Krista Exhibitions to hold four international exhibitions in Q4 2025

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, October 6, 2025 Published on Oct. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-10-06T11:49:37+07:00

(Credit: Courtesy of Kristamedia) (Credit: Courtesy of Kristamedia)

I

n the fourth quarter of 2025, Krista Exhibitions is set to host four major integrated exhibitions: ALLPrint Indonesia 2025, PRO AVL Indonesia 2025, ALLPack Indonesia 2025 and SIAL InterFOOD 2025.

Daud D. Salim, CEO of Krista Exhibitions, expressed his optimism for the four exhibitions: "With the positive growth of the food and beverage, packaging, printing and audiovisual technology industries for the Horeca [hotel, restaurant, café] and MICE [meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions] sectors, we estimate that this series of international exhibitions will achieve a transaction value of approximately Rp 5-6 trillion and become an important accelerator for cross-industry collaboration and investment,” he said.

“Krista Exhibitions is committed to providing a platform that brings together innovators, business players and stakeholders so that Indonesia becomes stronger in competing on the global stage."

From Oct. 8 to 11, ALLPrint Indonesia 2025 will showcase significant developments in the printing industry, which is increasingly expanding into packaging, digital printing and the latest graphic technologies. It will feature more than 500 exhibitors from 20 countries, including 20 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and targets 60,000 visitors over the course of four days.

Meanwhile, PRO AVL Indonesia 2025 from Oct. 9 to 11 will focus on strengthening the Horeca and MICE ecosystems through audiovisual technology, lighting systems and stage solutions. The three-day event will feature 60 exhibitors from 10 countries, including 10 SMEs, and targets 15,000 visitors.

ALLPack Indonesia 2025, the largest event in the packaging and processing technology sector, runs from Oct. 21 to 24. With 75,000 visitors expected to attend, the four-day event will feature approximately 1,500 exhibitors from more than 30 countries, including 20 SMEs, reflecting the growing demand in packaging, pharmaceuticals and processing technology, as well as the increasingly dynamic and integrated growth of these sectors.

Rounding up the series is SIAL InterFOOD 2025, Indonesia’s largest international food and beverage exhibition, which runs from Nov. 12 to 15. A showcase for innovations, trends and investment opportunities in the domestic food and beverage industry, it will feature more than 1,500 exhibitors from 30 countries, including 100 SMEs, and is expected to draw 90,000 visitors over the course of four days.

All four exhibitions offer free entry by registering through the Krista Exhibitions website. For SIAL InterFOOD, registrations after Oct. 15 carry a four-day pass for Rp 200,000.

