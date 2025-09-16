TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
New OJK regulation aims to ease MSME financing
Bali takes massive economic hit from worst flooding in years
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
New OJK regulation aims to ease MSME financing
Bali takes massive economic hit from worst flooding in years
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

5th DAESANG Eat & Travel Film Festival successfully held in Bali

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, September 16, 2025 Published on Sep. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-09-15T23:35:11+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of DAESANG Group) (Courtesy of DAESANG Group)

D

AESANG Group, Korea’s leading food company, successfully concluded its 5th DAESANG ETFF (Eat & Travel Film Festival) in Bali, Indonesia, underscoring its commitment to global cultural exchange and the joy of food.

The DAESANG ETFF is a global cultural exchange program rooted in DAESANG Group’s core value of “respect.” It brings together university students from diverse nationalities and cultural backgrounds to travel, collaborate and produce short films on the theme of food.

This year, students from 17 countries participated, showcasing their passion and creativity through filmmaking and cross-cultural collaboration. The festival’s activities were held across three of Bali’s most popular tourist areas: Kuta, Seminyak and Canggu.

As part of the program, DAESANG Group also launched a special food promotion event, K-FOOD WEEK, from Aug. 21 to 23, offering international tourists in Bali the chance to taste authentic Korean dishes free of charge.

The event was organized in partnership with eight well-known local restaurants across Bali: The Bali Crab, Jackson Lily’s, Temple by Ginger Moon, Pak Malen, Waroeng Bernadette, Warung Chef Bagus, The Naked Tiger and K Resto. All participating restaurants, carefully selected by DAESANG Group based on strict criteria, are popular among tourists.

If you would like to learn more about the event and find additional information, please visit the link below: https://en.etfilmfestival.com/EVENT_K_FOOD_WEEK

Popular

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
New OJK regulation aims to ease MSME financing

New OJK regulation aims to ease MSME financing
Bali takes massive economic hit from worst flooding in years

Bali takes massive economic hit from worst flooding in years

Related Articles

New folk music documentary taps into Bob Dylan revival

Indonesian filmmakers highlight ‘authentic’ storytelling as key to success 

'Hanya Namamu Dalam Doaku': How to live, love and let go

With proven resonance, 'Jumbo' looks to phenomenal future

Romantic drama ‘Sore’ captures hearts, rakes in over 2 million views

Related Article

New folk music documentary taps into Bob Dylan revival

Indonesian filmmakers highlight ‘authentic’ storytelling as key to success 

'Hanya Namamu Dalam Doaku': How to live, love and let go

With proven resonance, 'Jumbo' looks to phenomenal future

Romantic drama ‘Sore’ captures hearts, rakes in over 2 million views

Popular

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
New OJK regulation aims to ease MSME financing

New OJK regulation aims to ease MSME financing
Bali takes massive economic hit from worst flooding in years

Bali takes massive economic hit from worst flooding in years

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
This handout picture released by the he Qatar News Agency (QNA) shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (center) chairing the 2025 Arab-Islamic emergency summit in Doha on September 15, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Arab, Muslim leaders urge review of Israel ties after Qatar attack
Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul (left) looks on as he leaves parliament following the announcement he had won most votes from MPs to become Thailand's next prime minister in Bangkok on September 5, 2025.
Editorial

Thai military’s bad example
The Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel (center), the venue for the 2025 Arab–Islamic extraordinary summit, is pictured in Doha on September 15, 2025. The September 15 summit in Doha between Arab and Muslim leaders will consider “a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar“ and to show solidarity with the Gulf state.
Middle East and Africa

RI to reaffirm support for Qatar, Palestine at emergency Doha meeting

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia repatriates citizens after deadly Nepal protests
Academia

How AI can revolutionize asset seizure, the fight against graft
Jakarta

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights
Archipelago

Indonesia braces for wetter rainy season as La Nina looms
Academia

SAL: A double-edged fiscal sword

Opinion

Analysis: Goodbye Sri Mulyani, hello uncertainty
Middle East and Africa

Arab, Muslim leaders urge review of Israel ties after Qatar attack
Middle East and Africa

RI to reaffirm support for Qatar, Palestine at emergency Doha meeting
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.