MODENA Pay joins hands with MNC Kapital to form seamless financial ecosystem

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, April 22, 2025 Published on Apr. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-04-22T11:22:28+07:00

MODENA Pay joins hands with MNC Kapital to form seamless financial ecosystem

M

ODENA Pay has partnered with publicly listed MNC Kapital to provide a full range of financial services as part of MODENA’s continuous endeavor to strengthen its vision of building a seamless ecosystem.

MODENA, founded in the 1960s, is an Italian founded, Hong Kong domiciled, Indonesian-owned multinational corporation.

As MODENA evolves from a global home appliances manufacturer to a life ecosystem brand, MODENA Pay will serve as the financial backbone of the ecosystem. MODENA Pay will enable both consumers and enterprises to enjoy more seamless, secure and efficient transactions.

The ecosystem envisions 12 pillars: Electronics, Energy, Internet of Things (IoT), Water Solutions, Mobility, Heavy Industries, Retail Cloud, Engineering and Construction (E&C), Logistics, Medical Equipment, ICT and now Financial Services.

The strategic collaboration marks a revolutionary innovation in the financial sector, digitally integrating financial services for users starting from their smart home to their daily life, MODENA said in a statement on April 10.

Indonesia, as the fourth-largest country in the world and with a significant unbanked population, presents a vast opportunity for digital banking adoption. Approximately 52 percent of Indonesian adults, around 95 million people, do not have bank accounts, while over 47 million lack adequate access to credit, investment and insurance.

“At the same time, smartphone penetration in Indonesia reaches between 70 and 80 percent, underscoring the nation’s readiness for digital financial solutions,” it said.

Building upon this momentum, MODENA Pay, in partnership with MNC Kapital, is set to revolutionize financial access by making it easier to open a credit card in less than five minutes through the MODENA.com website or through 6,000 nationwide points of sale and over 200 MODENA brand retail shops all over Indonesia.

“The joint endeavor between MODENA Pay and MNC Financial Services is a game-changer in our journey to create a seamless life ecosystem. With this collaboration, we're making it easier for people to open a credit card account, transact and be connected digitally toward a cashless future,” said MODENA’s executive vice president Michael Jizhar.

Meanwhile, MNC Kapital’s president director Yudi Hamka explained, "Security is the backbone of financial services, and at MNC Kapital, we leave no room for compromise. With decades of experience and strict regulatory oversight, we provide a trusted foundation for digital

transactions.”

“Partnering with MODENA Pay allows us to extend this security and trust, enabling users with a smarter, more connected financial experience.”

