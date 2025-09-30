TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Asian shares, gold rise on US shutdown watch; crude falls
Govt insists on keeping free meals program running

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Asian shares, gold rise on US shutdown watch; crude falls
Govt insists on keeping free meals program running

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Forestry Ministry intensifies M4CR mangrove rehabilitation program in Riau

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, September 30, 2025 Published on Sep. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-09-30T16:37:08+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of The M4CR Project) (Courtesy of The M4CR Project)

T

he Forestry Ministry is accelerating mangrove rehabilitation efforts in Riau province through Mangroves for Coastal Resilience (M4CR), a strategic national initiative that focuses on community-based approaches to environmental sustainability.

The M4CR program is currently being implemented in the four priority provinces of Riau, North Sumatra, East Kalimantan and North Kalimantan, and targets a total area of 41,000 hectares by 2027.

According to the 2024 National Mangrove Map, Riau has 231,438 ha of mangrove forest, including 12,234 ha of potential mangrove habitat for restoration.

According to Muhammad Arif Fahrurozi, M4CR provincial project implementation unit (PPIU) manager for Riau, the program is targeting the rehabilitation of 5,858 ha by 2027.

"Through M4CR, the community has planted more than 5.3 million mangrove trees across 1,683 ha. With this achievement, we are optimistic that the restoration of Riau's coastal ecosystem can be sustainable," he said.

One of the province’s priority locations for mangrove rehabilitation is Kuala Selat village in Kateman district, Indragiri Hilir regency. Once known as a center of productive coconut plantations, the village is now abandoned and 1,600 ha of local coconut plantations are damaged due to coastal erosion and mangrove loss.

Joko Yuni Purwanto, head of the Mandah Forest Management Unit (UPT KPH Mandah), said Kuala Selat was a clear example of how the loss of mangrove cover directly impacts local economies.

“Through M4CR, we are working with the community to restore ecosystem function while opening up new economic opportunities. With the community’s commitment and support from the Forestry Ministry, mangroves can once again become a stronghold of coastal life," he said.

Arif Adi Suhastyo, who heads the Indragiri Rokan Water Resources Management Agency (BPDAS), emphasized mangrove rehabilitation as a long-term investment in coastal resilience and community welfare.

“BPDAS Indragiri Rokan will continue to assist community groups to ensure that the benefits of mangrove rehabilitation are truly felt by present and future generations," he said.

The M4CR program in Riau has involved 1,128 coastal communities organized into 56 community groups for its implementation.

Active community participation is a key pillar in planting and maintenance, and fosters a sense of collective ownership in mangroves. Women also play a crucial role, and 378 female residents are directly involved with mangrove nurseries, group management and related economic activities.

Monitoring and evaluation results in September 2025 were positive, with more than 70 percent of community groups achieving growth success rates above 75 percent.

Technical challenges remain, however, including wave conditions, tidal conditions, abrasion, unsustainable crab and shrimp fishing, animal disturbances and the presence of waste that hinders seedling growth.

M4CR also provides training in developing local businesses based on mangrove coastal ecosystems as new sources of livelihood to improve community welfare. In Riau, 27 community groups have received Community Business Development assistance, while mentoring and institutional strengthening are currently underway.

With these achievements and ongoing community involvement, Kuala Selat and other villages in Riau are expected to recover from ecological damage, be protected from coastal abrasion and draw new economic resources from the presence of mangroves.

Popular

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program

Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

Related Articles

Issuance of 106 SHM certificates in forest area, extraordinary crime threatening Bali

Authorities launch probe after student died of suspected mpox infection

Works underway to move two Javan rhinos to sanctuary

How Islamic finance can drive energy transition

'Aura farming' viral trend draws tourists to Riau boat race

Related Article

Issuance of 106 SHM certificates in forest area, extraordinary crime threatening Bali

Authorities launch probe after student died of suspected mpox infection

Works underway to move two Javan rhinos to sanctuary

How Islamic finance can drive energy transition

'Aura farming' viral trend draws tourists to Riau boat race

Popular

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program

Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
An idle Ferris wheel stands near tents at a camp for displaced people in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on September 29, 2025, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

Muslim states join European powers in backing Trump Gaza plan
A worker cleans a room at Wisma Danantara Indonesia, Jakarta, Monday (September 8, 2025). In its first six months of operation, Danantara recorded several important achievements, including securing US$10 billion in funding, equivalent to Rp163.18 trillion, from a consortium of 12 foreign banks.
Editorial

Keep Danantara in check
Trade Minister Budi Santoso (second right) was joined in APEC MRT meeting in Jeju, South Korea by the trade ministry’s director general for international trade negotiations Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono (right).
Economy

EU, RI to ‘soften’ nontariff barriers thanks to CEPA, says Trade Minister

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Jakarta Police’s ‘ojol’ tip-off draws criticism over abuse, timing
Archipelago

Batam authorities to probe alleged import of toxic electronic waste from US
Middle East and Africa

Explainer: US proposal for 'temporary' Gaza governance includes Tony Blair, Trump
Europe

EU will have new climate targets by COP30 summit, von der Leyen says
Companies

Antam still leans on imports as gold demand surges at home
Economy

Choosing a better path for tobacco excise
Art & Culture

Fadli Zon emphasizes Indonesia’s role in global cultural policy at UNESCO MONDIACULT 2025
Americas

YouTube to pay $22 million in settlement with Trump
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.