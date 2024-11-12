TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
PT Vale Indonesia declares sustainability commitment at COP29

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, November 12, 2024

PT Vale Indonesia declares sustainability commitment at COP29 (..)

N

ickel miner PT Vale Indonesia has reaffirmed its commitment to climate action through initiatives for sustainable business growth and responsible nickel production at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Speaking on Monday in a panel discussion titled “CEO Dialogue on Climate Actions”, Vale Indonesia CEO Febriany Eddy outlined the company’s strategy to accelerate the energy transition responsibly, in line with Indonesia’s green growth goals and climate resilience.

“Yesterday in Beijing, we signed a landmark agreement with GEM Co., Ltd. to establish a net-zero nickel production facility. The signing of this partnership, witnessed by President Prabowo Subianto, reflects our commitment to green growth and positions Indonesia as a global leader in sustainably supplying quality nickel for battery raw materials,” she said.

“This is a moment for Indonesia to demonstrate how economic progress and environmental sustainability can go hand in hand.”

PT Vale’s plan to quadruple nickel production responsibly over the next decade aims to meet global demand for the mineral, which is a critical component of electrical energy structure (ESS) and other clean technologies.

The company’s US$9 billion investment seeks to meet the demand in a sustainable manner, together with its partners, in support of Indonesia’s national road map for the decarbonization of nickel industry.

In contributing to the country’s climate commitment, PT Vale’s fourth nickel production facility is designed to be a net-zero facility, made possible through advanced technology and collaborative learning with GEM in China.

In addition to building the new nickel plant, the investment plan includes a $40 million allocation to establish a research and development center to support knowledge transfer, develop local talent and empower Indonesian professionals to lead the development of critical minerals and advanced technologies.

The plan also includes $30 million for the ESG Compound to promote and advance environmental, social and governance principles. This facility is designed to feature green landscaping, water and waste management systems as well as employee wellness facilities.

A separate $10 million allocation to develop community facilities aims to improve public infrastructure and quality of life for communities around Vale’s area of operations.

With a focus on sustainable, low carbon operations, Vale Indonesia is committed to supporting the government’s green growth strategy and efforts to position the country as a responsible, global player in the energy transition.

Vale’s smelter in Sorowako, South Sulawesi, supports this goal through activities that are 100 percent powered by the company’s three hydroelectric power plants. Furthermore, Vale Indonesia supports the region’s sustainable development by supplying 10.7 megawatts of clean electricity through the network of state electricity company PLN.

Popular

Indonesia's maritime agency to hold talks with Chinese coast guard

Indonesia's maritime agency to hold talks with Chinese coast guard
Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question

Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question
Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US

Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US

Related Articles

Can COP29 deliver climate justice and finance for the Global South?

Revitalizing idle land for enhanced food security

Prabowo’s brother Hashim to lead Indonesian delegation at UN climate summit

Danone Indonesia receives B Corp certification, proving its commitment to sustainability

Hamburg summit seeks solutions for sustainable development financing

Richard Taehoon Lee wins the 2024 BNI Indonesian Masters. (Courtesy of Astragraphia)
Front Row

Astragraphia supports Indonesian Masters 2024 with robust office solutions
Front Row

More than 25 countries to participate in SIAL Interfood 2024
(Courtesy of the Trade Ministry)
Front Row

Trade Ministry highlights seizure of $5.7 million worth of illegal textile imports

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and President Prabowo Subianto attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia claims ‘no change’ to South China Sea stance
President Prabowo Subianto addresses high profile business leaders during the Indonesia-China Business Forum 2024 at Hotel The Peninsula, Beijing, China on Sunday, November 10, 2024.
Editorial

First impressions matter
President Prabowo Subianto (left) accompanied by his son Didit Hediprasetyo arrives at the Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, the United States, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. Prabowo is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with his US counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday.
Americas

Prabowo touches down in US with opportunities, challenges ahead

Asia & Pacific

President Prabowo calls Trump ahead of Biden meeting
Environment

COP29: What is the latest science on climate change?
Regulations

BPJS Kesehatan urges premium hike to dig itself out of deficit
Asia & Pacific

Beijing draws baselines around shoal in Manila's jurisdiction to fortify claims
Science & Tech

Smart Cities: For Whom?
Americas

Trump makes new appointments, Rubio tipped for secretary of state
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia claims ‘no change’ to South China Sea stance
Markets

Dollar soars with bitcoin as Trump trade ramps up; euro, yuan battered
