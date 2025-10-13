TheJakartaPost

LOG IN / REGISTER
ISF 2025 records over Rp 200 trillion in green investment commitments

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, October 13, 2025 Published on Oct. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-10-12T22:44:38+07:00

(Courtesy of Kadin Indonesia) (Courtesy of Kadin Indonesia)

T

he Indonesia International Sustainability Forum (ISF) 2025 officially concluded with significant achievements in the form of 13 signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and three launches/declarations, reflecting a strong commitment to promote sustainable investment.

From research collaborations to concrete investments, the total value of the MoUs reached Rp 278 trillion (US$16.73 billion), spanning clean energy, marine affairs, carbon, forestry and green infrastructure sectors. These commitments came not only from national and global companies but also involved international financial institutions, development partners and central and regional governments.

"We hope the signing of 13 MoUs at the 2025 ISF will have a direct impact on achieving Indonesia's clean energy transition and low-carbon economy. This collaboration demonstrates that Indonesia is no longer waiting, but is actively leading, bridging national development needs with the global sustainability agenda. The ISF is now a cross-sector platform that transforms ambition into concrete action," explained Rachmat Kaimuddin, Deputy for Basic Infrastructure Coordination at the Coordinating Infrastructure and Regional Development Ministry.

Echoing this sentiment, Nurul Ichwan, Deputy for Investment Promotion at the Investment and Downstream Ministry, emphasized that the investment component is crucial because it demonstrates not only the value, but also the business community's concrete commitment to the sustainable development agenda.

"For investments, we look beyond the value of the MoU and also at the accompanying investment commitments. Investment and Downstream Minister Rosan Roeslani also stated that there are investments already committed totalling over Rp 200 trillion. However, this does not mean that all Rp 200 trillion will be invested this year. This demonstrates their commitment, which we can consider an output of the 2025 ISF," Nurul explained.

More than just a discussion forum, the ISF also highlights Indonesia's role as a developing country boldly leading through concrete initiatives, ranging from the development of floating solar power plants and the decarbonization of the heavy industry sector to sustainable coastal development and empowering the blue economy through commodities like seaweed.

"The MoU we signed today is proof that the Indonesian business community is ready to become the locomotive of the green transition. Green investment not only strengthens economic growth but also opens up significant opportunities for MSMEs [micro, small and medium enterprises], creates jobs and pushes the national industry toward a more resilient and sustainable direction. The ISF is a platform for strategic collaboration — and Kadin is committed to ensuring that its benefits reach grassroots businesses," added Shinta W. Kamdani, Coordinating Vice Chairman for Human Development, Culture and Sustainable Development of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin Indonesia).

By prioritizing a collaborative approach between governments, businesses, financial institutions and development partners, the signing of this MoU strengthens the ISF as a new model of strategic partnership to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and affirms Indonesia's leadership in the global green economy.

