AIA introduces new health insurance PHS Saver

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, December 5, 2024

AIA introduces new health insurance PHS Saver

I

n order to better serve consumers in relation to the increase in demand for individual health insurance products, AIA introduces the Premier Hospital & Surgical Saver (PHS Saver). The new product is a comprehensive health protection solution that offers extensive benefits with affordable premiums to protect a broader customer base.

PHS Saver is designed to be able to ensure access to healthcare services with additional benefits beyond protection for all, as the company continuously encourages healthy living for its consumer base.

"We are committed to helping our customers maintain a healthy quality of life while providing the necessary protection for unexpected situations. PHS Saver is designed to offer peace of mind and ensure customers are always prepared for health challenges," said Kathryn Parapak, AIA's chief marketing officer.

PHS Saver provides access to medical care at over 900 hospitals with cashless facilities, both domestically and internationally. It also includes personal medical management services for accurate global medical diagnoses that also offers expert medical support during treatment and online medical teleconsultation through Halodoc.

Moreover, the program further compliments the existing AIA Vitality membership, a science-based health and wellness program that supports customers in making healthier lifestyle choices. With AIA Vitality, customers can enhance their healthy lifestyle and enjoy various benefits and rewards.

PHS Saver offers optimal protection tailored to individual and family needs, with an annual limit of up to Rp 20 billion (US$1.25 million) and a limit booster of up to Rp 50 billion for high-cost medical situations.

"We believe everyone deserves access to quality healthcare and the ability to lead a protected healthy lifestyle. This aligns with AIA's commitment to helping millions of families in Indonesia live healthier, longer, better lives," Kathryn concluded.

Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final
Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD
Businesses await Prabowo's guidelines on the palm oil industry

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

How to end the scourge of maternal mortality

Understanding national IQs and rejecting the Indonesian mockery

Is sustainable packaging enough to eliminate plastic pollution?

Chronic respiratory disease deserves global attention

Japan studies Indonesia's health insurance management during BPJS Kesehatan visit

How to end the scourge of maternal mortality

Understanding national IQs and rejecting the Indonesian mockery

Is sustainable packaging enough to eliminate plastic pollution?

Chronic respiratory disease deserves global attention

Japan studies Indonesia's health insurance management during BPJS Kesehatan visit

(Courtesy of BPJS Kesehatan)
Front Row

BPJS Kesehatan ends 2024 with prestigious international awards
(Courtesy of PNM)
Front Row

PNM opens learning space for children with disabilities to promote an inclusive future
.
Front Row

From Mobility to Creativity: InDrive Empowers Asian Filmmakers, Boosting Indonesian Cinema

This aerial picture shows residential areas surrounding the city center in Jakarta on Dec. 2, 2021.
Economy

Gen Z opts for renting over buying amid rising housing costs: Reports
Newly-appointed Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono smiles before his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 21, 2024.
Editorial

Give the new FM time
A man holds a sign that reads, “Insurrection Yoon Suk Yeol step down!“ as he stands in front of police while protesters taking part in a march against South Korea President Yoon toward the Presidential Office in Seoul on Dec. 4, 2024. Thousands of protesters marched on Yoon's office in the South Korean capital in the evening of Dec. 4, joining a push by the country's opposition to impeach the leader after his extraordinary but short-lived imposition of martial law.
Asia and Pacific

Embassy warns Indonesians in Seoul to remain vigilant after martial law row

Tech

Bitcoin hits $100,000 for first time
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN ministers to discuss Myanmar at Thailand meeting, Indonesia says
Europe

Prime Minister Barnier resigns as France's political crisis deepens
Asia & Pacific

Crisis to crisis: South Korea's unpopular president
Asia & Pacific

The troubled history of South Korean presidents
Tech

Google alerts users of 12% VAT on services from Jan. 1
Society

Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage
Archipelago

GAM’s crescent and star flag raised in Lhoukseumawe
