AIA Health X provides more benefits for healthy lifestyle customers

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 18, 2024

A long-awaited health insurance product with the customer in mind is now readily available as AIA has just rolled out AIA Health X.

AIA Health X is an innovative health insurance product that offers more benefits for healthy lifestyle customers. This product is designed to provide optimal health protection at an affordable price, with flexibility that allows customers to gain more benefits by maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

AIA Health X features an innovative concept called the X-Factor, which offers flexibility and fairness for customers who lead healthy lifestyles. These customers can control their annual premium increases based on their healthy habits.

Customers who consistently maintain a healthy lifestyle and have no claim history will enjoy lower premiums compared with those who have made claims during the coverage period.

Additionally, by participating in the AIA Vitality program, which has been integrated with AIA Health X, healthy lifestyle customers can receive up to a 25 percent premium discount.

Kathryn Parapak, chief marketing officer of AIA, stated, "AIA Health X represents AIA's commitment to continuously providing better and more affordable health solutions for the Indonesian community. Amid the challenges of medical inflation and dynamic healthcare costs, AIA Health X serves as a driving factor to help people adopt a protected healthy lifestyle, ensuring they are always ready to face future challenges."

One of the main advantages of AIA Health X is its very affordable premiums, starting from Rp 650,000 per month or Rp 7 million per year. This makes AIA Health X a high-quality health protection solution accessible to more people in Indonesia. AIA Health X also offers high benefit limits of up to Rp 17 billion.

Customers can make cashless claims at 900 AIA partner hospitals and receive medical treatment in private rooms (one bed per room).

Additionally, customers are covered not only for medical treatment in Indonesia but also in various countries across Asia.

"We believe that a healthy and protected lifestyle is the foundation of a more meaningful life, ready to face the dynamics of life now and in the future. Through AIA Health X, we aim to fulfill AIA's commitment to supporting the Indonesian community in every step toward healthier, longer, better lives," Kathryn concluded.

