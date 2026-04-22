Leadership that mirrors the world: The UN’s next great test

President Prabowo Subianto (top, center) speaks at a United Nations General Assembly meeting organized by France and Saudi Arabia in support of a two-state solution between Palestine and Israel as world leaders arrive for the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly on Sept. 22, 2025 in New York City, the United States. (Antara/Kuntum Khaira Riswan)

The selection of the next secretary-general is also a moment to confront an undeniable truth: half the world’s population are women and girls, yet global leadership rarely reflects that reality.

This year, for the first time in a decade, the United Nations will select its new secretary-general.

This critical process comes at a time when our global community faces unprecedented challenges, among them: escalating geopolitical tensions, a raging climate crisis and rapid advances in digital technology, which are transforming how we work, communicate and function as a society.

While the world has never been more in need of the UN, the multilateral tools set up to meet these borderless challenges are under immense strain. At the same time, the UN, at its 80th anniversary, also needs the world, because the legitimacy and efficiency of our work is strengthened when more voices are heard, and more perspectives are included, as encapsulated in the theme I have chosen for this session: Better Together.

Against this backdrop, the 2025-2026 secretary-general selection process is more than a procedural milestone. It is a moment of reflection and an opportunity to renew our commitment to the principles that bind us.

So, what does it mean to lead the UN from its 80th year into the future?

The world is looking to the next secretary-general to provide strong, dedicated leadership to deliver on the three pillars of the UN: peace and security, human rights and development, while adapting the UN to meet the realities of today and the challenges of tomorrow.

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Beginning on April 21, the interactive dialogues with candidates offer a unique opportunity for candidates to present their vision for the future of this organization, and for member states and civil society to ask questions and interact directly with candidates. These dialogues will be available to watch live through the UN’s Web TV service and will spotlight the vision, skills and priorities of each candidate while fostering accountability in action.