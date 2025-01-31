TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
AIA kicks off AIA Healthiest Schools Mentoring Program

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, January 31, 2025

AIA kicks off AIA Healthiest Schools Mentoring Program

T AIA Financial (AIA), along with Yayasan Guru Belajar and Bantu Guru Belajar Lagi launched an intensive mentoring program as part of the AIA Healthiest Schools (AHS) competition, furthering the company’s commitment to fostering better schools and education in Indonesia.

"We believe this mentoring program will ensure that the solutions developed by participants are directly relevant to real challenges faced by schools. More importantly, it will drive sustainable improvements that enhance the quality of life for school communities across Indonesia,” said Kathryn Parapak, chief marketing officer of AIA Indonesia.

This initiative is designed to guide 140 selected schools in developing impactful solutions tailored to their unique school environments. Beyond practical implementation, the program aims to equip participants with critical thinking, collaboration and innovation skills, ensuring a lasting positive impact on school communities.

Running from Jan. 20 to Mar. 7, the initiative is divided into two key phases. The first, which was completed over five days in January, introduced participants to a structured problem-solving framework known as FIDS (find, imagine, do and share), providing a holistic approach to addressing challenges within school environments.

Meanwhile, the second phase, known as the Intensive Mentoring Program, will run until Mar. 7 and aims to connect participants with experienced mentors who will offer hands-on guidance to help them refine, develop and implement their ideas into actionable projects with tangible, real-world impact.

"Creativity isn’t just about inventing something new, it’s about finding the right and most effective solutions to existing challenges. A truly impactful solution isn’t just relevant for today’s needs, but should also create a lasting, positive impact that continues to benefit future generations. When ideas are sustainable and continue to bring value over time, they become a catalyst for real change within school communities," shared Yoris Sebastian, a leader of the IMAGINE section, which focuses on helping participants explore creativity in designing and evaluating health-focused school projects that address real issues in their school environments.

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo's fiscal policies

Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies
Prabowo's 100 tough days

Prabowo’s 100 tough days

AIA Indonesia and Coldplay Drive Sustainability Awareness in Jakarta

Education Ministry bolsters "Healthy School" initiative with AIA and partners

AIA Indonesia Champions ESG Through "AIA Healthy for The Nation" Initiative

AIA Indonesia wins big at Insurance Asia Awards 2023

AIA DigiBuy aims to provide protection amidst physical distancing

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies

Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies
Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Several residents take shelter in empty containers in Rorotan, North Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025 after their homes are inundated by a 1-meter floodwater triggered by heavy rain the previous night.
Jakarta

Thousands take shelter in Jakarta as heavy rains trigger flooding
Marco Rubio speaks after he is sworn in as Secretary of State by U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., Jan. 21, 2025.
Editorial

Making America weak again
Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto gestures as he addresses his supporters during a campaign rally in Jakarta, on Feb. 10, 2024.
Politics

Faith group urges Prabowo to strengthen democracy

