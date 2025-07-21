TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says
Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says
Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia secures lower US tariffs in boost to labor-intensive industries

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, July 21, 2025 Published on Jul. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-07-21T12:28:26+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister) (Courtesy of the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister)

I

ndonesia has secured a new import tariff agreement with the United States, reducing the rate on selected products to 19 percent, down from the previous 32 percent. The breakthrough followed a series of high-level negotiations, culminating in direct talks between President Prabowo Subianto and US President Donald Trump.

This strategic reduction places Indonesia ahead of other countries in the region, making it the first to finalize such an agreement following Trump’s trade policy announcement on July 7. Negotiations began in April with a visit to Washington by Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto and his team, who met with US government officials.

The deal is seen as a significant win for Indonesia’s labor-intensive sectors, especially the garment and footwear industries, which face fierce competition in global markets. With lower tariffs, Indonesian exporters are expected to gain a more competitive edge in the US, Indonesia’s second-largest export destination after China.

Government officials say the agreement provides greater certainty for businesses, opens the door for increased job creation and could attract further industrial relocation and foreign investment into Indonesia. It also signals a continued effort by the government to protect domestic industries and avoid large-scale layoffs amid global economic pressures.

In addition to labor-intensive goods, the new agreement is expected to benefit key Indonesian export commodities such as palm oil. Officials describe the deal as both balanced and strategic, as it also supports US exports to Indonesia, such as agricultural products, machinery, energy goods and aircraft.

The government views the tariff deal as part of a broader effort to strengthen Indonesia’s role in global supply chains. President Prabowo has emphasized the importance of bolstering domestic industrial resilience as part of his national economic transformation agenda.

Indonesia remains committed to expanding market access through ongoing trade negotiations and international cooperation. Officials hope the combination of reduced tariffs and deeper global integration will not only strengthen the nation’s industrial competitiveness but also contribute to sustainable economic growth.

Popular

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent

As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says

Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says

Related Articles

China confirms Xi meeting with EU's von der Leyen, Costa

‘Stupid Cupid’ singer Connie Francis dies at 87

Prabowo vows to elevate Garuda through Boeing deal

Analysis: Prabowo’s nationalist image in question amid rampant hate crimes

Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal

Related Article

China confirms Xi meeting with EU's von der Leyen, Costa

‘Stupid Cupid’ singer Connie Francis dies at 87

Prabowo vows to elevate Garuda through Boeing deal

Analysis: Prabowo’s nationalist image in question amid rampant hate crimes

Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal

Popular

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent

As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says

Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Oily business: Chevron Indonesia Company operates an offshore platform in Sepinggan field in Makassar Strait, 37 kilometers east of Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, on April 23, 2019. Oil and gas industry looks to remain strategic despite the global commitment to net-zero emissions.
Companies

Eni reportedly plans to invest $10b in Kalimantan offshore gas project
President Prabowo Subianto (right) talks to his ministers during a limited cabinet meeting at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java on June 23, 2025 to discuss about the latest development of global conditions and their effects to Indonesia's national interests. Among officials attending the meeting are Foreign Minister Sugiono (bottom, second right), Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (top, second right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (top, third right) and Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (top, fourth right).
Editorial

Dual jobs, more problems
Fatal flaw: A group of people gathers on July 19, 2025, at the site of a house destroyed by fire on Jl. Kutilang in Bukit Duri, Tebet, South Jakarta. Four children were killed and four other people were injured in the fire that engulfed three rented houses, according to data from the South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency.
Jakarta

Deadly Bukit Duri fire exposes Jakarta’s ongoing electrical hazards

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Three dead, two missing, after ferry catches fire in North Sulawesi
Archipelago

W. Java Police take over stampede case at wedding of governor’s son
Asia & Pacific

China confirms Xi meeting with EU's von der Leyen, Costa
Companies

US tariffs help push Jeep owner Stellantis into big loss
Markets

Prabowo urges cacao rejuvenation, replanting amid high prices
Tech

On-demand drivers launch mass protest against 15 percent fare hike plan
Asia & Pacific

Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway
Jakarta

Deadly Bukit Duri fire exposes Jakarta’s ongoing electrical hazards
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.