Qiscus announces AI transformation to accelerate Southeast Asian market growth

Q iscus, a leading technology company providing omnichannel customer engagement platforms, has officially transformed into an AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement platform. This milestone reflects its commitment to delivering smarter, more personalized and responsive customer interactions for businesses in Southeast Asia.

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, Qiscus recognizes that real-time, personalized interactions are no longer sufficient. Customers demand smarter, more integrated experiences across all touchpoints. According to Accenture, 98 percent of companies view technology as pivotal to transformation, with generative AI playing a key role in meeting evolving customer expectations.

Since 2021, Qiscus has introduced AI-driven solutions, starting with chatbot automation to enhance business efficiency. This progress led to the launch of Qiscus AI at Conversa 4.0, built on three pillars: Knowledge-driven intelligence, brand-aligned personas and governance. Over the past year, the adoption of AI-powered solutions surged by 300 percent, highlighting market demand for smarter customer interactions.

Qiscus has also formed a dedicated AI team to explore the full potential of AI and shape the platform’s development. By integrating over 20 communication channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram and e-commerce platforms, as well as introducing innovations like Robolabs LLM and Agent Copilot, Qiscus supports thousands of businesses and over 265 million end-users.

Aligned with its 2024 vision, Qiscus aims to strengthen its position in Southeast Asia as a foundation for broader expansion across Asia.

“We see 2025 as a pivotal year to establish Qiscus as a leader in AI, enabling businesses to deliver more intuitive, efficient and relevant customer experiences,” said CEO Delta Purna Widyangga.

Since its founding in 2016, Qiscus has empowered businesses like Telkom Indonesia, Kino, Sompo and Halodoc, becoming a trusted partner for CX innovation.