TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect
Expanding cross-border tie-ups, QRIS eyes link with WeChat Pay
BI tightens guardrails to curb rupiah’s slide
Capitalizing on the Malacca Strait

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect
Expanding cross-border tie-ups, QRIS eyes link with WeChat Pay
BI tightens guardrails to curb rupiah’s slide
Capitalizing on the Malacca Strait

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

When young doctors serve as 'shock absorbers' of a fragile health system

When we glorify the exhaustion of young doctors as heroism, we ignore the systemic cracks that turn healers into "shock absorbers" for a failing healthcare system.

Iqbal Mochtar (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Doha
Fri, May 8, 2026 Published on May. 7, 2026 Published on 2026-05-07T12:20:49+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Health workers in protective suits prepare a patient on May 13, 2020, for transferring from the COVID-19 intensive care unit to the surgical unit at Persahabatan Central General Hospital in Pulo Gadung, East Jakarta. Health workers in protective suits prepare a patient on May 13, 2020, for transferring from the COVID-19 intensive care unit to the surgical unit at Persahabatan Central General Hospital in Pulo Gadung, East Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

F

our medical interns have died in Indonesia over the past two months. While the causes may differ, the broader message must not: These deaths are not isolated tragedies or unfortunate coincidences. They are warning signs.

In mature healthcare systems, the death of a practitioner during training is treated as a sentinel event: rare, unacceptable and demanding immediate systemic evaluation.

Unfortunately, the Indonesian system still tends to interpret such events through an individual lens. We ask what happened to the doctor, but we rarely ask what kind of system allowed the situation to occur in the first place.

This is where the real problem begins.

On paper, Indonesia’s medical internship program is meant to bridge the gap between medical school and independent clinical practice. Ideally, this should be a protected learning environment where newly graduated doctors refine their skills under close supervision.

In reality, however, the system functions as a hidden labor buffer for an overstretched healthcare network. Young doctors exist in a dangerous gray zone: They carry real clinical responsibilities and work grueling shifts, yet they are not fully protected as employees, nor are they consistently supervised as trainees. They are expected to function like workers, but without the associated rights, and learn like students without the necessary protections.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

A healthy system cannot operate on ambiguity. If interns are trainees, supervision must be rigorous and structured. If they are workers, labor protections must be enforceable. Indonesia’s internship system currently struggles to provide either.

Popular

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect

Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect
Expanding cross-border tie-ups, QRIS eyes link with WeChat Pay

Expanding cross-border tie-ups, QRIS eyes link with WeChat Pay

Related Article

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

How US, Indonesia build strategic defense partnership anew

Analysis: Protection or control? Govt blocks children’s access to social media

Indonesia’s civil–military boundaries under new pressure

Necessary but disproportional

Popular

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect

Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect
Expanding cross-border tie-ups, QRIS eyes link with WeChat Pay

Expanding cross-border tie-ups, QRIS eyes link with WeChat Pay

More in Opinion

 View more
Victims of a fishing boat that caught fire are evacuated on April 7 to Belawan Port in Medan, North Sumatra. The fire killed three fishermen and five others went missing while 13 fishermen were rescued by a nearby fishing vessel.
Academia

C188 on paper, C188 at sea: Translating ratification into reality
A teller, seen through a window, holds rupiah bank notes at a money changer in Jakarta on April 9, 2025.
Academia

Weakening rupiah: No panic required, professional heads-up urged
Graduation day illustration
Academia

High rankings, low reach in Indonesian journals

Highlight
ASEAN chair and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro delivers an opening statement during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting ahead of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Cebu City, Philippines, May 7, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

ASEAN convenes under shadow of global oil shock
No panic yet: A fuel price board is displayed on Sunday at a gas station on Jl. Jenderal Basuki Rachmat in East Jakarta. In Jakarta, prices for nonsubsidized fuels have risen sharply, with Pertamax Turbo (RON 98) increasing to Rp 19,400 (US$1.13) per liter from Rp 13,100, Dexlite to Rp 23,600 per liter from Rp 14,200 and Pertamina Dex to Rp 23,900 per liter from Rp 14,500. No significant lines were seen at the time the photo was taken, a day after the price increase.
Editorial

All good on the macro front
Jobseekers register themself during a job fair attended by over a hundred recruiting companies and thousands of jobseekers in Jakarta on May 22, 2025.
Economy

Joblessness falls but more work shifts to informal sector

The Latest

 View more
Academia

C188 on paper, C188 at sea: Translating ratification into reality
Archipelago

Sritex brothers jailed for 12 and 14 years over graft, money laundering
Academia

Weakening rupiah: No panic required, professional heads-up urged
Academia

High rankings, low reach in Indonesian journals
Economy

US trade court rules against Trump's global 10% tariff
Politics

House signals readiness to revise Police Law following reform committee proposal
Academia

When young doctors serve as 'shock absorbers' of a fragile health system
Opinion

Analysis: Govt crackdown on illegal mining puts Samin Tan back in legal trouble
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

When young doctors serve as 'shock absorbers' of a fragile health system

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.