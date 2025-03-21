TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Italian newspaper prints fully-AI edition, but not to 'kill' journalism

Il Foglio, a daily broadsheet with an irreverent touch and a circulation of about 29,000, says it is the first newspaper in the world to print entire editions created through artificial intelligence, a nascent technology that is rapidly changing how newsrooms operate.

News Desk (AFP)
Rome, Italy
Fri, March 21, 2025

I

n a world first, an Italian newspaper is printing a fully AI-generated edition for a month in what its director said Thursday was an experiment to "revitalise journalism, not to kill it". 

Il Foglio, a daily broadsheet with an irreverent touch and a circulation of about 29,000, says it is the first newspaper in the world to print entire editions created through artificial intelligence, a nascent technology that is rapidly changing how newsrooms operate.

It began on Tuesday producing a four-page daily AI edition in print and online, alongside its normal edition, featuring about 22 articles and three editorials. 

Put simply, the newspaper's 20-odd journalists ask a version of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot to write a story on a specific subject in a specific tone, and it produces a text using information scraped off the internet.

Examples this week included an analysis of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's speeches, an editorial on the recent phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin -- and a fashion story.

Il Foglio's director, Claudio Cerasa, explained to AFP the idea behind the project and how it is going.

What do you want to accomplish with this? 

"The purpose is twofold. On the one hand, to move theory into practice. On the other hand, it's to test ourselves and thus understand what the limits of AI are, but also the opportunities, the boundaries that must be overcome and those that cannot be.

"All this can spring from a special newspaper like ours, because ours is a newspaper that has irreverent, ironic, creative writing. We do things that are not easily reproducible with a machine.

"It was a desire to flaunt our being special and experiment with something that no one in the world has experimented with, in a disruptive way, creating debate, but above all, first attempting ourselves to understand how AI can be integrated with natural intelligence."

How does the process work in practice? 

"In the editorial meeting, many topics come up. Some of these topics are then covered not only by the normal newspaper, but also by the artificial newspaper. 

"Every question asked to AI contains a request for a theme... a request for a tone: respectful, irreverent, scandalous, provocative. In the end we ask it to have the style of the paper. 

"If there are too many mistakes, we change articles (start a new one). If there are just few errors, though, we leave them, because we also want to understand what the limits are."

What lessons have you learned from the first few days? 

"Artificial intelligence exceeds all expectations. We have learned it can do things that can compete with what a human does, but we have learned that in the long run competition must create greater efficiency. 

"Innovation must be accepted, because you can't stop it, it must be understood, governed, and turned into an opportunity for growth. 

"If one day there's a demand for articles made only with AI, it must be accepted. But that demand must increase journalists' creativity, because journalists will have to start getting used to not doing things that a machine could. 

"So it's a way to revitalise journalism, not to kill it."

Are journalists in the newsroom worried? 

"No, everyone is entertained, everyone is curious and among other things, it's interesting that with this experiment we're reaching a much larger audience. There are many people who, thanks to AI, are discovering the traditional paper. The first day we had a 60 percent rise in sales.

"It's no coincidence that no major newspaper has thought of (doing) it, because it is obviously scary. Only a newspaper like ours, which is somewhat unique, can afford to do an experiment like this."

He added: "The articles written by human beings are better, because they always have something more, they always have an element of creativity, of connection, of making unpredictable links that AI does not have."

What are readers saying? 

"The readers are 90 percent entertained, 10 percent worried because they say 'Make sure you never leave your natural intelligence because you are better.' But there's no one who says the operation is stupid and senseless. 

"Everyone has understood the spirit."

More in Culture

A general view of the melting Lewis Glacier, with a pool of meltwater at its base in Mount Kenya National Park on March 7, 2025. Mount Kenya, Africa's second-highest peak, is home to rapidly shrinking glaciers that are vital for nearby ecosystems and communities.
Environment

World's glacier mass shrank again in 2024, UN says
The Italian newspaper Il Foglio prints a fully AI-generated edition for a month.
Science & Tech

Italian newspaper prints fully-AI edition, but not to 'kill' journalism
A vsitors looks at a section of the life size Lascaux cave replica after a special immersive torch light visit on June 16, 2022 in Montignac.
Art & Culture

Rarely seen cave art holds prehistoric secrets in France

Police are on guard in front of protesters who reject the newly passed amendment of the Indonesian Military (TNI) law in Banyumas, Central Java, on March 21, 2025.
Politics

'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order
Journalists put flowers and press cards on mock headstones as they demonstrate on May 17, 2024, outside the Blitar mayoral Legislative Council headquarters in Blitar, East Java. The members of the Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI) rejected a broadcasting bill that they believe will curtail press freedom.
Politics

'Tempo' says pig’s head sent to reporter 'act of terror'
Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca, on the first day of the holiday marking the end of the hajj pilgrimage, on June 16, 2024.
Middle East and Africa

Six Indonesian pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash

Asia & Pacific

Japan, China, South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation
Environment

World's glacier mass shrank again in 2024, UN says
Archipelago

Tourist killed as boat capsizes off Indonesia's Bali
Politics

Calls grow for meaningful public participation in lawmaking
Middle East and Africa

Israel defense minister threatens to annex parts of Gaza
Economy

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house
Asia & Pacific

Hundreds of thousands defy Erdogan to protest Istanbul mayor's arrest
Politics

We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

