PT Vale Indonesia declares sustainability commitment at COP29 (..)

N ickel miner PT Vale Indonesia has reaffirmed its commitment to climate action through initiatives for sustainable business growth and responsible nickel production at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Speaking on Monday in a panel discussion titled “CEO Dialogue on Climate Actions”, Vale Indonesia CEO Febriany Eddy outlined the company’s strategy to accelerate the energy transition responsibly, in line with Indonesia’s green growth goals and climate resilience.

“Yesterday in Beijing, we signed a landmark agreement with GEM Co., Ltd. to establish a net-zero nickel production facility. The signing of this partnership, witnessed by President Prabowo Subianto, reflects our commitment to green growth and positions Indonesia as a global leader in sustainably supplying quality nickel for battery raw materials,” she said.

“This is a moment for Indonesia to demonstrate how economic progress and environmental sustainability can go hand in hand.”

PT Vale’s plan to quadruple nickel production responsibly over the next decade aims to meet global demand for the mineral, which is a critical component of electrical energy structure (ESS) and other clean technologies.

The company’s US$9 billion investment seeks to meet the demand in a sustainable manner, together with its partners, in support of Indonesia’s national road map for the decarbonization of nickel industry.

In contributing to the country’s climate commitment, PT Vale’s fourth nickel production facility is designed to be a net-zero facility, made possible through advanced technology and collaborative learning with GEM in China.

In addition to building the new nickel plant, the investment plan includes a $40 million allocation to establish a research and development center to support knowledge transfer, develop local talent and empower Indonesian professionals to lead the development of critical minerals and advanced technologies.

The plan also includes $30 million for the ESG Compound to promote and advance environmental, social and governance principles. This facility is designed to feature green landscaping, water and waste management systems as well as employee wellness facilities.

A separate $10 million allocation to develop community facilities aims to improve public infrastructure and quality of life for communities around Vale’s area of operations.

With a focus on sustainable, low carbon operations, Vale Indonesia is committed to supporting the government’s green growth strategy and efforts to position the country as a responsible, global player in the energy transition.

Vale’s smelter in Sorowako, South Sulawesi, supports this goal through activities that are 100 percent powered by the company’s three hydroelectric power plants. Furthermore, Vale Indonesia supports the region’s sustainable development by supplying 10.7 megawatts of clean electricity through the network of state electricity company PLN.