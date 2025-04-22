Art Jakarta Gardens returns for fourth edition

A rt Jakarta Gardens is set to return to Hutan Kota by Plataran from April 22 to 27, offering curated presentations amidst an urban garden landscape in the heart of Jakarta.

Marking the fourth edition of this open-air art fair, this year’s Art Jakarta Gardens will showcase 25 galleries from various cities across Indonesia.

The Sculpture Garden will exhibit pieces representing the diverse exploration of forms, materials and thematic approaches in contemporary sculpture, including “Sit on the Bench” by King Saladeen (Museum of Toys), “Emotional Safeguard” by Agugn and Sekar Puti (Srisasanti Gallery), “Rooster” by Yunizar (Gajah Gallery), “Keep Rolling!” by Iwan Suastika (D Gallerie), “Muscle, Mud, and Blood #1” by Dzikra A.N. and “Terbanglah Bunda” by Yani Mariani (Kendys Sankhara).

In addition, Art Jakarta Gardens’ lead partners Bibit, Treasury and BCA highlight the vital role of the creative economy in shaping cross-disciplinary spaces for dialogue, while opening up new ways to consider value, resilience and the future.

Bibit partnered with artist Abenk Alter for the interactive installation “Flower for the Future”, which explores themes of collective energy, human connection and the power of shared intentions.

Collaborating with Arkiv Vilmansa, Treasury presents “Golden Age”, which explores gold’s intrinsic value and scarcity while highlighting humanity’s desire for permanence and prosperity.

Meanwhile, BCA’s “myBCA Space” installation highlights its iconic branding through an interplay of shadows on a translucent façade, welcoming visitors to engage with the myBCA app and its features in a unique way.

In addition, Bakti Budaya Djarum Foundation is supporting this year’s public program in collaboration with RURUradio Lounge, featuring a lineup of music and art performance presentations including FLOAT, Sal Priadi, Reda Gaudiamo and R E M (Rien Djamain, Ermy Kulit, and Margie Segers) at the music stage, and Prehistoric Body Theater‘s performance piece “A Song for Sangiran 17”.

The Jakarta Post has also partnered with Art Jakarta Gardens as the official media partner.

Experience art in nature at Art Jakarta Gardens, with public days starting April 23. Onwards.