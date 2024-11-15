TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
9th PEC offers space for exchanging ideas via healthy competition

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, November 15, 2024

9th PEC offers space for exchanging ideas via healthy competition The winners of the Padjadjaran English Competition (PEC) 2023 (Courtesy of PEC)

I

n today’s fast-paced world, societal trends increasingly shape how individuals express themselves on political, social and cultural issues.

Responding to the need for a space where young people can exchange ideas, Gelanggang Mahasiswa Sastra Inggris (English studies student union) at Padjadjaran University (UNPAD) is holding the 9th Padjajaran English Competition (PEC) from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1.

Held in a hybrid format at UNPAD’s Jatinangor campus in West Java, the 9th PEC offers a place where senior high school and university students can freely express their views and beliefs in a supportive environment, while upholding their integrity and humanistic values in the spirit of healthy competition.

The event is inspired by William Butler Yeats’ poem “The Second Coming” and encourages youth to stand firm in their beliefs in a world full of intense opinions.

The competition comprises a total of five categories across two groups: speech, storytelling and short story writing for senior high school participants, and speech, essay writing, poetry reading and writing and short story writing for university students.

This year’s PEC is also unique in that it has opened its doors to international participants, inviting students from around the world to engage in meaningful dialogue and to showcase their talents in the English language.

Registration is open until Nov. 15. Additional information is available via Linktree at linktr.ee/pec_unpad. Other inquiries can be emailed to organizers at padjadjaranenglishcompetitionn@gmail.com.

(Courtesy of the Investment and Downstream Ministry/BKPM)
Front Row

Indonesia reaffirms commitment to sustainable investment at USINDO meeting

.
Front Row

Enhancing SOE competitiveness through M&A strategies and legal reforms
Pupuk Indonesia president director Rahmad Pribadi speaks at a panel discussion on Monday at the Indonesian Pavilion at the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. Rahmad announced Pupuk Indonesia’s Green Ammonia Initiative from Aceh (GAIA). (Courtesy of Pupuk Indonesia)
Front Row

Pupuk Indonesia launches world’s first hybrid green ammonia project at COP29

Highlight
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) visits US President Joe Biden (right) in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC, on Nov. 13, 2024.
Regulations

Prabowo sees ‘no problem’ with joining OECD and BRICS
A number of vehicles involved in consecutive collisions at KM 92 of the Cipularang Toll Road were evacuated at the Jatiluhur Toll PJR Office, Purwakarta Regency, West Java, on Monday, November 11, 2024. Police officers recorded as many as 17 vehicles involved in consecutive accidents at KM 92 of the Cipularang Toll Road which caused one person to die, four serious injuries and 23 people were slightly injured.
Editorial

Toward safer roads
A general view of University of Indonesia's rectorate building in Depok, West Java in this photo taken on June 29, 2023.
Society

UI halts Bahlil’s doctoral graduation over ethics concerns

