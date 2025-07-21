TheJakartaPost

‘#WhereHOPEbegins’: Kalbe Nutritionals strengthens commitment as daily nutritional partner

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, July 21, 2025 Published on Jul. 18, 2025

G

reat hope often springs from simple things, the right attention at each stage of growth, or small daily choices that help people live healthier lives.

For Kalbe Nutritionals, #WhereHOPEbegins is more than a campaign. It reflects the company’s belief that a better future starts with consistent care in daily life. Through this initiative, Kalbe Nutritionals aims to show that its role goes beyond supplying products, it is about standing beside people through every chapter of their life.

"Kalbe Nutritionals believes that health is everyone's right, and that hope can always emerge, whenever and at whatever stage of life a person may be. Through #WhereHOPEbegins, we want to remind the public that everyone deserves the best nutritional support to build a healthier and more hopeful future," said Rudolf Tjandra, president director and CEO of Kalbe Nutritionals.

The campaign also aligns with Indonesia’s broader public health challenges. According to the Golden Indonesia 2045 Roadmap report released by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), Indonesia’s average protein consumption per capita in 2022 reached only around 62 grams per day, far below neighboring countries such as Malaysia (159 g) and Thailand (141 g).

This highlights a persistent nutritional gap and underlines the importance of sustained public education and access to science-based nutritional solutions. Kalbe Nutritionals continues its long-standing commitment to help bridge this gap through accessible innovations and consistent health literacy efforts.

HOPE often begins in everyday choices, like a mother choosing the right nutrition during pregnancy, or a family choosing better habits to protect their loved ones. These moments may seem small, but they carry the power to shape a brighter future.

As part of Kalbe Group, Kalbe Nutritionals offers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to support individuals through every stage of life. Nutritional support begins in pregnancy with PRENAGEN; continues Milna and Morinaga for children's growth and development; Zee and Fitbar for school and productive ages; Entrasol, Diabetasol, Diabetacare and Nutrive Benecol for adult health management; and Hydro Coco as a complement to an active lifestyle.

Kalbe Nutritionals is not only a trusted household name, it is a quiet force in daily life, showing up consistently with purpose. Through every product and every message, it reminds the public that health is not a luxury, and that real care starts with understanding life’s everyday moments.

Maintaining health is a long-term journey, and #WhereHOPEbegins reflects Kalbe Nutritionals’ commitment to stay present through consistent innovation, education and real-life impact.

