TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo's rare address raises political concerns
Weakened rupiah disrupts business, education plans
1998 redux?
Bali tightens crackdown on unlicensed tourist accommodation
Risky reawakening of state-controlled commodity exports

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo's rare address raises political concerns
Weakened rupiah disrupts business, education plans
1998 redux?
Bali tightens crackdown on unlicensed tourist accommodation
Risky reawakening of state-controlled commodity exports

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Warning lights flash as aluminum reels from Gulf shock

Andy Home (The Jakarta Post)
Reuters/London
Thu, May 28, 2026 Published on May. 27, 2026 Published on 2026-05-27T10:54:50+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An employee works on an aluminum piston ring production line at a factory that produces car parts in Binzhou, in eastern China's Shandong province on Oct. 14, 2024. An employee works on an aluminum piston ring production line at a factory that produces car parts in Binzhou, in eastern China's Shandong province on Oct. 14, 2024. (AFP/-)

The Iran war is shaping up to be one of the biggest supply shocks in the history of the aluminum market.

Gulf production of the metal, which is used across sectors as diverse as transportation, packaging and solar panels, has plummeted to its lowest level in over a decade in April, according to the International aluminum Institute (IAI). Regional run-rates dropped by an annualized 2 million tonnes over March and April.

Two Gulf aluminum smelters have been damaged in missile strikes. Emirates Global aluminum's Al Taweelah plant will take a year to repair. At least one other producer, Qatalum, has reduced capacity.

The continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz is causing major logistical problems for those still operating.

The Gulf accounts for over a fifth of non-Chinese production and is a core supplier to buyers in Japan, South Korea, the European Union and the United States.

The scale of the supply hit is not obvious from the London Metal Exchange (LME) price, which at US$3,650 per tonne is up by just 14 percent since the start of hostilities and has yet to scale the 2022 heights that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But red lights are flashing on the market dashboard.

The first is the sharp tightening in LME time-spreads. The LME's benchmark cash-to-three-months spread flipped into backwardation in early March and cash is currently trading at an $80 premium, the tightest the market has been since 2007. Back then it was a short-lived squeeze on short position holders. This time around the tightness is persistent and looks structural.

That is because LME stocks, which were already low, have been raided as traders look to fill the supply-chain gaps opening up due to the loss of Gulf production.

LME registered stocks have fallen by a third to 339,475 tonnes since the start of the year. The last couple of weeks have seen almost 68,000 tonnes canceled in preparation for physical load-out.

The residual tonnage left on LME warrant is now largely Russian aluminum being stored at the South Korean port of Gwangyang. That is no use to either US or European buyers due to sanctions imposed over the Ukraine war.

The recent daily drawdowns have not been transferred to off-warrant storage. These LME "shadow" stocks have also been draining away and are the lowest they've been since the exchange started reporting off-warrant stocks in 2020.

The second warning sign is the rise in physical premiums around the world.

The CME spot premium for Japan has more than doubled to $316 per tonne over the LME price since the start of hostilities. Japanese buyers have accepted a premium of $350 for their second-quarter deliveries, which is the highest surcharge in 11 years.

The European duty-paid premium has jumped by 58 percent and the duty-unpaid by 75 percent since the start of March.

The US Midwest premium has risen by a relatively modest 8 percent but American buyers were already paying record numbers to secure physical metal thanks to the impact of 50 percent import tariffs.

These are the most visible manifestations of the Gulf supply shock. Less visible is what is going on in non-exchange-traded segments of the market such as billet, a product used by construction and transportation sectors.

In Rotterdam, the premium for aluminum extrusion billet has more than doubled to $1,100 over the LME base price, according to price reporting agency Fastmarkets.

The relative calm of the LME outright price belies a severe tightening of availability along the processing chain.

While LME traders are pricing in the ebb and flow of headlines around the Iran war, physical buyers are paying up just to secure enough metal in a market that is heading toward a structural supply deficit.

The loss of production in the Gulf has been compounded by the closure due to high energy prices of the Mozal smelter in Mozambique.

The combined hit has been a 2.4-million-tonne drop in Western production over the last two months, according to the IAI's latest figures. Things may get worse depending on whether those Gulf smelters are still producing enough raw materials via routes that circumvent the Strait of Hormuz.

China's giant aluminum production base has stepped up production but is now running close to the government's capacity cap, leaving little room for further significant upside.

While the country is showing signs of increasing exports in reaction to the Gulf supply hit, these shipments will mostly be in the form of semi-processed products such as strip, foil and bars rather than raw metal.

Inventories, both exchange and non-exchange, can provide some short-term buffer but the longer the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, the thinner that cushion becomes.

All of this is a generational shock for a market that has lived with structural oversupply and high inventories for the last 20 years.

The aluminum price is not yet reflecting the tectonic changes in the supply chain. Physical buyers, however, already know how much the landscape has changed.

---

The writer is a columnist for Reuters. The views expressed are personal.

Popular

Prabowo's rare address raises political concerns

Prabowo's rare address raises political concerns
Weakened rupiah disrupts business, education plans

Weakened rupiah disrupts business, education plans
1998 redux?

1998 redux?

Related Article

Quad countries to build a port, unveil pact on critical minerals

Netanyahu admits difficulty influencing Trump decisions on Iran

The US and China must learn to coexist

Pragmatism is defining the new China-US trade order

Want to jump into the 'China is back' rally? Tread carefully

Popular

Prabowo's rare address raises political concerns

Prabowo's rare address raises political concerns
Weakened rupiah disrupts business, education plans

Weakened rupiah disrupts business, education plans
1998 redux?

1998 redux?

More in Opinion

 View more
An employee works on an aluminum piston ring production line at a factory that produces car parts in Binzhou, in eastern China's Shandong province on Oct. 14, 2024.
Academia

Warning lights flash as aluminum reels from Gulf shock
An employee shows rupiah and United States dollar bank notes at Bank Mandiri Syariah, Jakarta, in this file photo.
Academia

Rupiah, BI rate and the illusion of stability

Pupils of Pardomuan state elementary school in Bandung, West Java, take an eye test on Aug. 14, 2024 during the government-sponsored School Immunization Month.
Academia

2026: Perfect start for routine eye health screening among Indonesia's children

Highlight
Market meltdown: A visitor takes photos of a digital screen showing the movement of the Composite index at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. The Composite index fell 442.44 points, or 5.31 percent, to 7,887.16 in the first trading session, while the LQ45 index of 45 leading stocks dropped 33.16 points, or 3.98 percent, to 800.37.
Markets

Firms gear up for buybacks amid stock market slump
Workers load and unload containers at the Tanjung Priok International Export-Import Port in Jakarta on February 4, 2026.
Editorial

Gain some, lose more
Palestinians shop on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Idul Adha, or the feast of sacrifice, marking the end of the Haj pilgrimage, in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip on May 26, 2026. Idul Adha marks the end of the haj pilgrimage to Mecca.
Middle East and Africa

No feasts, no joy: Gazans mark dark Idul Adha

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Global temperatures to reach near-record highs in next five years, report finds
Companies

Danantara sets up new holding company for state-owned industrial parks
Academia

Warning lights flash as aluminum reels from Gulf shock
Middle East and Africa

Iran, US trade air strikes after Trump dismisses report of Hormuz deal
Academia

Rupiah, BI rate and the illusion of stability

Archipelago

Education ministry to renovate more schools in Papua
Markets

Oil prices bounce higher after new US strikes on Iran
Academia

2026: Perfect start for routine eye health screening among Indonesia's children

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.