EastFood & EastPack Surabaya 2025 officially opens to boost F&B and packaging sectors

T he EastFood (IIFEX) and EastPack Surabaya 2025 exhibition officially opened today at Grand City Convention Hall and will run until June 15. Surabaya, the provincial capital of East Java and Indonesia's second-largest city, continues to strengthen its role as a key hub for the food, beverage and packaging industries in Eastern Indonesia.

This year’s exhibition features over 180 participants, including 30 local MSMEs, and expects to welcome more than 20,000 visitors over four days. The event offers a platform for collaboration, innovation and investment, connecting industry players across sectors and regions.

Daud D. Salim, CEO of Krista Exhibitions, highlighted the increasing international presence as proof of Surabaya’s growing strategic importance.

"EastFood and EastPack are more than showcases, they are platforms for real collaboration and global competitiveness," he said. "We are committed to helping local industries and MSMEs expand their reach."

The exhibition is filled with exciting programs, which include live cooking demos by renowned chefs such as Bashiruddin, Rudy, Achen, Muto and Lusia. The Chef Secret Culinary Studio Workshop presents sessions that blend international culinary techniques with local flavors. Offering the following highlights:

"How to Win at Pastry – Culinary Competitions" , led by award-winning chefs

, led by award-winning chefs "Aneka Kue Basah" and "Modern-Traditional Cake Fusion" with chef Achen

and with chef Achen "Chocolate Drinks" workshop for café owners

workshop for café owners "Gelato Sushi" , a creation by gold medalist chefs from Gelato Dessert Asia 2024

, a creation by gold medalist chefs from Gelato Dessert Asia 2024 "Japanese Roll Cake" and "Bika Ambon Mousse Cake", combining East and West dessert styles

A key feature is the Business Matching Program, designed to connect food and packaging industry players with potential distributors, partners and investors.

The event is supported by national ministries, the East Java government and major associations such as KADIN, GAPMMI, IPF, and APRINDO.

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., tickets are available for Rp 100,000 for all four days. For registration and full details, visit: https://register.kristaonline.com/visitor/eastfood