Jakarta Post
Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach commemorates 8th anniversary with island wide celebration

The vibrant 5-star hotel now turns eight with a unique celebration across eight regencies and one city in Bali. 

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, July 21, 2025

R

eaching the milestone of its 8th anniversary last month on June 16, the neighborhood-inspired resort, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, is celebrating with an island wide initiative.

To highlight the unique charms of Bali’s eight distinct regencies and lively city, Hotel Indigo is creating a curated series of social media content that focuses on storytelling.

Featuring experiences from the resort’s very own staff, its Neighborhood Hosts, the roster of short-form visuals are meant to invite guests and audiences to gain a new perspective on the rich heritage and landscape of Bali that has shaped the resort’s identity until today.

Moreover, they can learn a thing or two about exciting destinations they can visit for their next tropical adventure in Bali.

Reiterating the hotel’s vision of promoting individuality, creativity and connection with the local neighborhood, this milestone celebration embraces the diversity of Bali, from the cultural heart of Gianyar to the coastal charm of Karangasem.

“Celebrating our 8th amazing year, we chose to spotlight our connection with the nature, culture and communities that have inspired our journey and core values in running the resort.” Andreas Bergel, general manager of Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach and area general manager for IHG Indonesia, said.

“Each regency and city in Bali represents a different personality of our resort; vibrant, uniquely different and proudly rooted in the neighborhood stories.”

For each region of Bali, the resort has a distinct plan to showcase its charm. In Badung, Hotel Indigo’s team will explore the island’s iconic surfing culture, while in Ganyar they will dive deep into the traditional art and handmade creations popular in the area.

In Bangli, the spotlight will be on its cool highlands and famed delicacy, Kintamani oranges. The team on Buleleng, meanwhile, will focus on its rich local coffee culture, contrasting with Karangasem, which will spotlight Bali's underwater life and coral conservation.

Jembrana will place its vibrant local festival of buffalo races called makepung at the forefront, while Tabanan and Klungkung paint a more relaxed side to Bali, offering immersive rice field trekking and intricate endek textile painting experiences, respectively.

Finally, for Bali’s city of Denpasar, the team will celebrate its charm through a special music collaboration, curating a roster of Balinese musicians that proudly represent the lively local community.

Internally, the spirit of giving back extends through staff-led social responsibility efforts, including visits to local orphanages, environmental clean-up initiatives and community donations. Hotel Indigo’s commemoration initiative kick-started in June, mainly on social media, but it will continue until the end of the year with a truly exciting series of celebrations for the second half of 2025.

Loyal guests and audience members are invited to stay tuned as Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach remains committed to delivering heartfelt experiences, while growing stronger with each year, one neighborhood, one guest and one story at a time.

