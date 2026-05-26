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Success of SCOPEX 2026 signals more sustainable agribusiness sector

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, May 26, 2026 Published on May. 26, 2026 Published on 2026-05-26T10:40:33+07:00

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(Courtesy of Socfin Indonesia) (Courtesy of Socfin Indonesia)

P

T Socfin Indonesia successfully held the Socfindo Conference on Practical Application & Exhibition 2026 (SCOPEX 2026) with the theme "Practical and Sustainable Innovations in Palm Oil." The event served as a strategic opportunity for the company to strengthen its active role in developing applicable, collaborative and relevant innovations for the palm oil industry.

The three-day event that ran from May 19 was opened by the Deputy Governor of North Sumatra, H. Surya, along with the Principal Director of PT Socfindo, Harold O. Williams. Notable attendees also included the Regent of Serdang Bedagai, Darma Wijaya and the Deputy Regent of North Labuhanbatu, Samsul Tanjung, as a demonstration of local government support for strengthening the agribusiness sector towards a sustainable future.

SCOPEX 2026 was designed as a comprehensive, applicable forum combining conferences, exhibitions and field visits. The conference and exhibition brought together professionals and palm oil industry practitioners from Indonesia and Malaysia, researchers and industry stakeholders as a forum to foster collaborations and exchange ideas.

On the first day, the conference discussed strategic issues related to seedling management and smart management practices to support optimal palm oil productivity. Meanwhile, the second day's sessions covered a variety of key topics, including Ganoderma disease control, mechanization and digitalization, strengthening sustainability in plantation management, and plantation contributions to surrounding communities through the Socfindo Conservation program.

Furthermore, the third day was reserved for an exclusive field trip to the Bangun Bandar Plantation and Socfindo Seed Production and Labs (SSPL). Through this activity, participants had the opportunity to observe firsthand palm oil cultivation practices, modern plantation management and the implementation of innovations that support industry productivity and sustainability.

This year, SCOPEX 2026 successfully attracted more than 500 participants and over 150 companies from Indonesia and Malaysia. The event also brought together various key elements of the agribusiness sector, from government representatives, industry players, researchers, plantation practitioners and institutional partners.

The event was attended by 30 exhibition booths showcasing a variety of products, technologies and the latest innovations from the upstream to downstream sectors of the palm oil industry.

As part of the company's commitment to community development and in line with their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, PT Socfindo also facilitated 60 independent smallholder farmers from around its operational area to participate in SCOPEX 2026. It is hoped that through this initiative, the company can contribute its goal to strengthen the capacity, broaden the horizons and enhance the skills of local farmers, making them more resilient, independent and competitive.

In order to continuously maintain the positive momentum created this year, PT Socfindo confirmed that SCOPEX is planned to return in the next two years with a broader scope and international scale. Through this platform, the company continues to emphasize its commitment to collaboration, innovation and the development of a sustainable and responsible palm oil industry.

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