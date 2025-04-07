TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Navigating protectionism: Indonesia and fragmented global trade

The world faces a new reality where trade becomes a matter of national security and global rules are eroded as power dominates.

Indra Sanada Sipayung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, April 7, 2025 Published on Apr. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-04-06T12:51:07+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Navigating protectionism: Indonesia and fragmented global trade Stack 'em up: Workers move containers on Sep. 10, 2024, at the Port of Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT), Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta. (Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja)

S

eventeen years ago, when I began my diplomatic career at the Foreign Ministry, I had the privilege of representing my country in numerous economic treaty negotiations. In those early years, I saw a strong confidence among negotiators and policymakers that globalization, built on the rules-based principles of market efficiency, would make everyone better off.

During this period, Indonesia actively embraced globalization, signing over 18 trade agreements, including the Indonesia-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (IJEPA), the ASEAN - Australia New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (AANZFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Indonesia's decision to liberalize its economy was strategic. Free trade agreements (FTAs) are strategic tools that provide both incentives and trade-offs for Indonesia to access stable global markets, attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and integrate into global value chains (GVCs). FTAs have contributed to our economic growth, as evidenced in Indonesia's GDP, which has more than tripled since IJEPA was in force in 2008.

However, over time, it became clear that the system is increasingly designed to promote a race to the bottom between countries in favor of corporate interests. Many economic agreements pushed for liberalization without adequate safeguards to help developing countries withstand the negative consequences of market fundamentalism.

Unsurprisingly, this approach has created ''winners'' in the form of many new billionaires we see today while causing wage stagnation and rising inequality among the middle and working classes globally. As Joseph Stiglitz argued, the benefits of globalization were somehow oversold, and its costs were ignored, which caused the growing discontent that helped fuel the populist backlash worldwide.

In response, countries have tried to fix the globalization rules by embedding new norms into trade and investment agreements, such as human rights considerations, labor rights protection, environmental standards and inclusive development. While its goal to promote a race to the top is important, these new norms represent the selective interests of developed countries, with limited consideration for the diverse needs and development priorities of developing countries.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

While the imbalance between developed and developing countries remains, the gap is narrowing. Negotiators from developing countries are becoming more coordinated and capable of defending their interests and pursuing development priorities in economic agreements.

Popular

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect
Indonesia prepares to respond to US tariffs

Indonesia prepares to respond to US tariffs
Killing trade together

Killing trade together

Related Articles

Trump's tariffs will accelerate US economic decline

Market panic deepens as world scrambles to temper Trump tariffs

An LLM for ASEAN, by ASEAN

How Aristotle can save us

The primacy of our national interest under Trump 2.0: A new global order in the making?

Related Article

Trump's tariffs will accelerate US economic decline

Market panic deepens as world scrambles to temper Trump tariffs

An LLM for ASEAN, by ASEAN

How Aristotle can save us

The primacy of our national interest under Trump 2.0: A new global order in the making?

Popular

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect
Indonesia prepares to respond to US tariffs

Indonesia prepares to respond to US tariffs
Killing trade together

Killing trade together

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump unveils his new tariff policy on April 2, 2025, in the White House Rose Garden in Washington, DC.
Academia

Trump's tariffs will accelerate US economic decline
Kitchen staff prepare assemble lunch trays at a caterer in the West Java city of Bogor on Jan. 6, 2025, the first day of President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meal program.
Academia

Restoring free meals program as a child nutrition initiative
Stack 'em up: Workers move containers on Sep. 10, 2024, at the Port of Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT), Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta.
Academia

Navigating protectionism: Indonesia and fragmented global trade

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto speaks during the launch of a new system for directly transferring allowances to regional public school teachers' bank accounts at the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry in Jakarta on March 13, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo connects with world leaders amid concerns over US tariffs
Demonstrators gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol during the nationwide “Hands Off!“ protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, Minnesota, on April 5, 2025.
Editorial

Killing trade together
A clerk counts United States banknotes on May 22, 2024, at a money changer in Jakarta. The rupiah depreciated against the US dollar to Rp 15,995 at the close of trading on May 28.
Economy

Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Central Sulawesi journalist found dead in Jakarta hotel

Politics

Spike in AGO caseload spurs debate over will vs. flex
Books

Authors hold protest against Meta for 'stealing' work to train AI
Academia

Trump's tariffs will accelerate US economic decline
Markets

Market panic deepens as world scrambles to temper Trump tariffs
Regulations

Indonesia will not retaliate against Trump tariff: Airlangga
Markets

US stock futures tumble indicating another plummet on Wall Street
Academia

Restoring free meals program as a child nutrition initiative
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Navigating protectionism: Indonesia and fragmented global trade

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.