Yogyakarta to host Jogja Food & Beverage Expo 2025

Y ogyakarta, increasingly recognized as one of Indonesia’s top culinary tourism destinations, will once again attract food and beverage (F&B) business players and culinary lovers as the city hosts the Jogja Food & Beverage Expo 2025 along with the Jogja Pack & Process Expo, Jogja All Tea Expo and Jogja Print Expo 2025.

The four exhibitions, organized by Krista Exhibitions, a trusted leader in the international exhibition industry, will take place at Jogja Expo Center (JEC), from May 21 to 24.

The exhibitions will mark Krista Exhibitions’ maiden expansion to Yogyakarta.

The Jogja Food & Beverage Expo and Jogja Pack & Process Expo 2025 are expected to serve as strategic platforms for industry players to showcase innovations and the latest trends in the food, beverages and packaging industries.

Designed as an integrated platform, the upcoming exhibitions will enable the meeting of the overall value supply chain industries starting from raw material producers, processing and packaging suppliers, to distributors, as well as micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) players with potential buyers, business partners and domestic and international investors.

Meanwhile, Jogja All Tea Expo 2025 will serve as an exclusive arena for tea lovers, producers and local and international stakeholders in the tea industry. The tea exhibition will display diverse kinds of tea, brewing techniques and innovative tea-based products currently in development.

Holding the Jogja Food & Beverage Expo 2025 simultaneously with the Jogja Pack & Process Expo and Jogja All Tea Expo 2025 will allow the event to serve as an innovation center, enabling collaborations across sectors, particularly in foods, beverages, tea, packaging and processing, said Krista Exhibitions CEO Daud D. Salim.

“The upcoming exhibitions offer an incredible opportunity for industry players to introduce innovative products, expand networks and broaden their views about the fast-growing market dynamics,” he said.

“By involving diverse stakeholders from the entire supply chain starting from raw material producers to package suppliers, we provide opportunities for collaboration and exchange of invaluable ideas. A combination of the latest innovations and focused business relations will leverage the position of Indonesia, particularly Yogyakarta, in the global market, strengthening its competitive edge in the food, beverage, packaging and processing industries at both the domestic and international level,” he continued.

More than 150 participants, including 40 MSME players will take part in the upcoming exhibitions, presenting their excellent products from the food, beverage, packaging and printing sectors.

The four-day exhibition, targeted to attract 9,000 visitors, is expected to serve as a medium through which participants can showcase the archipelago’s culinary wealth, while, at the same time, participating producers, importers and distributors can share their respective global innovations.

A cooking competition with the theme “Bakat Boga Challenge” (Cooking Talent Challenge) will be held to liven up the exhibitions. Organized by the Association of Culinary Professionals (ACP), the cooking competition will serve as a forum for at least 50 participants to showcase their creativity in processing local ingredients into innovative culinary products.

Additionally, visitors will be invited to join the Pastry & Bakery Culinary Workshop, a series of practical culinary sessions led by professional chefs. Some of the class themes to be presented include “Butter Cookies for Competition”, “Gelato Pastry for Business”, “Chocolate Soft Cookies”, “Chocolate Drinks”, “Indonesian Travel Cake”, “Dubai Chocolate”, “Gelato in Jar”, “Chocolate Biscuit Sandwich” and “Chocolate for Competition”.

To support the beverage sector, the Indonesian Tea Council (DTI) and the Indonesian Tea Association (ATI) will hold a conversation called “Talk Show About Tea”, discussing the future of the tea industry in regard to sustainability, innovation and exports. Another talk show about coffee will also be held, along with DEKOPI, to discuss in depth about the archipelago’s coffee trends and its competitive strategies for the global market.

A cooking demo will also be presented at the cooking demo stage, featuring well known chefs, such as Chef Yongki, Chef Achen and Chef Merry, who will present excellent recipes and cooking techniques.

Workshop

Additionally, the expo will feature workshops discussing relevant topics, such as F&B market trends, raw material innovations, digital marketing strategies and sustainable practices related to the F&B industry. There will also be opportunities to establish business connections through business matching sessions, which will allow for meetings between business players, investors and potential partners.

With the series of varied and highly relevant programs, the exhibitions serve as a pivotal opportunity for building networks, introducing products and strengthening the position of the Indonesian F&B and tea industries in both the domestic and global market.

The Industry Ministry recorded the growth of the F&B industry throughout 2024, with Deputy Industry Minister Faisol Riza revealing the realized investment in the F&B industry stood at Rp 110.57 trillion (US$6.68 billion) in 2024. This growth marks great promise for investors’ interest in Indonesia’s F&B sector.

Yogyakarta has long been recognized as one of Indonesia’s culinary tourism destinations rich in taste and tradition. As time goes by, the culinary sector in Yogyakarta continues to develop by blending traditional elements and modern innovations, making the cultural city increasingly appealing for both domestic and foreign tourists.

Economically, culinary development in Yogyakarta has brought positive impacts as the rising number of visitors eager to taste local foods and drinks has opened opportunities for locals to operate F&B-related ventures.

By combining the preservation of tradition and innovation, Yogyakarta’s culinary sector continues to develop, enabling the city to increasingly strengthen its position as an excellent culinary tourist destination in Indonesia.

The uniqueness and creativity in the culinary industry not only enriches tourist experiences, but also serves as a regional economic growth driver.

This explains why Krista Exhibitions has decided to choose Yogyakarta as the site of the exhibitions.

The participation of F&B industry players from different countries is expected to boost the competitive edge in the local products and facilitate wide export opportunities.

The upcoming Jogja Food and Beverage Expo 2025 is supported by the Yogyakarta Special Region (DIY) administration and Kota Yogyakarta administration, as well as the Tourism Ministry, Industry Ministry, Trade Ministry, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), the DIY Chapter of KADIN, the Indonesian Food and Beverage Producers Association (GAPMMI), Dewan Teh Indonesia (DTI), the Association of Culinary Professionals (ACP), the Indonesian Pastry Bakery Society (IPBS), the Indonesian Logistics Association (ALI), the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI), the Indonesian Retail Business Association (APRINDO) and other business institutions.