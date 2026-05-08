Indonesia’s space ambitions: To sign the Artemis Accords or to wait?

Artemis II Pilot Victor Glover (left) and Commander Reid Wiseman greet the crowd during a press conference on April 11 at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, the United States. The four astronauts' historic 10-day mission around the moon concluded successfully on April 10. (Getty Images via AFP/ Danielle Villasana)

As the Artemis Accords reshape global lunar norms, Jakarta must decide if diplomatic inclusion outweighs its current Earth-focused space priorities.

I n the beginning of April this year, the world witnessed the successful launch and return of the Artemis II mission to the moon. The plan was initiated in 2017 and was officially labeled the Artemis program in 2019.

On Oct. 13, 2020, the United States launched a lunar initiative famously known as the Artemis Accords. US allies signed the document to establish practical norms of behavior for parties wishing to participate in missions to explore the moon and beyond. The Accords acknowledge the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 as the Magna Carta of space law.

The Artemis Accords have so far attracted numerous signatories from diverse social, economic, and political backgrounds. Unsurprisingly, China and Russia—the US rivals in the outer space race—did not join the initiative. By early May 2026, there are 64 signatories, with Morocco as the latest.

These signatories include BRICS countries such as Brazil, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A few ASEAN member states have also signed, namely Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines. Saudi Arabia, which is actively diversifying its investment portfolio, is also a signatory.

Currently, the US is knocking on Indonesia’s door to sign the Artemis Accords. Previously, the US has succeeded with several of Indonesia's neighbors. Such intensive diplomatic efforts, especially among ASEAN member states, likely stem from strong strategic reasoning.

History shows that Indonesia and the US enjoy a healthy relationship in space activities. Dating back to 1976, Indonesia launched Palapa-1 as its first telecommunications satellite, which was purchased from and launched by the US.

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Both countries later signed a Space Cooperation Agreement in 2012, further solidifying their partnership. Indonesia utilizes data and services from US entities such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The Landsat Project, involving NASA and the US Geological Survey (USGS), is also active. Furthermore, Indonesia receives knowledge transfers through capacity-building programs.