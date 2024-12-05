AIA introduces new health insurance PHS Saver

I n order to better serve consumers in relation to the increase in demand for individual health insurance products, AIA introduces the Premier Hospital & Surgical Saver (PHS Saver). The new product is a comprehensive health protection solution that offers extensive benefits with affordable premiums to protect a broader customer base.

PHS Saver is designed to be able to ensure access to healthcare services with additional benefits beyond protection for all, as the company continuously encourages healthy living for its consumer base.

"We are committed to helping our customers maintain a healthy quality of life while providing the necessary protection for unexpected situations. PHS Saver is designed to offer peace of mind and ensure customers are always prepared for health challenges," said Kathryn Parapak, AIA's chief marketing officer.

PHS Saver provides access to medical care at over 900 hospitals with cashless facilities, both domestically and internationally. It also includes personal medical management services for accurate global medical diagnoses that also offers expert medical support during treatment and online medical teleconsultation through Halodoc.

Moreover, the program further compliments the existing AIA Vitality membership, a science-based health and wellness program that supports customers in making healthier lifestyle choices. With AIA Vitality, customers can enhance their healthy lifestyle and enjoy various benefits and rewards.

PHS Saver offers optimal protection tailored to individual and family needs, with an annual limit of up to Rp 20 billion (US$1.25 million) and a limit booster of up to Rp 50 billion for high-cost medical situations.

"We believe everyone deserves access to quality healthcare and the ability to lead a protected healthy lifestyle. This aligns with AIA's commitment to helping millions of families in Indonesia live healthier, longer, better lives," Kathryn concluded.