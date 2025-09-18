IEE Series enters second week, driving sustainability in Energy and Engineering Industries

F ollowing the successful staging of Construction & Engineering Week, the Indonesia Energy & Engineering (IEE) Series 2025 officially opened Energy & Engineering Week, held at JIExpo Kemayoran, from Sept.17 to 20.

Themed ‘Sustainability for Industrial Transformation’, this second week reinforces the IEE Series’ position as Southeast Asia’s largest multi-sector exhibition for the energy and engineering industries.

The Energy & Engineering Week encompasses five flagship exhibitions, namely Mining Indonesia (23rd edition): focusing on the mining and mineral recovery industries, Oil & Gas Indonesia (16th edition): highlighting oil and gas production and processing, Electric & Power Indonesia (23rd edition): showcasing electrical technology and renewable energy, The Battery Show Indonesia (first edition): the leading platform for battery and energy storage technologies and Data Center Asia - Indonesia (inaugural edition): the key platform for data centers and cloud management in the energy and engineering sectors.

Together, these five exhibitions form a complete value chain for the energy and engineering ecosystem that supports sustainable industrial transformation from upstream to downstream.

The upstream segment is represented by mining, minerals, oil and gas and environmentally friendly heavy equipment supporting sustainable extraction.

The midstream is represented by power generation, renewable energy, energy storage, EV batteries and supporting infrastructure for green mobility.

The downstream segment highlights the importance of data and cloud management solutions to support industrial digitalization, energy efficiency, and human resource optimization.

At the opening ceremony of the IEE Series 2025 - Energy & Engineering Week, Lia Indriasari, Country Manager of Pamerindo Indonesia, said “IEE 2025 is held on an even larger scale, covering in total more than 143,000 square meters and bringing together over 2,000 companies from 42 countries & regions. This achievement demonstrates global confidence in Indonesia as the meeting hub for the energy and engineering industries in Southeast Asia.”

“Last year, as a B2B exhibition, IEE Series successfully supported businesses across sectors with a multiplier effect, concrete evidence of its contribution to the national economy and a foundation of optimism for even greater results this year. In line with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), IEE Series is not only a business meeting point but also an essential platform for driving innovation, industrial transition and sustainable development for future generations,” she noted.

For four days, the indoor and outdoor areas of JIExpo Kemayoran will be filled with various heavy equipment and cutting-edge technologies rarely seen outside their respective industries. Visitors will find everything from 120-ton EV dump trucks, electric wheel loaders and heavy-duty or hybrid excavators, to eco-friendly power generation systems, smart grid technologies, state-of-the-art energy storage solutions and innovations for future data centers and digital infrastructure.

In her address, Secretary of the Directorate General of Mineral and Coal, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Siti Sumilah Rita Susilawati, S.T., M.Sc. stated “Indonesia’s natural resources are an invaluable asset. Fossil energy and minerals are non-renewable resources, therefore, their governance must be managed more wisely. Against this backdrop, the theme ‘Sustainability for Industrial Transformation’ is highly relevant. We must prioritize sustainability to keep Indonesia resilient as it approaches Golden Indonesia 2045 and Net Zero Emissions 2060. Transformation is imperative, as the world changes rapidly. If we do not transform, we will be left behind.”