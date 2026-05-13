Letter to editor: Myanmar diplomat responds

Military chief Min Aung Hlaing (back center) watches a voter ink their finger as he visits a polling station on Jan. 25, 2026, during the third and final phase of Myanmar’s general election in Mandalay. (AFP/Anthony Wallace)

Myanmar’s embassy in Jakarta criticizes The Jakarta Post for identifying an NUG representative as a deputy foreign minister, urging balanced reporting and respect for Myanmar’s sovereignty and official position.

I am writing on behalf of the Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in Jakarta regarding the article titled "An election without legitimacy in Myanmar," published on April 2, 2026, by this newspaper. While we respect The Jakarta Post as an independent media outlet providing a platform for diverse perspectives, we wish to express our concern regarding the designation used for the author.

The article identifies the contributor as a "deputy minister of foreign affairs" of the so-called National Unity Government (NUG), which has been officially declared as a terrorist organization by the Government of Myanmar since May 8, 2021. Referring to such purported designation against a sovereign state that enjoys amicable diplomatic relations with Indonesia, in accordance with the Vienna Conventions, may hamper the prestige and credibility of The Jakarta Post.

We trust that the publication's good reputation and professional standards will be upheld through balanced editorial judgment without causing discrepancies between the readership and the context of the country concerned. We, therefore, urge The Jakarta Post to cease disseminating misinformation that risks inciting instability and to respect the sovereignty of Myanmar as well as the genuine efforts undertaken by the Government of Myanmar to advance its democratic transition.

We seek your conventional wisdom in good faith that future articles are approached with the precautionary and do no-harm principles, ensuring your professional stand may sustain with balanced views, where no country of specific is prejudiced.

Mang Hau Thang

Head of Mission at Embassy of Myanmar in Jakarta