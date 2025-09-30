Forestry Ministry intensifies M4CR mangrove rehabilitation program in Riau

T he Forestry Ministry is accelerating mangrove rehabilitation efforts in Riau province through Mangroves for Coastal Resilience (M4CR), a strategic national initiative that focuses on community-based approaches to environmental sustainability.

The M4CR program is currently being implemented in the four priority provinces of Riau, North Sumatra, East Kalimantan and North Kalimantan, and targets a total area of 41,000 hectares by 2027.

According to the 2024 National Mangrove Map, Riau has 231,438 ha of mangrove forest, including 12,234 ha of potential mangrove habitat for restoration.

According to Muhammad Arif Fahrurozi, M4CR provincial project implementation unit (PPIU) manager for Riau, the program is targeting the rehabilitation of 5,858 ha by 2027.

"Through M4CR, the community has planted more than 5.3 million mangrove trees across 1,683 ha. With this achievement, we are optimistic that the restoration of Riau's coastal ecosystem can be sustainable," he said.

One of the province’s priority locations for mangrove rehabilitation is Kuala Selat village in Kateman district, Indragiri Hilir regency. Once known as a center of productive coconut plantations, the village is now abandoned and 1,600 ha of local coconut plantations are damaged due to coastal erosion and mangrove loss.

Joko Yuni Purwanto, head of the Mandah Forest Management Unit (UPT KPH Mandah), said Kuala Selat was a clear example of how the loss of mangrove cover directly impacts local economies.

“Through M4CR, we are working with the community to restore ecosystem function while opening up new economic opportunities. With the community’s commitment and support from the Forestry Ministry, mangroves can once again become a stronghold of coastal life," he said.

Arif Adi Suhastyo, who heads the Indragiri Rokan Water Resources Management Agency (BPDAS), emphasized mangrove rehabilitation as a long-term investment in coastal resilience and community welfare.

“BPDAS Indragiri Rokan will continue to assist community groups to ensure that the benefits of mangrove rehabilitation are truly felt by present and future generations," he said.

The M4CR program in Riau has involved 1,128 coastal communities organized into 56 community groups for its implementation.

Active community participation is a key pillar in planting and maintenance, and fosters a sense of collective ownership in mangroves. Women also play a crucial role, and 378 female residents are directly involved with mangrove nurseries, group management and related economic activities.

Monitoring and evaluation results in September 2025 were positive, with more than 70 percent of community groups achieving growth success rates above 75 percent.

Technical challenges remain, however, including wave conditions, tidal conditions, abrasion, unsustainable crab and shrimp fishing, animal disturbances and the presence of waste that hinders seedling growth.

M4CR also provides training in developing local businesses based on mangrove coastal ecosystems as new sources of livelihood to improve community welfare. In Riau, 27 community groups have received Community Business Development assistance, while mentoring and institutional strengthening are currently underway.

With these achievements and ongoing community involvement, Kuala Selat and other villages in Riau are expected to recover from ecological damage, be protected from coastal abrasion and draw new economic resources from the presence of mangroves.