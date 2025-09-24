TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media
Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question
Prabowo gives Nusantara certainty with new regulation
Prabowo’s debut at the UN: Symbolism without substance?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media
Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question
Prabowo gives Nusantara certainty with new regulation
Prabowo’s debut at the UN: Symbolism without substance?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Bringing safe nutrition to schools in Indonesia

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, September 24, 2025 Published on Sep. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-09-23T23:07:47+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
#WorldSchoolMilkDay has us reflecting on how school feeding programmes have improved children’s health and educational performance globally, while helping to tackle food safety, security, and nutrition challenges (Courtesy of Tetra Pak) #WorldSchoolMilkDay has us reflecting on how school feeding programmes have improved children’s health and educational performance globally, while helping to tackle food safety, security, and nutrition challenges (Courtesy of Tetra Pak)

W

orld School Milk Day, observed annually on 24 September, highlights the importance of school milk programs in tackling child malnutrition and food insecurity. In Indonesia, where access to nutritious meals cannot always be taken for granted, such programs are increasingly recognized as a critical tool to support both health and learning outcomes. 

Tetra Pak, a Swedish multinational renowned for its food processing and packaging solutions, underscores that improving child nutrition remains a critical development priority in Indonesia, particularly in rural communities, where access to safe and nutritious food remains a challenge. School feeding programs have consistently proven to be among the most effective ways to ensure children receive the nutrition they need to grow, learn, and thrive - both in and beyond the classroom. 

Milk is one of the most nutrient-rich foods for growing children, yet its highly perishable nature presents challenges, particularly in regions with limited or inconsistent cold chain infrastructure. For many schools in remote or underserved areas, providing safe, fresh milk daily is logistically complex. 

Advances in aseptic technology are helping to tackle this challenge. Aseptic processing involves ultra-high temperature (UHT) treatment of milk, followed by packaging in sterile, air-tight cartons. This allows milk to be safely stored unopened at room temperature for up to 12 months, extending shelf life without preservatives while eliminating harmful microorganisms and preserving its nutritional value. 

For schools in remote areas, especially in an archipelagic country as vast as Indonesia, longer shelf life means less frequent deliveries (once or twice a month instead of daily), offering significant logistical and cost advantages. 

For over six decades, Tetra Pak has partnered with customers, governments, NGOs and aid agencies worldwide to develop and scale school meal programs. 

“Our processing and packaging technology helps ensure children have access to safe nutrition,” says Michael Wu, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, and Indonesia. “Beyond the technology itself, we provide support across the value chain, from integrated aseptic packaging solutions that maintain product safety, to guidance on supply chain planning, implementation, and sustainability.” 

Tetra Pak emphasizes that strong partnerships are fundamental to the success of school milk programs. By working closely with both public and private sector partners, they help to support local dairy production, strengthen supply chains, and ensure that school meal initiatives deliver lasting benefits for children’s health and education. 

The company highlights that access to nutritious food is the foundation for health, learning, economic opportunity, and social progress. As Indonesia strengthens its food security and builds a more resilient future for its children, school meal programs can play a crucial role in empowering local communities and achieving impact at scale. 

Yet success requires a shared commitment from government, industry and community stakeholders. Tetra Pak has pledged its experience, expertise and technology to support this national agenda. 

“Together, we can improve access to safe nutrition and ensure that every child has the chance to learn and thrive,” added Wu. 

Discover more about Tetra Pak’s programs and how you can take part in building a stronger, healthier future for Indonesia’s next generation: one carton, one school and one child at a time. 

Popular

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media
Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study

Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

Related Articles

What a mission-oriented approach to school meals could do

Ministry, Gerindra discipline Prabumulih mayor for firing school principal

Affan’s tragedy reveals that millions of young Indonesians remain expendable

Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules

Viral bullying case exposes failure to curb school violence

Related Article

What a mission-oriented approach to school meals could do

Ministry, Gerindra discipline Prabumulih mayor for firing school principal

Affan’s tragedy reveals that millions of young Indonesians remain expendable

Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules

Viral bullying case exposes failure to curb school violence

Popular

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media
Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study

Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 23, 2025.
Americas

Prabowo offers 20,000 troops for post-war Gaza
A protester holds a poster that reads “Pass the asset forfeiture bill. Return people's lands taken by the state and corporations“ during a demonstration organized by the Labor with the People Movement (Gebrak) in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025.
Editorial

Corruption should not pay

A woman confronts riot police during clash on Aug. 28, 2025, at a protest outside the House of Representative complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Doubts cast on police’s own reform team

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Domestic palm oil consumption surges as exports decline
Away We Go

Sleeping between sea and trees: A stay at Oshom Bali
Asia & Pacific

Super Typhoon Ragasa soaks Hong Kong, death toll rises in Taiwan
Society

Indonesian crew stranded off coast of Mozambique for nearly a year finally evacuated
Society

Pink and green: Colors of resistance, symbols of solidarity
Academia

The architecture of trust in Indonesia’s digital dawn
Academia

What a mission-oriented approach to school meals could do
Archipelago

Oil and gas production undisrupted in Natuna, Anambas blocks, SKK Migas says
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.