TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

The Pakubuwono Development partners with Ragats for philanthropic art exhibition

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, May 28, 2025 Published on May. 27, 2025 Published on 2025-05-27T17:46:44+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The Pakubuwono Development partners with Ragats for philanthropic art exhibition Courtesy of Yayasan Relawan Asmat Indonesia (Ragats).

L

eading luxury housing developer The Pakubuwono Development has collaborated with Yayasan Relawan Asmat Indonesia (Ragats) for an art and photo exhibition highlighting the living conditions of the Asmat community in South Papua.

Titled “Hope for Asmat: Meniti Hari, Menata Mimpi” (Hope for Asmat: Living the Days, Arranging the Dreams), the exhibition runs from May 24 to June 1 at Bumi Pakubuwono in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, showcasing the cultural richness and stories of the Asmat people through artworks and photographs.

Most of the Asmat community live in remote swamps and jungle regions with limited access to clean water, with rainwater reservoirs serving as the only clean water source because geographical conditions hinder the construction of groundwater wells.

Throughout 2024, Ragats has built 18 rainwater harvesting units across seven villages. However, many villages still do not have clean water storage facilities, thus The Pakubuwono Development and Ragats invite partners, donors and the community to take part in their collective efforts.

To date, the donors include Bumi Pakubuwono, Samudera Indonesia Peduli, Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Mandiri Coal, Bina Nusantara University, PT Propan Raya, IdeaNet, PT Mitsubishi Jaya Elevator & Escalator, PT Kalibesar Raya Utama (KBRU), PT Tunas Jaya Sanur (TJS), Franco Ristorante and Monolog Coffee.

The Hope for Asmat event in Bumi Pakubuwono is expected to bridge art, humanity and real solidarity actions among fellow Indonesians, as well as a reminder that collective concern can change lives.

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap
Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Related Articles

‘The Knight’s Dreams’: When artists' dreams and reflections collide

Women street photographers show their prowess in ‘Seen by Her’

‘Geometria dell'Incanto’: A poetic glimpse of Italy through the lens

Art Jakarta Gardens 2025: An oasis in the urban sprawl

‘Design Matters Lab’ transforms waste into wonder

Related Article

‘The Knight’s Dreams’: When artists' dreams and reflections collide

Women street photographers show their prowess in ‘Seen by Her’

‘Geometria dell'Incanto’: A poetic glimpse of Italy through the lens

Art Jakarta Gardens 2025: An oasis in the urban sprawl

‘Design Matters Lab’ transforms waste into wonder

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap
Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
.
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch
.
Front Row

Padma welcomes Easter with its famous Golden Egg Hunt

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto attends the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo backs Papua New Guinea’s ASEAN bid
The Tangerang Regency Police have formed a task force to combat begal (violent robbers) and thugs to safeguard the area ahead of the 2018 Asian Games
Editorial

Tough on hoodlums
Smog covers Jakarta skyline as seen from above in this photo taken on Aug. 9, 2019.
Economy

Govt banks on consumer stimulus to reach 5% growth

The Latest

 View more
Economy

ASEAN seeks to approach US tariff talks as one and expand China ties
Archipelago

Kadin to partner with Chinese investors for free meals program
Editorial

Deepening Sino-Indonesia ties
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN, Gulf and China three-way talks 'response to call of times'
Economy

Developing nations face 'tidal wave' of China debt: report
Companies

Tension arises between Garuda and its pilots union over recruitment
Tech

Nuclear option: Indonesia seeks to grow energy, cut emissions
Asia & Pacific

'Just joking': Macron denies dispute with wife
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.