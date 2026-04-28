GoSend enhances delivery security with new OTP verification feature

T o further enhance the security of instant delivery service, GoSend, the on-demand logistics arm of Gojek, has launched a new feature called Kode Terima Paket, or Delivery Code, to offer an additional layer of protection to ensure that packages are handed only to the intended recipient.

The new benchmark for delivery safety, especially for high-value shipments such as legal documents and electronic devices, the feature is optional, completely free of charge and can be activated according to a user’s need.

Activating the feature on the GoSend order page generates a unique, four-digit one-time password (OTP) that is displayed for both sender and recipient in the Gojek app. If the recipient does not use Gojek, the code will be sent via WhatsApp or the sender can share it manually.

Upon delivery, either the sender or recipient must provide the driver with the code, which they must input to complete the order. To further ensure that a package reaches the right hands, a group chat feature is automatically created to facilitate communication between sender, recipient and driver.

The new Delivery Code complements GoSend’s existing safety ecosystem, which includes shipment insurance coverage of up to Rp 50 million and real-time tracking capabilities, offering users end-to-end peace of mind throughout the delivery process.

Sohan Vaswani, head of logistics at Gojek, said the introduction of the feature was a strategic move to strengthen user trust amid rising demand for fast and secure deliveries.

“As more people rely on instant delivery services to support their daily needs, whether for household, business or personal purposes, security becomes just as important as speed. Instant delivery offers both with a practical process and direct handover from sender to recipient.” Vaswani said.

“With verified driver partners and insurance protection already in place, the Delivery Code adds another layer of assurance to make deliveries even more secure,” he explained.

Heru Sutadi, a telecommunications and cybersecurity expert who is executive director of the Indonesia ICT Institute, highlighted the importance of OTP authentication for the future of instant logistics.

“OTP verification like the Delivery Code is highly relevant in addressing operational challenges in the field. It has the potential to become a best practice and even a new standard, particularly for high-value or sensitive deliveries,” Heru said.

“Moreover, OTP systems are already familiar to users, making adoption easier,” he added.

The feature has already proven valuable for businesses that rely on secure deliveries. Neysa Soediro, cofounder of Ruci Art Space, a contemporary art community space in South Jakarta, said the feature added a critical layer of reassurance when sending valuable artworks.

“For us, every artwork carries deep personal value and often cannot be measured purely in monetary terms. That’s why GoSend’s Delivery Code is extremely helpful in ensuring that each piece is delivered safely to the right recipient,” she said.

This latest innovation reinforces GoSend’s commitment to delivering fast, secure and reliable logistics services for millions of users across Indonesia, setting a new standard for the instant delivery industry.