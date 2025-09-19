TheJakartaPost

Marriott Business Council Bali to hold 'Road To Give 2025' on Bali, Lombok and Flores

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, September 19, 2025

T

he Marriott Business Council Bali is set to hold “Road to Give 2025” on the islands of Bali, Lombok and Flores to promote active lifestyles and create positive social and environmental impact, while supporting children’s education and clean energy access.

The annual initiative, part of Marriott International’s largest annual fundraising programs, was launched on Sept. 12 during a press conference at Fairfield by Marriott Bali Kuta Ngurah Rai.

According to the Marriott Business Council Bali, the event reflects Marriott International’s “Serve 360” commitment to making a positive and sustainable impact. It also reinforces the company’s people brand “Be” and its brand pillars, which empower associates to be the best version of themselves and contribute meaningfully to the world around them.

Road to Give 2025 will bring together more than 30 Marriott International properties across three iconic destinations to move for a good cause, and features a series of runs, walks and community activations.

The series will be held on: Sept. 28 at Sheraton Senggigi Beach Resort in West Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara; Oct. 11 at Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park in Badung, Bali, and Oct. 18 at TA’AKTANA in Labuan Bajo on Flores Island, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT).

Road To Give 2025 Lombok, hosted by Sheraton Senggigi Beach Resort and The Sira, a Luxury Collection Resort and Spa, will feature a 3K Charity Walk along with a beach and roadside cleanup, emphasizing environmental stewardship while engaging participants in a collective action for environment.

Road To Give 2025 Bali, brought together by 27 properties in Bali, will feature a 5K Race Run and a 2K Fun Run for families and casual participants, exciting food and beverage stalls and community activations showcasing a vibrant celebration that combines wellness, purpose and community spirit.

Road To Give 2025 Labuan Bajo, organized by TA’AKTANA, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa in Labuan Bajo, will feature a 5K Run that brings together associates, local partners and the surrounding community to move with purpose and create meaningful change.

Funds raised from this Road To Give 2025 Indonesia in Bali, West Lombok, Labuan Bajo and all other cities in the country will benefit two nonprofit partners: Bali Children Foundation, which provides access to education for underprivileged children on Bali and Lombok, and Solar Chapter, which delivers solar-powered water and lighting systems to remote villages in NTT.

“Road To Give 2025 is where well-being meets purpose. By coming together through movement, we are building stronger communities and ensuring that our efforts extend beyond ourselves to support education and clean energy access,” said the series’ Bali chair Franklyn Kocek, multi-property general manager of Four Points by Sheraton Bali Seminyak and Fairfield by Marriott South Kuta.

“Road To Give reflects Marriott’s spirit of service and our shared responsibility to uplift the communities we are part of,” said I Wayan Raksa, general manager of Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa and cochair of Marriott Business Council Bali.

To register for Road to Give 2025 Bali, visit roadtogive.soon.it. For more information, please visit and follow @marriottindonesia.bc and @rtgindonesia on Instagram.

