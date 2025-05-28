The Pakubuwono Development partners with Ragats for philanthropic art exhibition

L eading luxury housing developer The Pakubuwono Development has collaborated with Yayasan Relawan Asmat Indonesia (Ragats) for an art and photo exhibition highlighting the living conditions of the Asmat community in South Papua.

Titled “Hope for Asmat: Meniti Hari, Menata Mimpi” (Hope for Asmat: Living the Days, Arranging the Dreams), the exhibition runs from May 24 to June 1 at Bumi Pakubuwono in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, showcasing the cultural richness and stories of the Asmat people through artworks and photographs.

Most of the Asmat community live in remote swamps and jungle regions with limited access to clean water, with rainwater reservoirs serving as the only clean water source because geographical conditions hinder the construction of groundwater wells.

Throughout 2024, Ragats has built 18 rainwater harvesting units across seven villages. However, many villages still do not have clean water storage facilities, thus The Pakubuwono Development and Ragats invite partners, donors and the community to take part in their collective efforts.

To date, the donors include Bumi Pakubuwono, Samudera Indonesia Peduli, Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Mandiri Coal, Bina Nusantara University, PT Propan Raya, IdeaNet, PT Mitsubishi Jaya Elevator & Escalator, PT Kalibesar Raya Utama (KBRU), PT Tunas Jaya Sanur (TJS), Franco Ristorante and Monolog Coffee.

The Hope for Asmat event in Bumi Pakubuwono is expected to bridge art, humanity and real solidarity actions among fellow Indonesians, as well as a reminder that collective concern can change lives.