TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
A democratic reckoning for global development finance
France, Germany and UK condemn 'threats' against UN nuclear watchdog head
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
A democratic reckoning for global development finance
France, Germany and UK condemn 'threats' against UN nuclear watchdog head
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

International MSME Day an opportunity for PNM to strengthen ultra-micro business mentoring

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, July 1, 2025 Published on Jun. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-06-30T16:36:51+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
International MSME Day an opportunity for PNM to strengthen ultra-micro business mentoring

P

T Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) is taking part in the commemoration of International Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Day, an event held to emphasize the important role of micro-enterprises in driving economic growth. In addition, PNM is strengthening its commitment to guide the small businesses it partners with toward growth through the Fostering a Prosperous Family Economy (Mekaar) program.

PNM understands that the biggest challenge for MSMEs is not only access to capital, but also increasing competitiveness and business sustainability. For this reason, PNM actively initiates various entrepreneurship trainings, supports business digitalization and encourages business model transformation so that customers are able to adapt to market dynamics.

PNM, through the Mekaar program, has reached more than 21.9 million underprivileged women throughout Indonesia. With a community-based group lending approach, customers gain access to capital without collateral, and are equipped with a collective spirit to move forward together through Weekly Group Meetings (PKM).

PNM has a real impact on its customers, as experienced by Dwi Linda Sari, one of PNM's Mekaar members in Makassar. Initially, she sold chips traditionally with simple packaging. After joining PNM, she took part in entrepreneurship training and received intensive mentoring. Her products have now been transformed with modern packaging and have successfully penetrated retail stores in Makassar.

PNM saw how she experienced changes in her business, and became an inspiration for her family and fellow group members. She actively shares her experiences with fellow PNM Mekaar customers, from the process of making chips to packaging techniques. In addition to being empowered, Dwi is now also a mentor in her environment.

PNM Corporate Secretary, L. Dodot Patria Ary, said, “PNM believes that MSMEs are the true strength of the Indonesian economy. We are here not only to provide financing, but to grow together with them. When MSMEs are empowered and upgraded, the potential of the local economy will rise. From villages to cities, from small groups to modern markets, that is the real manifestation of the spirit of growing together that we continue to maintain.”

PNM wants to ensure that every small step that customers take toward progress is not taken alone. From villages to cities, PNM is always there, accompanying them wholeheartedly. Together with ultra-micro entrepreneurs, PNM grows, cares and inspires. This is real proof that PNM is not just about financing, but is truly a loyal partner in the journey of MSMEs to grow and move up. #PNMforMSMEs #PNMPempoweringMSMEs

Popular

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
A democratic reckoning for global development finance

A democratic reckoning for global development finance

Related Articles

Insight: Innovations in managing and developing human capital

Political changes don’t weaken the case for green business

MSME tax limbo: Government inaction fuels uncertainty

PNM customers soar together with Whoosh high-speed train

PNM supports ESG principles to achieve sustainability

Related Article

Insight: Innovations in managing and developing human capital

Political changes don’t weaken the case for green business

MSME tax limbo: Government inaction fuels uncertainty

PNM customers soar together with Whoosh high-speed train

PNM supports ESG principles to achieve sustainability

Popular

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
A democratic reckoning for global development finance

A democratic reckoning for global development finance

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (center) accompanied by constitutional judges (from left to right) Arsul Sani, Daniel Yusmic Pancastaki Foekh, Enny Nurbaningsih, Saldi Isra, Anwar Usman, Arief Hidayat, M. Guntur Hamzah and Ridwan Mansyur take a group photo in front of the constitutional pillars after attending the commemoration ceremony of the 21st Anniversary of the Constitutional Court at the Constitutional Court Building, Jakarta, on Tuesday, June 13, 2024. Chairman of the Constitutional Court Suhartoyo in his mandate said the level of public trust and the image of his institution was getting better, especially after deciding the dispute over the results of the 2024 presidential and legislative elections.
Politics

Parties cautious of court’s split elections ruling
Careful preparation: Officers prepare free meal packages at the Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG) in Palmerah, Jakarta, on June 25, 2025. The National Nutrition Agency (BGN) emphasized that there has never been a policy to distribute raw ingredients or snacks as part of the program.
Editorial

Fixing the free meals program
PT Poso Energy, a Kalla Group renewable energy subsidiary, operates the 515 megawatt (MW) Poso hydropower project in Poso, Central Sulawesi.
Regulations

JETP head flags bottlenecks in green energy procurement

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Why the ARF cannot intervene in the Thai-Cambodian dispute
Archipelago

Raja Ampat's nickel mining may threaten endangered Papuan Blue orchid
Environment

Sanctuary or dumping ground? Jakarta’s cat island plan gets tepid response
Archipelago

House to summon minister over civil servants’ flexible work policy
Table Setting

A night to remember: Chef Arnold’s Glou kitchen takeover
Academia

Evaluating Indonesia’s digital competition policy
Politics

Police say KPK chief’s reassignment won’t affect antigraft agency
Regulations

JETP head flags bottlenecks in green energy procurement
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.