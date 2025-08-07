TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
COMO Shambhala Estate presents The Inner Reset restorative retreat with JIVARAGA

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, August 7, 2025

(Courtesy of COMO Hotels and Resorts) (Courtesy of COMO Hotels and Resorts)

C

OMO Shambhala Estate, the flagship wellness retreat of COMO Hotels and Resorts located in the spiritual heart of Bali, introduces The Inner Reset, a three-day immersive experience to pause, reflect and restore one’s emotional well-being.

Set in a secluded jungle enclave above the Ayung River where nature and intention meet, the intimate retreat is curated in collaboration with JIVARAGA from Nov. 14 to 16.

Blending timeless healing traditions with contemporary therapeutic insights, participants are guided through a journey of self-discovery and renewal anchored in sacred rituals, integrative workshops, nature immersion and COMO’s holistic wellness philosophy. The retreat offers a safe, nurturing space to release emotional burdens, reconnect with inner truth and envision a more purposeful way forward.

“Healing is remembering who you are beneath the layers,” says JIVARAGA founder and transformational coach Cindy Gozali, whose life visioning and emotional reset workshops form the heart of the retreat.

“This experience is about reconnecting with that truth and learning to honor it, moving forward,” she says.

Gede Suteja, general manager of COMO Shambhala Estate and COMO Uma Ubud, underlines COMO’s belief in healing that touches all layers of being: the physical, the emotional and the spiritual.

“The collaboration with JIVARAGA reflects that philosophy, offering guests a deeply meaningful pathway to renewal,” he explains.

The Inner Reset three-day agenda offers a range of activities, including highlights such as the Balinese Water Blessing Ceremony, a sacred ritual at the Ayung River to mark the beginning of emotional release and intention setting; the Life Visioning Session, a reflective space to articulate your next chapter by aligning values, purpose and personal truth; and the Family Constellation Session, a dynamic group method to address relational and ancestral patterns to unlock emotional freedom.

In addition, the Sunrise Nature Walk offers a meditative exploration through Ubud’s untouched forests to reconnect with nature and inner calm, while the Emotional Reset for Inner Harmony guided session helps to gently release emotional tension, reconnect with your inner landscape and restore peace within.

Silvia Basuki, who leads the Family Constellation Session, notes that many of our emotional patterns are shaped not only by personal experiences, but also by what we’ve inherited from past generations.

“This retreat offers a supportive space to explore and release those influences, helping guests gain clarity and inner peace,” she says.

The Inner Reset is offered in limited, small group settings to preserve intimacy and depth of experience. It is also available for private group retreats by request.

Rates start from Rp 47,112,000++ per person for single occupancy in a Terrace Suite, and from Rp 36,016,000++ per person for double occupancy in a Terrace Suite.

Each package includes two nights at COMO Shambhala Estate, a welcome brunch, daily wellness cuisine and a closing picnic, one 60-minute COMO Shambhala wellness treatment and a pre-arrival wellness consultation with a resident specialist, as well as access to resort facilities and a retreat goodie bag.

For more information on availability and bookings, contact COMO by email at res.CSestate@comohotels.com or via WhatsApp at +62-81138214845.

