PT Sasa Inti shines at the 2024 Marketing Excellence Awards

P T Sasa Inti achieved remarkable success at the 2024 Marketing Excellence Awards (MEA) this year, one of Indonesia's most prestigious recognitions in the marketing industry. The company demonstrated its marketing prowess by winning two Gold Awards in the Excellence for Experiential Marketing and Excellence for Customer Engagement categories for its innovative “Sasa Santan - Secret Kitchen” campaign. In addition, Sasa secured a Bronze Award for Excellence for Advertising for its impressive “Idul Adha Sapi” video and was named a finalist in other categories.

The Marketing Excellence Award (MEA) is widely regarded as a key benchmark for evaluating the effectiveness and quality of marketing activities in Indonesia. These awards serve as a vital barometer for marketers across the country, and Sasa’s multiple wins reflect a strong marketing strategy and deep consumer connection.

“Sasa Santan - Secret Kitchen” was a guerrilla marketing campaign that was hidden and nestled in the heart of the traditional market. This unique setup offered more than just a taste of the product; it provided a distinctive brand experience. In just 30 days, Secret Kitchen successfully dominated a market that was once never considered Sasa Santan. Gathering more than 2,400 visitors, with almost 19,000 pieces of product sold and connected with more than 10 local communities.

On top of that, the activation created a blueprint for Sasa Santan to continue its takeover of yet another traditional market. A simple well-thought-out plan that could be easily applied to any traditional market in other cities it would like to dominate.

“We are extremely proud to receive these awards, especially for the way the ‘Sasa Santan - Secret Kitchen’ and ‘Idul Adha Sapi’ campaigns resonated with our consumers,” said Albert Dinata, a representative from PT Sasa Inti.

The partnership between Sasa Inti and Animale Creative created a synergy that produced creative, relevant marketing campaigns that not only boosted brand awareness but also enhanced consumer engagement. “Creative ideas are the foundation of any successful marketing campaign, but more importantly, it’s about how agencies and clients work together to achieve the desired results,” added Febrian, cofounder of Animale Creative.

This success is part of a broader series of great results from the collaboration between Animale Creative and Sasa this year, which also saw them named a finalist at Citrapariwara and shortlisted at MAD STARS Korea, Asia’s largest global creative festival blending marketing, advertising and digital content.

These achievements underscore the importance of strong collaboration between a brand and its agency in delivering impactful results. Not only do creative ideas drive significant outcomes, but teamwork is essential to ensuring each campaign reaches its full potential and delivers real business results.

This article is in collaboration with Sasa