TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect
Expanding cross-border tie-ups, QRIS eyes link with WeChat Pay
BI tightens guardrails to curb rupiah’s slide
Capitalizing on the Malacca Strait

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect
Expanding cross-border tie-ups, QRIS eyes link with WeChat Pay
BI tightens guardrails to curb rupiah’s slide
Capitalizing on the Malacca Strait

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Govt crackdown on illegal mining puts Samin Tan back in legal trouble

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, May 8, 2026 Published on May. 7, 2026 Published on 2026-05-07T17:26:52+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Face the justice: Samin Tan, owner of PT Asmin Koalindo Tuhup, sits inside a detainee vehicle after questioning at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta on March 28, 2026. The AGO has named him a suspect in an alleged corruption case involving irregularities in coal mining management in Murung Raya regency, for continuing mining and selling coal despite his permit being revoked in 2017. Face the justice: Samin Tan, owner of PT Asmin Koalindo Tuhup, sits inside a detainee vehicle after questioning at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta on March 28, 2026. The AGO has named him a suspect in an alleged corruption case involving irregularities in coal mining management in Murung Raya regency, for continuing mining and selling coal despite his permit being revoked in 2017. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

T

he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has detained Samin Tan as a suspect in a graft case implicating several officials in the alleged illegal mining activities conducted by PT Asmin Koalindo Tuhup (PT AKT), of which Samin is a beneficial owner. This is not the first time the coal tycoon has faced legal trouble in a case implicating public servants, and the latest case comes amid President Prabowo Subianto’s broader crackdown on illegal mining. Meanwhile, the legal process also highlights the growing reach of the extrajudicial authority of the Forest Area Enforcement Task Force (Satgas PKH).

Samin was named as a suspect on March 28 in a case pertaining to PT AKT’s illicit mining activities, which prosecutors say were enabled by corrupt officials. He has been charged under several provisions of Law No. 1/2023 on the Criminal Code and Law No. 31/1999 on corruption eradication, including articles related to corporate liability and illicit enrichment.

Nearly a decade earlier, the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry revoked PT AKT’s coal mining concession work agreement (PKP2B) for a 21,630-hectare mine in Murung Raya regency, Central Kalimantan, on Oct. 19, 2017. The decision came after parent company PT Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal (BLEM) received three warnings over allegations that it had used PT AKT’s concession to secure a loan from Standard Chartered Bank. Legal challenges by PT AKT failed, and courts rejected the company’s final appeal in 2018.

In a previous case, Samin sought help from Golkar Party lawmaker Melchias Marcus Mekeng and ex-Golkar legislator Eni Maulani Saragih regarding issues related to PT AKT’s PKP2B. In return, Eni requested funding support for her husband’s election bid for regent of Temanggung, Central Java, and Samin transferred Rp 5 billion (US$288,370). This led to his subsequent arrest by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in connection with Eni’s bribery case. He was acquitted in that case after the Supreme Court ultimately rejected the KPK’s appeal against a lower court’s decision.

In December 2025, Satgas PKH found that PT AKT had continued mining 1,699 hectares of its former concession area and imposed an administrative fine of Rp 4.24 trillion. Article 110B of Law No. 6/2023 stipulates administrative sanctions, including fines, against unlicensed business activities conducted in forest areas prior to Nov. 2, 2020. Samin later asked that he be allowed to pay a reduced fine in five installments through February 2027 and had paid $7 billion and Rp 100 billion as of March 2 before he was arrested in the latest case.

Authorities named three additional suspects on April 23: harbormaster and port authority head Handry Sulfian, who allegedly received bribes to approve coal shipments linked to Samin’s companies, including PT Mantimin Coal Mining; PT AKT director Bagus Jaya Wardhana for allegedly overseeing mining and exports using another company’s documentation; and PT OOWL Indonesia general manager Helmi Zaidan Mauludin, who allegedly helped produce necessary certificates and verification reports.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Samin’s lawyer Dodi S. Abdulkadir said on March 31 that his client had been arrested without receiving formal summons, although Satgas PKH had submitted the relevant case files to the Office of the Deputy Attorney General for Special Crimes in January. Independent findings based on 4.7-meter resolution satellite imagery by Tempo and environmental NGO Auriga Nusantara estimated that 184 hectares of forest had been converted into mines, significantly lower than the figures provided by Satgas PKH.

Popular

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect

Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect
Expanding cross-border tie-ups, QRIS eyes link with WeChat Pay

Expanding cross-border tie-ups, QRIS eyes link with WeChat Pay

Related Article

Analysis: Govt crackdown on illegal mining puts Samin Tan back in legal trouble

Analysis: Draft TNI regulation on funding raises concerns over military neutrality

Analysis: Cabinet reshuffle No. 5: Prabowo’s political recalibration

Analysis: Danantara bets on logistics merger, stronger firms may foot the bill

Analysis: Unsubsidized fuel, LPG prices rise as energy crisis persists

Popular

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect

Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect
Expanding cross-border tie-ups, QRIS eyes link with WeChat Pay

Expanding cross-border tie-ups, QRIS eyes link with WeChat Pay

More in Opinion

 View more
Victims of a fishing boat that caught fire are evacuated on April 7 to Belawan Port in Medan, North Sumatra. The fire killed three fishermen and five others went missing while 13 fishermen were rescued by a nearby fishing vessel.
Academia

C188 on paper, C188 at sea: Translating ratification into reality
A teller, seen through a window, holds rupiah bank notes at a money changer in Jakarta on April 9, 2025.
Academia

Weakening rupiah: No panic required, professional heads-up urged
Graduation day illustration
Academia

High rankings, low reach in Indonesian journals

Highlight
ASEAN chair and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro delivers an opening statement during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting ahead of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Cebu City, Philippines, May 7, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

ASEAN convenes under shadow of global oil shock
No panic yet: A fuel price board is displayed on Sunday at a gas station on Jl. Jenderal Basuki Rachmat in East Jakarta. In Jakarta, prices for nonsubsidized fuels have risen sharply, with Pertamax Turbo (RON 98) increasing to Rp 19,400 (US$1.13) per liter from Rp 13,100, Dexlite to Rp 23,600 per liter from Rp 14,200 and Pertamina Dex to Rp 23,900 per liter from Rp 14,500. No significant lines were seen at the time the photo was taken, a day after the price increase.
Editorial

All good on the macro front
Jobseekers register themself during a job fair attended by over a hundred recruiting companies and thousands of jobseekers in Jakarta on May 22, 2025.
Economy

Joblessness falls but more work shifts to informal sector

The Latest

 View more
Academia

C188 on paper, C188 at sea: Translating ratification into reality
Archipelago

Sritex brothers jailed for 12 and 14 years over graft, money laundering
Academia

Weakening rupiah: No panic required, professional heads-up urged
Academia

High rankings, low reach in Indonesian journals
Economy

US trade court rules against Trump's global 10% tariff
Politics

House signals readiness to revise Police Law following reform committee proposal
Academia

When young doctors serve as 'shock absorbers' of a fragile health system
Opinion

Analysis: Govt crackdown on illegal mining puts Samin Tan back in legal trouble
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Govt crackdown on illegal mining puts Samin Tan back in legal trouble

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.