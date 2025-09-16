5th DAESANG Eat & Travel Film Festival successfully held in Bali

D AESANG Group, Korea’s leading food company, successfully concluded its 5th DAESANG ETFF (Eat & Travel Film Festival) in Bali, Indonesia, underscoring its commitment to global cultural exchange and the joy of food.

The DAESANG ETFF is a global cultural exchange program rooted in DAESANG Group’s core value of “respect.” It brings together university students from diverse nationalities and cultural backgrounds to travel, collaborate and produce short films on the theme of food.

This year, students from 17 countries participated, showcasing their passion and creativity through filmmaking and cross-cultural collaboration. The festival’s activities were held across three of Bali’s most popular tourist areas: Kuta, Seminyak and Canggu.

As part of the program, DAESANG Group also launched a special food promotion event, K-FOOD WEEK, from Aug. 21 to 23, offering international tourists in Bali the chance to taste authentic Korean dishes free of charge.

The event was organized in partnership with eight well-known local restaurants across Bali: The Bali Crab, Jackson Lily’s, Temple by Ginger Moon, Pak Malen, Waroeng Bernadette, Warung Chef Bagus, The Naked Tiger and K Resto. All participating restaurants, carefully selected by DAESANG Group based on strict criteria, are popular among tourists.

If you would like to learn more about the event and find additional information, please visit the link below: https://en.etfilmfestival.com/EVENT_K_FOOD_WEEK