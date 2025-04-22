TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Art Jakarta Gardens returns for fourth edition

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, April 22, 2025 Published on Apr. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-04-21T15:26:28+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Art Jakarta Gardens returns for fourth edition (Courtesy of Art Jakarta Gardens)

A

rt Jakarta Gardens is set to return to Hutan Kota by Plataran from April 22 to 27, offering curated presentations amidst an urban garden landscape in the heart of Jakarta.

Marking the fourth edition of this open-air art fair, this year’s Art Jakarta Gardens will showcase 25 galleries from various cities across Indonesia.

The Sculpture Garden will exhibit pieces representing the diverse exploration of forms, materials and thematic approaches in contemporary sculpture, including “Sit on the Bench” by King Saladeen (Museum of Toys), “Emotional Safeguard” by Agugn and Sekar Puti (Srisasanti Gallery), “Rooster” by Yunizar (Gajah Gallery), “Keep Rolling!” by Iwan Suastika (D Gallerie), “Muscle, Mud, and Blood #1” by Dzikra A.N. and “Terbanglah Bunda” by Yani Mariani (Kendys Sankhara).

In addition, Art Jakarta Gardens’ lead partners Bibit, Treasury and BCA highlight the vital role of the creative economy in shaping cross-disciplinary spaces for dialogue, while opening up new ways to consider value, resilience and the future.

Bibit partnered with artist Abenk Alter for the interactive installation “Flower for the Future”, which explores themes of collective energy, human connection and the power of shared intentions.

Collaborating with Arkiv Vilmansa, Treasury presents “Golden Age”, which explores gold’s intrinsic value and scarcity while highlighting humanity’s desire for permanence and prosperity.

Meanwhile, BCA’s “myBCA Space” installation highlights its iconic branding through an interplay of shadows on a translucent façade, welcoming visitors to engage with the myBCA app and its features in a unique way.

In addition, Bakti Budaya Djarum Foundation is supporting this year’s public program in collaboration with RURUradio Lounge, featuring a lineup of music and art performance presentations including FLOAT, Sal Priadi, Reda Gaudiamo and R E M (Rien Djamain, Ermy Kulit, and Margie Segers) at the music stage, and Prehistoric Body Theater‘s performance piece “A Song for Sangiran 17”.

The Jakarta Post has also partnered with Art Jakarta Gardens as the official media partner.

Experience art in nature at Art Jakarta Gardens, with public days starting April 23. Onwards.

Popular

Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement

Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement
Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership

Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership
Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Related Articles

AI and art: An everlasting ethical debate

The Ghibli effect: From dream artist to legal nightmare

‘Semesta Arkiv’: A whimsical playground of art and reflection

Arahmaiani: Indonesia's Frida Kahlo testing the limits of freedom

Bali Dynasty Resort is the ideal venue for weddings, meetings and events

Related Article

AI and art: An everlasting ethical debate

The Ghibli effect: From dream artist to legal nightmare

‘Semesta Arkiv’: A whimsical playground of art and reflection

Arahmaiani: Indonesia's Frida Kahlo testing the limits of freedom

Bali Dynasty Resort is the ideal venue for weddings, meetings and events

Popular

Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement

Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement
Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership

Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership
Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
.
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch
.
Front Row

Padma welcomes Easter with its famous Golden Egg Hunt

Highlight
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and Foreign Minister Sugiono and their Chinese counterparts Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun attend a press briefing after the first meeting of China-Indonesia joint foreign and defense ministerial dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guest House on April 21, 2025 in Beijing, China.
Asia and Pacific

RI, China close ranks at maiden two-plus-two meeting under Prabowo
Three Surabaya District Court judges arrested by the Attorney General's Office (AGO), Erintuah Damanik (center), Mangapul (left) and Heru Hanindyo, arrive for detention at the East Java High Prosecutor's Office on Oct. 24, 2024. The judges were arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes in exchange for the acquittal of defendant Gregorius Ronald Tannur on murder charges.
Editorial

Judging our judges

The atmosphere of container loading and unloading activities at the Port of Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT), Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, Tuesday on September 10, 2024. The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) noted that the value of Indonesia's exports in July 2024 reached US$22.21 billion, an increase of 6.55 percent compared to June 2024 and July 2023 of 6.46 percent, while non-oil and gas exports in July 2024 amounted to US$20.79 billion, an increase of 5.98 percent compared to June 2024 and July 2023 of 5.87 percent.
Economy

RI trade surplus rises as exports to US spike before tariffs kick in

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Ministry lambasts LG for exiting battery project in Indonesia
Americas

Trump approval rating dips; many wary of his wielding of power, new poll finds
Regulations

US to impose new duties on solar imports from Southeast Asia
Asia & Pacific

Timor Leste leader declares week of mourning for Pope Francis
Society

Indonesia food plan risks 'world's largest' deforestation
Society

Prabowo says Pope Francis will always be an example for us
Archipelago

Evacuated Javan leopard still awaiting release into the wild
Culture

Local firm JumpStart releases smart coffee machine with a designer's touch
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.