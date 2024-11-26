Australian dictionary picks 'enshittification' as word of the year

This photo illustration created in Washington, DC, on July 5, 2023, shows the Twitter logo reflected near the logo for Threads, an Instagram app. Facebook owner Meta's new Threads app, meant to compete with Twitter, was available for pre-order on mobile app stores on iPhone and Android operating systems on July 5, 2023. Listed as “Threads, an Instagram app,“ the new program should be available in the coming days, and is described on Apple's app store as “Instagram's text-based conversation app.“ (AFP/Stefani Reynolds)

"ENSHITTIFICATION -- Noun. Colloquial, the gradual deterioration of a service or product brought about by a reduction in the quality of service provided, especially of an online platform, and as a consequence of profit-seeking."

A ustralia's quasi-official Macquarie Dictionary has picked "enshittification" as the word of 2024, tapping into a growing sense that once-great digital services are bad and getting worse.

The word, coined by writer Cory Doctorow, refers to a process in which apps or digital platforms start off as incredibly useful, but gradually worsen as they seek to make a profit.

Social media platforms like X and ride-sharing app Uber are frequently cited examples, which started off offering information or bargains but gradually gouged customers or cut back services.

Doctorow explains enshittification as the reason why Facebook users' feeds fill up with junk, Google search is loaded with ads and sponsored content, and why Amazon promotes cheap, badly made products no matter what a customer searches for.

Enshittification beat out words like "brainrot", "overtourism" and "rawdogging".

It was chosen as word of the year by the dictionary's committee of experts, but was also voted "People's Choice Winner".

It is "a very basic Anglo-Saxon term wrapped in affixes which elevate it to being almost formal; almost respectable," the committee said.

"This word captures what many of us feel is happening to the world and to so many aspects of our lives at the moment," the committee said.