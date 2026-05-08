Analysis: Govt crackdown on illegal mining puts Samin Tan back in legal trouble

Face the justice: Samin Tan, owner of PT Asmin Koalindo Tuhup, sits inside a detainee vehicle after questioning at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta on March 28, 2026. The AGO has named him a suspect in an alleged corruption case involving irregularities in coal mining management in Murung Raya regency, for continuing mining and selling coal despite his permit being revoked in 2017. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

T he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has detained Samin Tan as a suspect in a graft case implicating several officials in the alleged illegal mining activities conducted by PT Asmin Koalindo Tuhup (PT AKT), of which Samin is a beneficial owner. This is not the first time the coal tycoon has faced legal trouble in a case implicating public servants, and the latest case comes amid President Prabowo Subianto’s broader crackdown on illegal mining. Meanwhile, the legal process also highlights the growing reach of the extrajudicial authority of the Forest Area Enforcement Task Force (Satgas PKH).

Samin was named as a suspect on March 28 in a case pertaining to PT AKT’s illicit mining activities, which prosecutors say were enabled by corrupt officials. He has been charged under several provisions of Law No. 1/2023 on the Criminal Code and Law No. 31/1999 on corruption eradication, including articles related to corporate liability and illicit enrichment.

Nearly a decade earlier, the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry revoked PT AKT’s coal mining concession work agreement (PKP2B) for a 21,630-hectare mine in Murung Raya regency, Central Kalimantan, on Oct. 19, 2017. The decision came after parent company PT Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal (BLEM) received three warnings over allegations that it had used PT AKT’s concession to secure a loan from Standard Chartered Bank. Legal challenges by PT AKT failed, and courts rejected the company’s final appeal in 2018.

In a previous case, Samin sought help from Golkar Party lawmaker Melchias Marcus Mekeng and ex-Golkar legislator Eni Maulani Saragih regarding issues related to PT AKT’s PKP2B. In return, Eni requested funding support for her husband’s election bid for regent of Temanggung, Central Java, and Samin transferred Rp 5 billion (US$288,370). This led to his subsequent arrest by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in connection with Eni’s bribery case. He was acquitted in that case after the Supreme Court ultimately rejected the KPK’s appeal against a lower court’s decision.

In December 2025, Satgas PKH found that PT AKT had continued mining 1,699 hectares of its former concession area and imposed an administrative fine of Rp 4.24 trillion. Article 110B of Law No. 6/2023 stipulates administrative sanctions, including fines, against unlicensed business activities conducted in forest areas prior to Nov. 2, 2020. Samin later asked that he be allowed to pay a reduced fine in five installments through February 2027 and had paid $7 billion and Rp 100 billion as of March 2 before he was arrested in the latest case.

Authorities named three additional suspects on April 23: harbormaster and port authority head Handry Sulfian, who allegedly received bribes to approve coal shipments linked to Samin’s companies, including PT Mantimin Coal Mining; PT AKT director Bagus Jaya Wardhana for allegedly overseeing mining and exports using another company’s documentation; and PT OOWL Indonesia general manager Helmi Zaidan Mauludin, who allegedly helped produce necessary certificates and verification reports.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Samin’s lawyer Dodi S. Abdulkadir said on March 31 that his client had been arrested without receiving formal summons, although Satgas PKH had submitted the relevant case files to the Office of the Deputy Attorney General for Special Crimes in January. Independent findings based on 4.7-meter resolution satellite imagery by Tempo and environmental NGO Auriga Nusantara estimated that 184 hectares of forest had been converted into mines, significantly lower than the figures provided by Satgas PKH.