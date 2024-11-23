TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Tom’s Jakarta launches Michelin-starred experience with The Great British-Indonesia Feast

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, November 23, 2024

Tom’s Jakarta launches Michelin-starred experience with The Great British-Indonesia Feast (Courtesy of The Langham, Jakarta)

T

om’s by Tom Aikens at The Langham, Jakarta is featuring the best of British and Indonesian cuisine with an exclusive culinary collaboration between British Michelin-starred chef Tom Aikens and renowned  Indonesian chef Petty Elliott.

Done in collaboration with the United Kingdom Embassy to Indonesia, the series of events runs from Nov. 19 to 24, and promises a fusion of British and Indonesian flavors that highlights the best of both worlds.

Chef Tom is known for his innovative take on British classics, while Elliott is famed for her contemporary twist on Indonesian cuisine.

The collaboration kicked off on Nov. 19 with an exclusive hands-on cooking class featuring both chefs, attended by representatives from the UK Embassy and local media. An additional class on Nov. 22 allows participants to learn essential techniques that blend British cuisine with Indonesian flavors. 

For those looking to savor the two chefs’ creations, they are set to bring guests on a delectable journey celebrating the refined arts of British gastronomy merged with rich Indonesian flavors with a special gastrodiplomacy lunch and dinner menu from Nov. 19 to 23.

Ala carte lunch specials include Tom’s Crispy Fish & Chips with Mango Sambal and Cod Fillet with Woku Sauce, while the five-course dinner menu features chef Petty’s Mixed Vegetable Salad and Cod en Croute with Kalio Sauce, as well as Tom’s Treacle & Whiskey Marinated Salmon and Apple Tart Fine among others.

The event series will conclude with a Sunday Brunch on Nov. 24, which will feature an extensive buffet and a variety of live stations. 

The Jakarta Post
