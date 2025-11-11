TheJakartaPost

Guinness Imported Draught, the world's best-selling stout, launches in Indonesia

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, November 11, 2025 Published on Nov. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-11-11T11:26:53+07:00

(Courtesy of Guiness)

G

uinness, the world's No. 1 stout beer, strengthens its presence in Indonesia through the official launch of Guinness Imported Draught.

Made from barley roasted precisely at 232 degrees Celsius, Guinness Imported Draught brings a smooth and creamy taste, a touch of coffee a   nd chocolate aromas and a balanced blend of bittersweet and roasted flavors to deliver an iconic profile that make it a favorite among beer fans worldwide.

Rajesh Joshi, general manager of Diageo Indonesia, said the company was delighted to introduce Guinness Imported Draught to Indonesia: a country full of energy and creativity with a strong sense of community, which was in line with the spirit that Guinness had always embodied.

“By introducing Guinness Imported Draught to Indonesia, Guinness celebrates its 250-year-old heritage while also integrating ourselves with the way Indonesians celebrate joyful moments with friends and family,” said Joshi.

“From casual celebrations to special occasions, the iconic ‘two-part pour’ ritual can now be enjoyed closer to home in Indonesia," he added, referring to a unique serving method that can only be done with Guinness Imported Draught.

The two-part pour ritual is done by pouring the beer into a glass tilted at a 45-degree angle, where millions of bubbles form a soft foam on top of the stout. The foam will rise for a minute before filling around three-quarters of the glass, after which consumers can pour the remaining Guinness Imported Draught and enjoy the stout as it was meant to be.

Available in tap format for consumption in bars and restaurants and in cans for home consumption, Guinness Imported Draught delivers an accessible premium experience.

The innovative nitrogen widget ball available in Guinness Imported Draught cans allows consumers to enjoy the same high-quality smooth and creamy taste as they would in bars, even when they’re enjoying the beer at home. This revolutionary innovation was first introduced in the 1980s and remains a hallmark of Guinness Imported Draught, delivering consistent, authentic quality in every pour.

Guinness Imported Draught’s presence in Indonesia also strengthens Guinness's commitment to building partnerships with its partners in Indonesia, who gain access to the Guinness Microdraught, an innovation that allows them to perfectly serve Guinness Imported Draught, whether in large, vibrant venues or at intimate community events. Since its launch in 2021, Guinness Microdraught has reached more than 12,000 bars and restaurants in 150 countries.

"Globally, we're seeing a trend where consumers are increasingly caring more about the quality of the drinks they consume,” said Naomi Noviyanti Malau, brand manager of Guinness Indonesia.

“In response to this dynamic, we're introducing Guinness Imported Draught in 15 cities to elevate Indonesian consumer experiences, strengthen our partner position and drive growth within the premium beer category. Guinness Imported Draught is currently available in more than 1,000 bars, restaurants and convenience stores across Indonesia, with more to come in the future," she said.

The contents of this article are for informational purposes only. The legal drinking age in Indonesia is 21. Drink responsibly.

