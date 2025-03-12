Havas forms strategic alliance with Moonfolks to redefine Indonesia’s media landscape

Founder and President Director of Moonfolks Anish Daryani (left) sits next to Havas India, SE Asia and North Asia Group CEO Rana Barua (right). (Courtesy of Havas Moonfolks)

H avas has announced a strategic alliance with Indonesian independent agency Moonfolks, a move aimed at strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia. The collaboration will integrate Havas’ expertise in media with Moonfolks’ strengths in digital and integrated marketing, offering a more seamless approach to advertising and brand strategy in the Indonesian market.

This approach seeks to unify talent, platforms and capabilities into a cohesive service offering – providing brands with a range of integrated solutions, combining data, media and creativity to drive results.

Operating under Havas Moonfolks, the partnership is designed to align with Havas’ converged strategy, even though Moonfolks will continue to retain its independence as a creative agency under the leadership of Anish Daryani, Founder, CEO and President Director.

“The industry has created significant complexity by separating creative and media functions into different agencies,” said Daryani, who will serve as president director of Havas Moonfolks. “By uniting creativity and media, we are leading the charge in challenging the traditional approach. This collaboration provides a proven model that combines creative content, effective distribution and a higher ROAS for brands.”

The alliance comes at a time when advertising agencies in Southeast Asia are rapidly adapting to a shifting landscape, driven by the growth of influencer marketing, as well as the rise of retail platform advertising. Under Havas Moonfolks, the two agencies will broaden the services available to businesses in Indonesia, spanning traditional and digital advertising, social media, performance marketing, programmatic buying and brand strategy.

Furthermore, the partnership also sets the stage for the introduction of Havas’ proprietary tools and platforms, including Havas Market (eCommerce), Havas Play (content and activation) and CSA (data and technology).

At Havas Moonfolks, Daryani will work alongside Stefanus Christofer as General Manager. They will collaborate closely with Pankaj Nayak, President of Havas Media Southeast Asia, under the guidance of Rana Barua, Group CEO for Havas India, Southeast Asia and North Asia.

“Indonesia is one of Southeast Asia’s largest and fastest-growing markets, making it a strategic priority for us,” said Barua. “The strategic alliance with Moonfolks marks a significant milestone in our growth journey and strengthens our position to lead with our Converged strategy.”

The new model reflects a broader trend in the advertising industry, where agencies are seeking more integrated approaches to meet the demands of an increasingly complex digital landscape. With Southeast Asia’s advertising market undergoing a rapid transformation, the integration of creative, media and data-driven advertising will likely play a defining role in shaping the region’s future agency models.

