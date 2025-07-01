International MSME Day an opportunity for PNM to strengthen ultra-micro business mentoring

P T Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) is taking part in the commemoration of International Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Day, an event held to emphasize the important role of micro-enterprises in driving economic growth. In addition, PNM is strengthening its commitment to guide the small businesses it partners with toward growth through the Fostering a Prosperous Family Economy (Mekaar) program.

PNM understands that the biggest challenge for MSMEs is not only access to capital, but also increasing competitiveness and business sustainability. For this reason, PNM actively initiates various entrepreneurship trainings, supports business digitalization and encourages business model transformation so that customers are able to adapt to market dynamics.

PNM, through the Mekaar program, has reached more than 21.9 million underprivileged women throughout Indonesia. With a community-based group lending approach, customers gain access to capital without collateral, and are equipped with a collective spirit to move forward together through Weekly Group Meetings (PKM).

PNM has a real impact on its customers, as experienced by Dwi Linda Sari, one of PNM's Mekaar members in Makassar. Initially, she sold chips traditionally with simple packaging. After joining PNM, she took part in entrepreneurship training and received intensive mentoring. Her products have now been transformed with modern packaging and have successfully penetrated retail stores in Makassar.

PNM saw how she experienced changes in her business, and became an inspiration for her family and fellow group members. She actively shares her experiences with fellow PNM Mekaar customers, from the process of making chips to packaging techniques. In addition to being empowered, Dwi is now also a mentor in her environment.

PNM Corporate Secretary, L. Dodot Patria Ary, said, “PNM believes that MSMEs are the true strength of the Indonesian economy. We are here not only to provide financing, but to grow together with them. When MSMEs are empowered and upgraded, the potential of the local economy will rise. From villages to cities, from small groups to modern markets, that is the real manifestation of the spirit of growing together that we continue to maintain.”

PNM wants to ensure that every small step that customers take toward progress is not taken alone. From villages to cities, PNM is always there, accompanying them wholeheartedly. Together with ultra-micro entrepreneurs, PNM grows, cares and inspires. This is real proof that PNM is not just about financing, but is truly a loyal partner in the journey of MSMEs to grow and move up. #PNMforMSMEs #PNMPempoweringMSMEs