal could rethink Indonesia’s supply chains
Academia

The geopolitics of infrastructure
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Blue economy: Empty promises for Indonesia?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.