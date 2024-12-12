TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

A Tribute to Giacomo Puccini: Celebrating 75 years of Italy-Indonesia relations

A collaboration of classical musicians from Italy and Indonesia to bring composer Giacomo Puccini's work to audiences was an apt way to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Sylviana Hamdani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/Jakarta
Thu, December 12, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A Tribute to Giacomo Puccini: Celebrating 75 years of Italy-Indonesia relations Soprano Carmen Lopez (left) and tenor Alessandro Fantoni perform during the A Tribute to Giacomo Puccini concert at Aula Simfonia Jakarta in Central Jakarta on Sept. 14, 2024. Puccini’s compositions are particularly demanding, requiring a wide vocal range, impeccable breath control and the ability to soar above the rich orchestral accompaniment. (Courtesy of Aula Simfonia Jakarta /-)

M

usic, often described as a universal language, transcends borders, stirring emotions and forging connections among people. Therefore, it is only fitting that to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and Indonesia, the Italian Embassy and the Italian Cultural Institute (IIC) hosted an opera concert in Indonesia.

Italy recognized Indonesia on Dec. 29, 1949, with Indonesia opening a representative office in March 1952 and Italy in October 1952. Both countries agreed to establish embassies in December 1953.

The concert, which brought together classical music talents from both countries, was held at the Aula Simfonia Jakarta concert hall on Sept. 14 and at Taman Budaya Yogyakarta on Sept. 21.

Titled A Tribute to Giacomo Puccini, the concert honored the 100th anniversary of the Italian composer’s passing.

Puccini (1858-1924) is celebrated as one of Italy's foremost opera composers. His early works were deeply rooted in the grand narrative characteristic of the late 19th-century Romantic style.

As Puccini’s career progressed, he transitioned to the verismo style, which emphasized realistic stories from everyday life, setting his operas apart from the mythical subjects favored by many of his predecessors. This artistic evolution has rendered his works timeless classics, cherished by audiences around the world.

“And it’s the best occasion for us to celebrate double anniversaries, marking both the longstanding friendship between Italy and Indonesia and the iconic legacy of Italian opera,” IIC director Maria Battaglia said in an exclusive interview with The Jakarta Post before the concert in Jakarta.

Popular

As the world ages, Indonesia sees business opportunities

As the world ages, Indonesia sees business opportunities
Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Related Articles

K-pop fans take aim at CD, merchandise waste

New Jersey’s indie rock legend Real Estate, brings its joy to Jakarta

'Mosaico': Walking among millennia of Italy's mosaic art

Govt considers excise on concert tickets

Sandiaga urges calm amid calls to boycott Bruno Mars' Jakarta show

Related Article

K-pop fans take aim at CD, merchandise waste

New Jersey’s indie rock legend Real Estate, brings its joy to Jakarta

'Mosaico': Walking among millennia of Italy's mosaic art

Govt considers excise on concert tickets

Sandiaga urges calm amid calls to boycott Bruno Mars' Jakarta show

Popular

As the world ages, Indonesia sees business opportunities

As the world ages, Indonesia sees business opportunities
Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

More in Culture

 View more
Bagaskara Jakarta president director Firmantoko Soetopo (second left) and LSPR Communication and Business Institute doctoral program communications head Rudy Harjanto (center) discuss air mobility with Senichiro Yatsuda of the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology (left), Gaku Minorikawa of Hosei University
Science & Tech

Japanese, Indonesian businesses see potential in air mobility
Delegates take pictures outside the conference center where the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification's (UNCCD) COP16 was opened in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Dec. 2, 2024. Saudi Arabia is hosting the COP16 UN conference on land degradation and desertification as the top oil exporter pitches itself as an environmental defender despite criticism of its role at climate talks.
Environment

World falls short of drought deal at Saudi-hosted talks
A tractor is operating at a cleared forest for a government project in Gunung Mas regency, Central Kalimantan on March 5, 2021. Protecting trees is key to meeting ambitious climate goals, with tropical rainforest loss accounting for about eight percent of annual carbon dioxide emissions, according to monitoring platform Global Forest Watch.
Environment

Indonesia's renewable energy plans may put forests at risk

Highlight
Voters line up to cast their votes in the simultaneous regional elections at a polling station in Jakarta pn Nov. 27, 2024. Voters in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies pick regional leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Politics

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls
National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (second left) stands on the stage with Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) chief Sr. Comr. Wahyu Widada (right), Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas Tipidkor) chief Insp. Gen. Cahyono Wibowo and the police's graft prevention special task force head Herry Muryanto (second right) during the launching of book on anticorruption at the Police Staff College's auditorium in Jakarta on Dec. 9, 2024.
Academia

Competing antigraft campaigns
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati prepares to present the state budget on Jan. 2, 2024 at the ministry in Jakarta.
Economy

Corporate tax revenue plunges 23% yoy as commodity prices normalize

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Two TNI cadets graduate from Australian military academy
Asia & Pacific

Thailand to host two regional meetings on Myanmar this week
Politics

Mary Jane Veloso moved to Jakarta before transfer home
Asia & Pacific

US warship docks in Cambodia
Markets

Asia wary of Fed rate plans, China data disappoints
Jakarta

Dozen Vietnamese nationals arrested for alleged prostitution
Executive Column

Executive Column: Being a small bank makes no sense, says KBank
Academia

Australia punts on cash-for-favors in Pacific to squeeze out China
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

A Tribute to Giacomo Puccini: Celebrating 75 years of Italy-Indonesia relations

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.