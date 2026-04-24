TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
Iran says won't reopen Hormuz if US upholds naval blockade
Immigration foils unauthorized haj attempt by 13 pilgrims
Second time surrender
Europe’s skepticism about US firms reaches Asia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
Iran says won't reopen Hormuz if US upholds naval blockade
Immigration foils unauthorized haj attempt by 13 pilgrims
Second time surrender
Europe’s skepticism about US firms reaches Asia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Can Indonesia transform creativity into growth?

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, April 24, 2026 Published on Apr. 23, 2026 Published on 2026-04-23T16:04:10+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
View of the 'Now Showing’ movie list as seen in front of Cinema XXI inside a shopping mall on Jl. Basuki Rachmat, East Jakarta, on Nov. 13, 2025. View of the 'Now Showing’ movie list as seen in front of Cinema XXI inside a shopping mall on Jl. Basuki Rachmat, East Jakarta, on Nov. 13, 2025. (The Jakarta Post/Iqro Rinaldi)

I

ndonesian popular culture is gaining global traction, with Joko Anwar’s Ghost in the Cell (2026) set to screen in 86 countries and music artists like NIKI, Anggun, Rossa and Voice of Baceprot touring internationally. Yet these successes remain largely driven by individual efforts, leaving the country’s creative industries with a fragmented and under-institutionalized global presence, highlighting the need to position the sector as a strategic industry.

Unlike South Korea, which has treated its culture as a strategic pillar of its creative economy as early as the 1990s, Indonesia is yet to place the sector at the center of its development strategy. Instead, the national economy remains heavily reliant on natural resource, particularly coal and palm oil as well as manufacturing industries. Without a well-defined policy framework and stronger government support, Indonesia risks underutilizing its creative industries, leaving their potential unfulfilled.

In 1994, South Korean president Kim Young-sam reportedly watched the Hollywood hit Jurassic Park and came away with a striking realization: the movie generated revenue equivalent to exporting 1.5 million cars, more than twice that country’s annual automobile exports at the time. That moment helped shift the policy mindset to position culture not merely as art but as a high-value industry.

Today, the Korean Wave is a global phenomenon and a core pillar of South Korea’s economic strategy. Its impact extends far beyond screens and stages and by 2025, cultural exports including music, games and film, alongside related sectors such as K-beauty and K-food, had reached an estimated US$37.94 billion, making culture the country’s fourth-largest export sector.

In Indonesia, the spillover effects of the creative economy are already visible, particularly in film. One notable example is Laskar Pelangi (The Rainbow Troops, 2008), which significantly boosted local tourism for Belitung Island with a surge in visitor arrivals following its release, contributing to a 20 percent increase in hotel occupancy between 2008 until 2009.

More recently, Ngeri-Ngeri Sedap (Missing Home, 2022) showcased the landscapes of North Sumatra, particularly around Lake Toba, while highlighting Batak culture. The film received strong institutional backing, including promotion by former tourism minister Sandiaga Uno. Although official data remain limited, early indications suggest a similar boost in tourism following its release in 2022. These cases demonstrate that, much like South Korea, Indonesia’s cultural products can generate meaningful economic spillovers.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Investment in the creative economy is gaining momentum and reached Rp 183.01 trillion ($10.68 billion) last year, or 9.48 percent of total investment. This reflects growing interest from both domestic and foreign investors, particularly in digital subsectors such as mobile applications and content development. Further, the sector is projected to absorb 27.4 million workers, underscoring its expanding role in job creation. Indonesia’s creative capacity, therefore, is no longer in question.

Popular

Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US

Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
Iran says won't reopen Hormuz if US upholds naval blockade

Iran says won't reopen Hormuz if US upholds naval blockade
Immigration foils unauthorized haj attempt by 13 pilgrims

Immigration foils unauthorized haj attempt by 13 pilgrims

Related Article

Cheap loans won’t fix SMEs

A friend in need: Reclaiming solidarity for humanity

Women’s leadership and the long road to Golden Indonesia 2045

Philanthropies shift focus to scale, transparency, measurable outcomes

From chalkboards to chatbots: Teachers' agency at the crossroads

Popular

Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US

Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
Iran says won't reopen Hormuz if US upholds naval blockade

Iran says won't reopen Hormuz if US upholds naval blockade
Immigration foils unauthorized haj attempt by 13 pilgrims

Immigration foils unauthorized haj attempt by 13 pilgrims

More in Opinion

 View more
Workers walk with their luggage out from a suspected scam center compound on Jan. 15 in Sihanoukville.
Academia

Inside the economics of Southeast Asia’s scam centers
Victims of a fishing boat fire are evacuated to the Belawan Port in Medan on April 7. The fire killed three fishermen and five others were missing while 13 fishermen were rescued by a nearby fishing vessel.
Academia

Waiting for Godot: The case for ratification of ILO convention on work in fishing
Two men walk past a billboard referring to the Strait of Hormuz on April 15, 2026, in Vanak Square, Tehran.
Academia

The costs of Iran's permanent revolution

Highlight
An employee counts rupiah bills at a money changer in Jakarta on March 14.
Economy

Iran war, domestic strains push rupiah to new historic low
A fuel price board is displayed on Sunday at a gas station on Jl. Jenderal Basuki Rachmat in East Jakarta. In Jakarta, prices for nonsubsidized fuels have risen sharply, with Pertamax Turbo (RON 98) increasing to Rp 19,400 (US$1.13) per liter from Rp 13,100, Dexlite to Rp 23,600 per liter from Rp 14,200 and Pertamina Dex to Rp 23,900 per liter from Rp 14,500. No significant lines were seen at the time the photo was taken, a day after the price increase.
Editorial

Inflation won’t stop at pump
Protesters throw sacks at police during a demonstration outside the East Kalimantan governor’s office in Samarinda on April 21, 2026. The rally, which calls for a full audit of provincial government activities and an end to corruption, collusion and nepotism, turns chaotic.
Politics

Lawmakers urge modesty for regional leaders after Samarinda unrest

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Inside the economics of Southeast Asia’s scam centers
Economy

No immediate downgrade if RI deficit tops 3% amid Iran war: Fitch
Companies

Meta plans 10% layoffs as AI spending soars: Source
Americas

US invites Putin to G20 summit, but Trump doubts he'll come
Academia

Waiting for Godot: The case for ratification of ILO convention on work in fishing
Archipelago

Batam sends first haj group, haj ministry still lacks human resources
Archipelago

Medan sends first haj flight group of 360 pilgrims
Archipelago

Police thwart smartphone smuggling syndicate from China
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Can Indonesia transform creativity into growth?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.