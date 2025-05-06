TheJakartaPost

Experience the Opulence of the Ocean in Atlas Pearl Showroom & Pearl Farm Tour

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, May 6, 2025

A

pearl jewelry forum located in Northern Bali provides a perfect vantage point for visitors to catch the dazzling colors of the sunrise and enjoy the artistry involved in eco-farming by the South Sea of Bali.

Atlas Pearl hosted an intimate cocktail soiree for VIPs and dignitaries, where guests were treated to a guided pearl farm tour as well as a peek at their gorgeous new boutique. Guests who come to Atlas Pearl’s farm can book the tour and dig deeper into the process behind the cultivation of stunning pearl.

Atlas Pearl has produced over 600,000 pearls annually for the world’s most prestigious jewelry houses, using a delicate and refined process based on years of experience to cultivate a single pearl. Discover Atlas Pearl’s experience, explore their eco-farming education and observe how their methods have enhanced progressively over the past 30 years.

Visitors will be allowed to experience a rare phase of pearl farming by learning directly from the pearl farmers how they interact with the nature of the South Sea. The tour starts with exploring how the oysters contribute to the health of the marine ecosystem, seeing how the oysters are seeded by placing them in their areas of growth and finally observing the culmination of the cycle by harvesting the pearls. The tour is completed by a private session afterwards and visitors can try on Atlas’ shimmering jewellery collections.

Furthermore, Atlas has debuted the Lunaris Collection as a part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of their showroom. Their resplendent jewelry absorbs the energy of Indonesian moonlight of the home of these pearls. Lunaris blends timeless beauty, contemporary elegance, a mother-of-pearl touch and the well-known Atlas Frangipani motif. Every inch of the piece sparkles luxuriously, covering you with nature’s radiance tempered by expert craftsmanship, available in 18ct yellow gold and sterling silver.

Pearl farm tour bookings can be made by contacting Atlas -  Visit Our Pearl Farms – Atlas Pearls Jewellery

To find out more about Atlas Pearls, their jewellery and sustainability visit: Atlas Pearls.

