Companies winning ASEAN know something others don’t

Fruitful transaction: A vendor (right) serves a customer on May 21, 2026 at his stall in the Oro-Oro Dowo traditional market in Malang, East Java. (Antara/Ari Bowo Sucipto)

To win in ASEAN's complex, relationship-driven markets, global playbooks must be replaced with local cultural fluency and the ground-up humility required to turn brand awareness into emotional belonging.

A cross boardrooms in Southeast Asia today, the mood has become noticeably more cautious. Consumer spending has softened, investors are scrutinizing capital allocation and companies that once pursued aggressive regional expansion are reassessing growth assumptions amid geopolitical fragmentation and supply-chain realignments.

In Indonesia, these pressures are highly visible. Middle-class consumers are trading down or postponing discretionary purchases. Even large organizations with strong balance sheets are questioning market prioritization, operational efficiency and long-term competitiveness.

Yet, cyclical downturns have a way of revealing an important distinction: the difference between companies merely operating in ASEAN and those that genuinely understand it. Beneath quarterly anxieties, the region's structural story remains intact. ASEAN is home to over 700 million people driven by urbanization, digital adoption and upward mobility.

The question is not whether ASEAN will matter in the decades ahead, but whether organizations possess the strategic patience, cultural fluency and local understanding required to matter within ASEAN.

This challenge sits at the heart of our book, Navigating ASEAN: Proven Strategies for Consumer Goods from Scholar-Practitioners. Born from years spent inside boardrooms, distribution networks and markets across Southeast Asia, the book emerged from a clear recognition: while ASEAN is frequently discussed as a single growth story, it remains profoundly misunderstood by many institutions attempting to capture it.

Too often, organizations approach ASEAN with frameworks developed in fundamentally different social and economic contexts. They arrive with sophisticated spreadsheets and global playbooks, yet struggle to understand why strategies that worked brilliantly in mature Western markets produce only modest results here.

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The problem is not a lack of intelligence or effort; the problem is distance. ASEAN cannot be understood from afar.