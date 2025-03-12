TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Havas forms strategic alliance with Moonfolks to redefine Indonesia’s media landscape

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, March 12, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Havas forms strategic alliance with Moonfolks to redefine Indonesia’s media landscape Founder and President Director of Moonfolks Anish Daryani (left) sits next to Havas India, SE Asia and North Asia Group CEO Rana Barua (right). (Courtesy of Havas Moonfolks)

H

avas has announced a strategic alliance with Indonesian independent agency Moonfolks, a move aimed at strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia. The collaboration will integrate Havas’ expertise in media with Moonfolks’ strengths in digital and integrated marketing, offering a more seamless approach to advertising and brand strategy in the Indonesian market.

This approach seeks to unify talent, platforms and capabilities into a cohesive service offering – providing brands with a range of integrated solutions, combining data, media and creativity to drive results.

Operating under Havas Moonfolks, the partnership is designed to align with Havas’ converged strategy, even though Moonfolks will continue to retain its independence as a creative agency under the leadership of Anish Daryani, Founder, CEO and President Director.

“The industry has created significant complexity by separating creative and media functions into different agencies,” said Daryani, who will serve as president director of Havas Moonfolks. “By uniting creativity and media, we are leading the charge in challenging the traditional approach. This collaboration provides a proven model that combines creative content, effective distribution and a higher ROAS for brands.”

The alliance comes at a time when advertising agencies in Southeast Asia are rapidly adapting to a shifting landscape, driven by the growth of influencer marketing, as well as the rise of retail platform advertising. Under Havas Moonfolks, the two agencies will broaden the services available to businesses in Indonesia, spanning traditional and digital advertising, social media, performance marketing, programmatic buying and brand strategy.

Furthermore, the partnership also sets the stage for the introduction of Havas’ proprietary tools and platforms, including Havas Market (eCommerce), Havas Play (content and activation) and CSA (data and technology).

At Havas Moonfolks, Daryani will work alongside Stefanus Christofer as General Manager. They will collaborate closely with Pankaj Nayak, President of Havas Media Southeast Asia, under the guidance of Rana Barua, Group CEO for Havas India, Southeast Asia and North Asia.

“Indonesia is one of Southeast Asia’s largest and fastest-growing markets, making it a strategic priority for us,” said Barua. “The strategic alliance with Moonfolks marks a significant milestone in our growth journey and strengthens our position to lead with our Converged strategy.”

The new model reflects a broader trend in the advertising industry, where agencies are seeking more integrated approaches to meet the demands of an increasingly complex digital landscape. With Southeast Asia’s advertising market undergoing a rapid transformation, the integration of creative, media and data-driven advertising will likely play a defining role in shaping the region’s future agency models.

For more information, please contact Marketing and Communications Director Nivedita Nayar at nivedita.nayar@havas.com

Popular

New carriers Indonesia Airlines, Fly Jaya set to take off in 2025

New carriers Indonesia Airlines, Fly Jaya set to take off in 2025
What we know about ex-Philippine president Duterte's arrest

What we know about ex-Philippine president Duterte's arrest
New cars on the block as Chinese brands extend turf war to Indonesia

New cars on the block as Chinese brands extend turf war to Indonesia

Related Articles

LA Times adds AI-generated counterpoints to opinion pieces

TB control needs more money and energy

Cartoonist quits Washington Post over rejected sketch mocking Bezos, Trump

Major Canadian media sue ChatGPT in case potentially worth billions

The new government and the illusion of Indonesian democracy

Related Article

LA Times adds AI-generated counterpoints to opinion pieces

TB control needs more money and energy

Cartoonist quits Washington Post over rejected sketch mocking Bezos, Trump

Major Canadian media sue ChatGPT in case potentially worth billions

The new government and the illusion of Indonesian democracy

Popular

New carriers Indonesia Airlines, Fly Jaya set to take off in 2025

New carriers Indonesia Airlines, Fly Jaya set to take off in 2025
What we know about ex-Philippine president Duterte's arrest

What we know about ex-Philippine president Duterte's arrest
New cars on the block as Chinese brands extend turf war to Indonesia

New cars on the block as Chinese brands extend turf war to Indonesia

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Padma Hotel Bandung presents ‘Tales Of Ramadan’ – A feast of togetherness and tradition
(freepik.com)
Front Row

Akulaku boosts financial inclusion in Indonesia with CBI’s data-driven credit solutions

.
Front Row

Sazón brings the soul of Spanish cuisine to vibrant Canggu

Highlight
A person walks past a “Make nepotism fall again“ sign during a protest outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2024 against a revision to the Regional Elections Law, which analysts believe goes through a rushed process of legislation and is designed to block popular candidates running in the upcoming simultaneous regional elections.
Politics

Outcry against nepotism, cronyism in government
Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (second left) walks along a bamboo bridge when inspecting the 30-kilometer sea fence in Kohod village, Tangerang regency, Banten on Jan. 24, 2025. The Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry revoke more than 250 land use and ownership permits across the sea fence, which was allegedly built by private contractors to lay groundwork for land reclamation project.
Editorial

Anticorruption barrier
A worker collects palm oil seeds at the Namorambe plantation in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra on May 12, 2022.
Regulations

Govt to continue oil palm cultivation on confiscated land

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Danantara champions oil and gas projects ahead of renewables
Companies

South Korean steelmakers eye US production, higher-value products as Trump tariffs kick in
Europe

Opposition wins Greenland vote, as nationalists surge
Europe

Ex-Philippine leader Duterte bound for Hague over ICC drug war case
Academia

Trump’s policies leave oil executives second-guessing
Companies

LG’s latest premium refrigerators designed to fit Indonesian culinary culture

Academia

Let Afghan women lead
Conversation

Pulling a Hail Mary: Garuda Pertiwi’s pursuit of glory
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.