A Tribute to Giacomo Puccini: Celebrating 75 years of Italy-Indonesia relations

Soprano Carmen Lopez (left) and tenor Alessandro Fantoni perform during the A Tribute to Giacomo Puccini concert at Aula Simfonia Jakarta in Central Jakarta on Sept. 14, 2024. Puccini’s compositions are particularly demanding, requiring a wide vocal range, impeccable breath control and the ability to soar above the rich orchestral accompaniment. (Courtesy of Aula Simfonia Jakarta /-)

Soprano Carmen Lopez (left) and tenor Alessandro Fantoni perform during the A Tribute to Giacomo Puccini concert at Aula Simfonia Jakarta in Central Jakarta on Sept. 14, 2024. Puccini’s compositions are particularly demanding, requiring a wide vocal range, impeccable breath control and the ability to soar above the rich orchestral accompaniment. (Courtesy of Aula Simfonia Jakarta /-)

A collaboration of classical musicians from Italy and Indonesia to bring composer Giacomo Puccini's work to audiences was an apt way to celebrate the 75 th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

M usic, often described as a universal language, transcends borders, stirring emotions and forging connections among people. Therefore, it is only fitting that to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and Indonesia, the Italian Embassy and the Italian Cultural Institute (IIC) hosted an opera concert in Indonesia.

Italy recognized Indonesia on Dec. 29, 1949, with Indonesia opening a representative office in March 1952 and Italy in October 1952. Both countries agreed to establish embassies in December 1953.

The concert, which brought together classical music talents from both countries, was held at the Aula Simfonia Jakarta concert hall on Sept. 14 and at Taman Budaya Yogyakarta on Sept. 21.

Titled A Tribute to Giacomo Puccini, the concert honored the 100th anniversary of the Italian composer’s passing.

Puccini (1858-1924) is celebrated as one of Italy's foremost opera composers. His early works were deeply rooted in the grand narrative characteristic of the late 19th-century Romantic style.

As Puccini’s career progressed, he transitioned to the verismo style, which emphasized realistic stories from everyday life, setting his operas apart from the mythical subjects favored by many of his predecessors. This artistic evolution has rendered his works timeless classics, cherished by audiences around the world.

“And it’s the best occasion for us to celebrate double anniversaries, marking both the longstanding friendship between Italy and Indonesia and the iconic legacy of Italian opera,” IIC director Maria Battaglia said in an exclusive interview with The Jakarta Post before the concert in Jakarta.