Prabowo pushes for fairer global governance at BRICS summit

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, July 8, 2025 Published on Jul. 8, 2025 Published on 2025-07-08T13:50:03+07:00

(Courtesy of the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister) (Courtesy of the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister)

I

ndonesia’s growing role in global economic and diplomatic forums was evident at the 2025 BRICS summit, held on July 6 at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Themed “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”, the bloc’s 17th summit was attended by President Prabowo Subianto accompanied by Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto.

Airlangga noted that BRICS now represented 40 percent of the world’s gross domestic product, an increase from 34 percent prior to its expansion, and around 56 percent of the global population. The senior minister also emphasized that BRICS had surpassed the Group of Seven in purchasing power parity, positioning the bloc as a voice for the Global South in international forums.

President Prabowo, in his remarks at the summit, reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to peace, international law and multilateralism. He also rejected war and double standards in global governance, urging reform of multilateral systems and greater representation of developing nations, particularly in institutions like the United Nations.

The President reiterated Indonesia’s support for Palestine and expressed hope that the BRICS leadership would catalyze a fairer multilateral order, highlighting the relevance of the “Bandung Spirit”, a legacy of the 1955 Asian-African Conference, as a guiding principle for BRICS cooperation.

Airlangga underscored Prabowo’s call for revitalizing multilateralism in an increasingly multipolar world, enhancing economic collaboration among Global South nations and optimizing the New Development Bank (NDB), which currently oversees an estimated US$39 billion in 120 projects that include clean energy, infrastructure and sustainability initiatives.

He pointed to Indonesia’s continued commitment to active participation in the NDB as part of the country’s green transformation agenda and pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The 17th BRICS summit concluded with the adoption of the Rio de Janeiro Declaration, outlining its commitments to multilateral reform, global peace and security, economic cooperation, climate action and inclusive development. The declaration also highlights human, social and cultural progress as key priorities for the bloc.

BRICS is expected to serve as a platform that will open new markets for Indonesian products while advancing a shared goal of sustainable and inclusive growth.

