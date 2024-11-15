9th PEC offers space for exchanging ideas via healthy competition

The winners of the Padjadjaran English Competition (PEC) 2023 (Courtesy of PEC)

I n today’s fast-paced world, societal trends increasingly shape how individuals express themselves on political, social and cultural issues.

Responding to the need for a space where young people can exchange ideas, Gelanggang Mahasiswa Sastra Inggris (English studies student union) at Padjadjaran University (UNPAD) is holding the 9th Padjajaran English Competition (PEC) from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1.

Held in a hybrid format at UNPAD’s Jatinangor campus in West Java, the 9th PEC offers a place where senior high school and university students can freely express their views and beliefs in a supportive environment, while upholding their integrity and humanistic values in the spirit of healthy competition.

The event is inspired by William Butler Yeats’ poem “The Second Coming” and encourages youth to stand firm in their beliefs in a world full of intense opinions.

The competition comprises a total of five categories across two groups: speech, storytelling and short story writing for senior high school participants, and speech, essay writing, poetry reading and writing and short story writing for university students.

This year’s PEC is also unique in that it has opened its doors to international participants, inviting students from around the world to engage in meaningful dialogue and to showcase their talents in the English language.

Registration is open until Nov. 15. Additional information is available via Linktree at linktr.ee/pec_unpad. Other inquiries can be emailed to organizers at padjadjaranenglishcompetitionn@gmail.com.